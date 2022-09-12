ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash4Life’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the “Cash4Life” game were:

14-23-27-32-51, Cash Ball: 3

(fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-two, fifty-one; Cash Ball: three)

