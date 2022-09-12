Beloit College football still looking to play complete game

BELOIT—When sophomore quarterback Jacob Shafer connected with A.J. Fitzpatrick on an 8-yard touchdown pass with 55 seconds remaining in the first half, Beloit College’s Buccaneers trailed visiting Cornell by just a 14-7 margin.

A solid first half was the good news.

Mistakes and turnovers wore on young Bucs in the second half as the Rams pulled away for a 35-14 victory in the Midwest Conference opener for both teams at Strong Stadium.

Despite the loss, for a team playing predominantly sophomores and freshmen, finding positive signs in the loss wasn’t difficult. The Rams outgained the home team by only 50 total yards, 383-335.

“There is a lot to build on and there’s a lot to be happy about,” Beloit head coach Ted Soenksen said. “It’s just part of the rebuilding thing and we need to find ways to get better each week. We need to play a complete game and we haven’t done that yet.”

Cornell (1-1, 1-0) didn’t commit a turnover as it won its seventh straight over Beloit. Freshman running back Joel Lacy rushed for 153 yards and scored three touchdowns.

The Rams jumped out to a 7-0 lead with a 16-play opening drive. Quarterback John Smith hit Lacy with a 4-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal. Cornell made it 14-0 in the second quarter with a 76-yard drive capped by a 4-yard TD run by Tony Gomez.

Beloit answered with a score just before halftime as Jacob Shafer found A.J. Fitzpatrick with an 8-yard TD pass.

The Rams scored on their first three possessions of the second half. After the Bucs threw an interception in the end zone, the 6-foot, 220-pound Lacy scored on a 68-yard run.

Beloit cut it back to a one-TD deficit at 21-14 when Shafer hit Jeto-Rivar Sanon with a 13-yard TD pass to cap off an 8-play, 60-yard drive. Lacy answered with a 5-yard TD run to give the Rams a 28-14 lead with 1:02 left in the third quarter. After another interception killed a Beloit drive at the Cornell 20, the Rams capped off their scoring on a 4-yard TD run by Isaiah Spencer.

Beloit running back Drake Marquez had his second straight 100-plus rushing game with 110 on 22 carries, but consistency was lacking.

“Our first week (against Rockford) and this week were similar in that we moved the ball in between the 20s and we petered out within the red zone,” Soenksen said. “Turnovers killed us this week. We missed some blocks. We didn’t finish off some drives we should have. We made their offense work at times, but we also missed a few too many tackles.”

Shaferwas 12-of-26 for 223 yards. On defense, Ethan Flores led the Bucs in tackles with 14, including 10 solos.

• BOXSCORE:

Cornell 35, Beloit College 14

Cornell…7 7 14 7—35

Beloit…..0 7 7 0—14

CC—Lacy, 4, pass from Smith (kick good)

CC—Gomez, 4, rush (kick good)

BC—Fitzpatrick, 8, pass from Shafer (Cervantes kick)

CC—Lacy, 68, run (kick good)

BC—Sanon, 13, yard pass from Shafer (Cervantes kick)

CC—Lacy, 5, run (kick good)

CC—Spencer 4, run (kick good)

TEAM STATS—First downs: CC 61-342, BC 28-112. Passing CC 41, BC 223. Passes: CC 9-7-0, BC 26-12-2. Fumbles: CC 0-0, BC 0-0. Punts: CC 0-0, BC 1-37.0. Penalties: CC 3-20, BC 7-50.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS—Rushing: CC, Lacy 17-153, Spencer 12-85, Abesames-Hammer 8-52. BC, Marquez 22-110, Shafer 2-12. Passing: CC, Smith 9-7-0, 41. BC, Shafer 26-12-2, 223. Receiving: CC, Reed 3-23. BC, Fitzpatrick 4-118, Larrabee 3-56, Sanon 3-43.