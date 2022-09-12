ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek Township, PA

Kearsarge Firefighters dispatched to vehicle fire on Edinboro Road

By Tyler Youschak, Brett Balicki
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RM7Pu_0hrRTjaQ00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) – Reports were called in about a vehicle fire in Millcreek just before 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Kearsarge Fire Department were dispatched to the reported vehicle fire along Edinboro Road, near Moe’s Southwest Grill.

According to reports on the scene, Millcreek Police were first to arrive and were able to verify the nature of the call. The owner of the vehicle and Millcreek Police informed the firefighters that the fire was within the trunk of the car.

Two vehicles end up in median after accident on I-90

Fire personnel was able to get a quick knock on the fire from the back seats. Fire crews then utilized hydraulic spreaders and were able to pop the trunk to extinguish the fire fully.

The vehicle owner noted that the seat belt sensor started acting up and then smoke began to come out of the headliner.

Crews were on the scene for about 45 minutes. The cause of the fire is not known; however, it may be electrical related. Crews are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

PennDOT, PSP provide car seat inspections in Erie

For Child Passenger Safety Week, The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania State Police have teamed up to give free car seat inspections for Erie families. Checks were being done for families who were dropping their children off at the Downtown Child Development Center, 121 E. 10th St. in Erie. Families also were provided […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

North East residents react to ruling on schools masking lawsuit

Following a ruling in the masking lawsuit against North East and Millcreek school districts, residents are sharing their reactions to the judge’s decision. The lawsuit was a battle between the parents and both school districts. The parents wanted the districts to remove masking requirements in the schools. Parents also were seeking the removal of the […]
NORTH EAST, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Millcreek Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Millcreek Township, PA
Crime & Safety
wtae.com

Pennsylvania Turnpike reopens after crash involving multiple tractor-trailers

A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers impacted traffic in the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The crash closed the westbound side Tuesday afternoon from the Somerset exit at mile marker 110 to the Donegal exit at mile marker 91. The highway has since reopened. Vehicles were detoured through Somerset Borough.
SOMERSET, PA
abc27 News

Millcreek Animal Control officer resigns after allegations of animal mistreatment

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Township on Sept. 13 announced the resignation of its animal control officer who had been accused of improperly euthanizing a local cat. The resignation of Richard Lyall was effective immediately on Sept. 13. “Animal management needs examined and made to fit the needs of Millcreek Township. That starts today,” said Township Supervisor […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Sept. 12, 2022 Police Blotter

James Bolyard Jr, 31, Spring Creek was charged with Theft by Deception, Deceptive or Fraudulent Business Practices, and Receives Advance Payment for Services and Fails to Perform on 09/09/2022 following an investigation. A 13-Year-Old Juvenile was charged with Indecent Assault following an investigation into a report from July 2022. Richard...
WARREN, PA
Tribune-Review

Hempfield woman told police she was going to sell 40 bricks of heroin to raise cash for son's attorney

A Hempfield woman told police she bought 40 bricks of heroin to earn money and was going to sell the drugs to pay for her son’s defense attorney, according to court papers. Misty D. Giron, 46, was arrested last week on drug charges. She is accused of talking with her son, who is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on rape and drug charges, about illegal substances left behind at his Youngwood apartment, according to court papers.
YOUNGWOOD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicle Fire#Accident#Kearsarge Firefighters#Kearsarge Fire Department#Millcreek Police#I 90 Fire#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
PhillyBite

The Five Best Beaches In Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - One of the hidden gems in Pennsylvania is its many lakes and beaches. These beautiful bodies of water are perfect for swimming, fishing, and canoeing. These areas also provide scenic lodging. One of the best examples is the Bella Vista Raystown Lakehouse, a six-bedroom lake house in James Creek. Its spacious three-bedroom and six-bedroom cottages have beautiful views of the lake.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTOV 9

Motorcyclist sought after eluding troopers captured

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Thursday it arrested a motorcycle rider who fled from troopers Sept. 2. That pursuit began at CR 43 and Ohio 213. The patrol said, thanks help from the public, Robert Phelps, of Toronto, was arrested. He will face felony...
TORONTO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf: Food program for Pennsylvania seniors sees rise in users

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)–The Wolf Administration announced on Wednesday that Pennsylvania`s Senior Food Box Program is feeding 20 percent more seniors than it was last year. “Fighting hunger has been a top priority for Frances and me from day one,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m incredibly proud of the work that the departments of agriculture and aging […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Changes coming to some Pennsylvania utility rates after settlement

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) approved a joint settlement for smaller natural gas distribution rate increases for UGI customers on Thursday. The cost will go up, but it will increase less than UGI initially requested, according to the PUC. Customers’ bills will increase by $5.71...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KYUK

Body of missing hunter found near Kalskag

The body of Daniel ‘Wun Wun’ Laraux was found on Friday, Perry Barr, the Vice President of Bethel Search and Rescue has confirmed. Search and rescue groups searching in the vicinity of Kalskag reported finding Laraux’s body near his boat. According to a press release put out...
UPPER KALSKAG, AK
explore venango

Local Woman Faces Charges for Hindering the Apprehension of Wanted Ohio Man

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is in hot water for allegedly hindering the apprehension of a man wanted on warrants out of Ohio. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Jennifer Lynn Cottrell, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Tuesday, September 6.
FRANKLIN, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Lottery $3 million scratch-off ticket sold

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery says a $3 million scratch-off ticket was sold in Chester County. The ticket was sold at Wawa on East Gay Street, which will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off prizes expire one year from the...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

PA Woman Killed In Bahamas Shark Attack ID'd

The Pennsylvania woman killed in a shark attack while vacationing in the Bahamas has been identified by her employer. Caroline DiPlacido, 58, a faculty member at Gannon University, was snorkeling with her family when a bull shark bit her in the waters near Green Cay just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to police and multiple news outlets citing university officials.
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
Spotlight PA

Workers in Pennsylvania can’t be fired for having a doctor’s approval for medical marijuana — but once they actually use it, it’s a whole different story.

Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose between their job and a drug they say has changed their life, and leaving skittish employers vulnerable to lawsuits, according to a three-month Spotlight PA investigation. While state law protects workers from being fired or denied...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

YourErie

14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy