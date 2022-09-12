ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genoa, IL

PREP FOOTBALL: North Boone drops to 0-3 after tough battle with Genoa-Kingston

By By Daily News staff
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 4 days ago

GENOA, Ill.—The North Boone Vikings continued their tough skid to start the season as they fall to 0-3 after being bested 41-19 by undefeated Genoa-Kingston on Friday night.

After senior QB Chandler Alderman got the Vikings on the board first, the Cogs continuously applied the pressure, forcing him to lose a fumble and toss an interception.

Connor Grimm had three sacks and a fumble-recovery touchdown for Genoa-Kingston.

Alderman found Chris Doetch for a score late in the second quarter to make it 20-13, but the Cogs ran away with the game in the second half.

Alderman tossed three touchdowns in the loss, and he now has six on the season.

• LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 54, BIG FOOT 0: The Chiefs dropped to 1-3 and they have been outscored 129-6 in their past two games.

Jax Hertel had 81 yards rushing, and Keaten Munter had two receptions for 24 yards. Donald Hearn was 7-of-20 on his passes for 69 yards and three interceptions.

Big Foot gave up 354 rushing yards and seven touchdowns to eight different players.

• SHULSSBURG/BENTON 58, PARKVIEW 0: For the second-straight week the Vikings were shut out, and they have been outscored 214-20 through the first four weeks.

Danny Finley lead the team in rushing with 26 yards, Karson Redman was behind him with 25 and Sean Vogt was next with 21.

Parkview’s defense gave up 123 passing yards and 326 rushing yards.

• No details were not reported in South Beloit’s 62-8 win over Christian Life.

