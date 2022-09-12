ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Denis Sullivan ship leaving Milwaukee, sold to Boston-based fleet

MILWAUKEE - The sailing vessel Denis Sullivan has been sold and will be leaving Milwaukee, a Discovery World representative confirmed Thursday, Sept. 15. The ship will set sail again this fall and continue its mission of educating the public about the natural environment. According to a news release, the ship will join the World Ocean School fleet.
wtmj.com

Could Milwaukee replace I-794 and Hoan Bridge with street-level highway?

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is exploring ways to replace the section of I-794 between downtown and the Hoan Bridge. the entire stretch of interstate reimagined. “We’re seeing cities around the country rethinking their downtown highways, turning them into boulevards, spurring development,” said Gregg May, transportation policy director for...
CBS 58

Brookfield restaurant surprised with $5,000 grant

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The owners of Arepa's Place received a special surprise on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Roundy's, OnMilwaukee and the Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation granted the Venezuelan restaurant with a $5,000 grant. The grant was funded by sales of The Wisconsin Restaurant Cookbook. Sold in Pick 'n...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Water Street shooting, 5th man charged wanted

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police asked for help Thursday, Sept. 15 locating a man wanted in connection with a May 13 shooting near Water and Juneau that injured 17. Police said 10 people were arrested after the shots were fired following the Milwaukee Bucks game – not far from Fiserv Forum and the Deer District.
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Chinese Food In Mequon | 5 Must-Try Restaurants In Mequon, WI

Mequon, a peaceful suburb of Milwaukee, recently underwent an economic development strategy that led to the influx of numerous fresh, independent, and delicious restaurants in this relatively sleepy midwestern town. Mequon is still underrated despite being one of the nicer places in the region. It’s beautiful for locals who want...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brown Deer shot fired, Milwaukee woman arrested

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee woman, 29, was arrested after police said she fired a weapon at a vehicle a man was driving in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 15. Police responded to an office building parking lot near 55th and Brown Deer shortly before noon. According to police, the man's back window was hit by the one round the woman fired.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee mother killed, 'Chelle's Kitchen' her legacy

After a Milwaukee woman was shot and killed in her home by her own brother, her son opened a food truck called "Chelle's Kitchen" in her memory. He parked outside her home Tuesday, two days after the two-year anniversary of her murder.
shepherdexpress.com

Wisconsin is Tops in Supply Chain Woes

Chances are if you run a small business in Milwaukee—or anywhere in Wisconsin—you’ve already struggled with supply chain disruptions due to everything from the ongoing pandemics to a continuously volatile economy. What you probably don’t know is that, taken in aggregate, Wisconsin ranks at the top of the list of all 50 states for disruptions in its various supply chain processes and procedures.
milwaukeerecord.com

Mandatory Milwaukee: Sharing something about Wisconsin having a bunch of the “drunkest cities/counties in America”

Some places come and go, while some places become icons. Mandatory Milwaukee is all about the latter. Join us as we revisit beloved and well-worn local staples with fresh eyes, and explore how they might figure in the city’s future. This week: those posts and maps that show how Wisconsin has a bunch of the “drunkest cities in America.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

1 killed, 4 hurt along Brady, petition seeks to save others

MILWAUKEE - There is a community-led effort to make changes to Brady Street after a fatal hit-and-run Sunday, Sept. 11 and a shooting two days later that injured four. On Sunday night, Arne Bast, 32, was hit and killed while crossing the street near Brady and Franklin. His friend, Brian...
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Big shift in Marquette University Law School poll

Discussions about upgrading security have gone nowhere for a decade now. Some high schools saw a larger police presence Wednesday even though the threat came from outside the area. Updated: 4 hours ago. A vague threat was determined not to be credible and came from outside the area. 3 BRILLIANT...
wuwm.com

Milwaukee is at the tip of a new heat belt emerging in the Midwest

Climate change is affecting every part of the globe, but the impact isn’t evenly divided. As things have begun to heat up, every community is dealing with different, extreme weather conditions. Some areas have increased flooding, others are experiencing more wildfires, and in the Midwest, there are more prolonged heat waves that are projected to increase over the coming decades.
voiceofalexandria.com

Lawsuit filed over national voter registration from in Wisconsin

(The Center Square) – There is yet another challenge to yet another decision from the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on Thursday filed a lawsuit in Waukesha County court challenging what is being called the Form. The National Mail Voter Registration Form is used...
