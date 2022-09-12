Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Lines’ game

MERIDIAN, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the debut of its first new-home community in Idaho. The homebuilder’s Graycliff neighborhood is situated on South Colditz Way just west of South Meridian Road and near Interstate 84 in the highly desirable city of Meridian, providing easy access to downtown Boise, Boise International Airport and the area’s major employment centers. Graycliff is close to outdoor recreation, including fishing, boating, swimming and picnicking at Lucky Peak State Park and Lake Lowell Park and mountain biking and skiing at Bogus Basin. The new community is also just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment at The Village at Meridian, Boise Towne Square and Cinemark ® Majestic Cinemas. Homeowners will enjoy the community’s proximity to popular schools, including Mary McPherson Elementary, Victory Middle and Meridian High School. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005091/en/ KB Home announces the debut of its first new-home community in Idaho. (Photo: Business Wire)
