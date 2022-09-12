ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Rap Sh!t’s Aida Osman Is Listening To

In the fourth episode of Rap Sh!t, Aida Osman’s character, conscious rapper Shawna, shows up to the club dressed like a funeral director and leaves looking like a bad bitch. Her physical transformation—stockings ripped, wrap-dress neckline lowered, slicked bun undone—is accompanied by a spiritual one after the euphoric taste of success she experiences alongside her musical partner Mia (played by rapper KaMillion): They hear their debut single “Seduce & Scheme” played in the club after a series of discouraging setbacks and rush, rom-com-style, to find each other. The confidence boost is intoxicating, and Shawna’s shift—part glow-up, part freeing her inner hater—is set into motion.
Butcher Brown Presents Triple Trey

Since their inception in 2013, Butcher Brown have used jazz as a framework for experimentation, transforming it into any sonic hybrid their collective mind can dream up. Their grandiose instrumentations are constructed with enough clarity to hear how each of their five members’ individual genius contributes to the sum’s deconstruction of soul and funk, providing the foundation for outside artists like Pink Siifu and Alex Isley to hop onto. Their latest album, Butcher Brown Presents: Triple Trey is a continuation of their ongoing pursuit of genre’s dismantling, finding a natural home within the comfortable confines of hip-hop and big-band jazz.
