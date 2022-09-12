A Genshin Impact anime is in the works at Demon Slayer studio ufotable. Developer Hoyoverse announced its collaboration with ufotable during today's big 3.1 special program as part of the game's anniversary celebrations. Only a brief snippet of the in-progress Genshin Impact anime was shown, so we still don't have a sense of its story or scope, but the fact that an animated series is in the works at all, and at such a well-known studio, has riled fans right up.

