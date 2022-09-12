Read full article on original website
Rare deer dies at Bays Mountain
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Cotton, an 11-year-old deer with a rare genetic trait, died at Bays Mountain Park overnight on Sunday. Bays Mountain leaders said in a news release that Cotton lived a full life at the park after arriving as an 8-month-old deer in 2012. She had been confiscated from a family that illegally […]
Kingsport Times-News
LampLight Theatre presents 'In the Valley'
KINGSPORT — The cool autumn wind is picking up, and you can almost hear the soft whisper of the old-time gospel hymns that used to fill the valleys and reach to the tops of the mountains. And, this month, you can follow those faithful tunes straight to LampLight Theatre in downtown Kingsport.
Kingsport Times-News
Ten moments which have made the Bristol Night Race truly iconic
BRISTOL — These are some of the marquee moments which have made the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway truly legendary. Former track owners Gary Baker and Lanny Hester made the decision to beat the August heat by moving the late summer race to night in 1978. There had been night races at the sister track in Nashville, but the races at Bristol proved to resonate with the fans.
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: Event at Michael Waltrip Brewing in Bristol
Michael Waltrip Brewing hosted the Ceremonial First Pour of Race Week yesterday evening. $1 from every pint poured will be donated to Speedway Children’s Charities.
Kingsport Times-News
Samantha Gray Band to perform at Bert Street Music Series
Samantha Gray Band hits the stage at Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater on Thursday. Gray’s unique voice has been described as soulful, sultry and powerful — a melding of blues, soul and rock ‘n’ roll influences into her own brand of blues.
Kingsport Times-News
Sunday Shred: Mountain bike event coming to Bays Mountain
KINGSPORT — It’s time to shred. Mountain biking is on the menu Sunday at Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium.
Kingsport Times-News
Keep Kingsport Beautiful announces September winners
KINGSPORT — Keep Kingsport Beautiful recognized the September Beautification Award winners during Tuesday night’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. Residential winners were Lola Gamble, 1211 Cook’s Terrace; June B. Lane, 2850 McCoy St.; Earl and Effie Chapman, 2028 Pineneedle Path; and Tom and Betsy Parker, 4512 Preston Drive.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: This is why people are moving to Kingsport
For some, perception is reality, as is demonstrated in a recent letter to the editor. The writer wondered why folks would want to move to Kingsport because, as he writes, it’s one of the worst cities in the state for crime, and possibly the nation, and that it used to be a wonderful place to live, shop and eat but is “losing business left and right.”
Kingsport Times-News
Surgoinsville vineyard owner has hopes of becoming winemaker
SURGOINSVILLE — When Detroit native Clayton Pinkos moved to the area to work for a local company, he bought a piece of land with a large south-facing field in front of the house. Pinkos decided it was the perfect time to start a vineyard. Over the next seven years,...
Kingsport Times-News
Toy show set for Saturday
GRAY — The Tri-Cities Toy & Hobby Show will be held Saturday at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray. According to organizers, the location will be at Farm and Home Building No. 4. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Laid back and lavish: Gate City salon aims for quality experience
GATE CITY — Paige Seaver always knew she wanted to become a stylist, cutting and coloring hair to offer a customer’s desired look. But little did Seaver know she’d own a salon in her hometown before she was 25. “I knew I wanted to own a salon...
Fallen tree closes Green Spring Road in Abingdon
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Abingdon leaders on Monday morning announced a road will be closed until further notice due to a fallen tree across the roadway. Officials posted pictures on the town’s police department Facebook page that showed flooding in some areas as well as a tree that had fallen across the street and over […]
Kingsport Times-News
Allmendinger dissects classic finish at 2021 Food City 300
BRISTOL, Tenn. — A.J. Allmendinger has replayed it in his mind hundreds of times. In arguably the greatest finish in Bristol Motor Speedway history, Allmendinger and Austin Cindric spun and crashed across the finish line in a classic ending to the 2021 Food City 300. Allmendinger, driver of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, emerged victorious ahead of Cindric in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford.
Kingsport Times-News
BMS to host Easter, playoff races again in 2023
BRISTOL — Bristol Motor Speedway will host dirt races on Easter weekend and September playoff races on the concrete again in 2023. Both races will be run under the lights with the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday, April 9, and the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Saturday, Sept. 16, again a cut-off race in the NASCAR playoffs.
Know Before You Go: Devil’s Bathtub
DUNGANNON, Va. (WJHL) – When it comes to hikes and treks in the region, few have created more cautionary tales than the Devil’s Bathtub. From backcountry injuries to large groups of hikers becoming stranded, the trail is synonymous with risky business for some. But what is it that makes the trail so challenging, and why […]
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU announces new Institute for Appalachian Music and Culture
East Tennessee State University has created a new Institute for Appalachian Music and Culture as part of the university’s Center of Excellence for Appalachian Studies and Services. The institute will become the center’s fourth component. It joins the Regional Resources Institute, the Archives of Appalachia and the Reece Museum....
Kingsport Times-News
Majeski holds on to win truck race at BMS; Smith takes ARCA victory
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ty Majeski has won many races across the short tracks of America. No victory has been any bigger for the Wisconsin driver than Thursday’s UNOH 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Majeski, driver of the No. 66 Toyota, grabbed the...
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Lady Vikings clinch tie for Three Rivers title; Union's Gibson hits milestone
CHURCH HILL — Tennessee High clinched at least a tie for the Three Rivers Conference volleyball title with Thursday’s road win over Volunteer. The Lady Vikings (18-4, 8-0) pulled out a 25-18, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21 victory behind Madison Blair’s 17 kills and 14 digs.
Kingsport Times-News
Allmendinger looks to wrap up regular-season Xfinity title at Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Three NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers enter Friday’s Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway with a chance to win the regular-season championship. A.J. Allmendinger sits atop the series points standings. Ty Gibbs, who is 38 points behind the leader, and Justin Allgaier, who’s 55 points back, are still in contention for the regular-season title.
Kingsport Times-News
KPD launches No Shave Fall-vember charity campaign
KINGSPORT — No Shave November is getting bigger. Welcome, No Shave Fall-vember.
