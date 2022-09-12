ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘MassCash’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “MassCash” game were:

21-25-31-32-35

(twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five)

