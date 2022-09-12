PREP ROUNDUP: Kori Bennett leads Beloit Memorial swimmers at Elkhorn

ELKHORN, Wis.—Kori Burnett was third in the 50 freestyle (30.35) and fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:14.43) to help Beloit Memorial finish fourth in the Elks Invitational Saturday at Elkhorn High School.

Burlington won the title with 533 points, followed by Milton (413), Elkhorn (393), Beloit (256), Whitewater (253), Janesville Parker (197), Delavan-Darien (55), Elkhorn Jayvees (42) and Prairie St. Catherine Aquatics (20).

Beloit’s 200 medley relay of Caroline Severson, Kori Burnett, Norah Saladar and Laila Lee was third in 2:22.76. Lee finished fifth in the 200 IM (1:11.18) and 100 free (1:11.18).

The Purple Tide’s 200 free relay of Severson, Ellie Saladar, Norah Saladar and Burnett finished fifth in 2:10.42.

Beloit also hosted a dual meet on Friday. Madison West defeated Janesville Craig 120-50 and downed Beloit 131-39. Craig beat the Purple Tide 102-68.

• CROSS COUNTRY: HCHS SEVENTH: Hononegah’s girls finished seventh out of 22 teams at Detweiller Park in Peoria on Saturday, with five girls posting personal records.

Freshman Kylie Simpson was 12th overall in 18:27.8. Ally Niedfeldt was 16th in 18:34.7, followed by Indigo Sterud (21st, 18:39.8), Isabelle Molitor 45th,19:19.1) and Isabella Trout (110th, 20:26.5).

• GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: CARDINALS CHAMPS: The Brodhead girls swept two sets (25-7, 25-4) from New Glarus to capture the championship in their own invitational on Saturday.

The Cardinals reached the semifinals by defeating Evansville (25-16, 25-20) while New Glarus downed Mineral Point.

Brodhead had gone 4-0 in Pool A while Mineral Point was 3-1, Albany 2-2, Monroe 1-3 and Albany Varsity Reserves 0-4. New Glarus, Evansville and Monticello were all 3-1 in Pool B while Brodhead Varsity Reserves were 0-4.

Monticello defeated Turner 25-17, 25-15 for fifth place and Monroe downed Albany 26-24, 25-10 for seventh.

• BIG FOOT FOURTH: The Big Foot volleyball team traveled to the Williams Bay Invitational and finished 3-2 for fourth out of eight teams.

The Chiefs defeated Williams Bay 2-1 (25-23, 20-25, 15-8) as well as Delavan-Darien 2-0 (25-22, 25-22) and Parkview 2-0 (27-25, 25-22. Big Foot’s losses were to Racine Lutheran 0-2 (19-25, 16-25) and Williams Bay 1-2 (25-21, 22-25, 11-15).

“I felt like our team really rallied well today,” Chiefs coach Chad Roehl said. “We were missing our normal setter and ran a lineup with Jacky Mercado as our setter. Jacky stepped up huge even though she has never set at any level in our program. I was proud with how Jacky played and with how the team rallied around her.”

Mercado led Big Foot with 53 assists. Sydney Wilson had 21 kills and Olivia Patek had six aces and 71 digs. Abby Hildebrant chipped in seven blocks.

• COUGARS ALL ON R0AD: Evansville swept Clinton at home 3-0 Thursday (25-14, 25-20, 25-14. Clinton’s Jayden Nortier had six kills and two aces. Lyndsey Koch had two blocks and Cailin Mansfield and Jenna Gunnink each had three assists.

• PARKVIEW SWEEPS: The host Vikings swept Madison Country Day 3-0 (25-17, 25-9, 25-17).

• SOCCER: CHIEFS ROLL: Big Foot walloped host Jefferson 8-0 as David Hernandez and Hudson Torrez each had three goals apiece. Goalies Grayson Grunow (one save) and Ben Grant (two saves) combined for the shutout.