'HealthyHER' women's health series to initiate Sept. 19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dress for Success Louisville and Anthem BlueCross BlueShield Kentucky Medicaid are collaborating to host a series of events that empower women in the Greater Louisville area. These events will provide women a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to thrive, officials said. Beginning...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

SOS International hosts pep rally for Give for Good Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — SOS International kicked off Give for Good Louisville with a pep rally at their headquarters Wednesday. SOS is a global organization that works to address health disparities in Louisville by supporting the delivery of education, medical care and social services. Event organizers said the hope is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville has mixed emotions on Constitutional Amendment 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s more conversation around a new constitutional amendment that would ban abortions in the Commonwealth. Constitutional Amendment 2 would add text to the state constitution that would eliminate the right to an abortion in the state. An event in Louisville Wednesday evening armed attendees with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Indiana city settles with DOJ over ADA complaint

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Clarksville has reached a settlement with the Department of Justice Monday, in an Equal Employment Opportunity complaint filed in April 2022. The lawsuit claimed that, in 2015, the town's police department took away a job offer from a "qualified officer" because of his HIV diagnosis. The man, who has remained anonymous, worked for the police department as a volunteer reserve officer for more than a year before the department offered him a full-time position.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WHAS11

Parents, be prepared | Louisville interstate closure may cause JCPS bus delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Parents, just as a heads up; a Louisville interstate closure may affect Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) buses for several days. In a press release, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said I-71 South between the Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway will be closed for 10 days starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 through Monday, Sept. 26 at 7 a.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville organization works to stop vandalism after local park targeted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Our Place at Ben Washer Park got a new coat of paint after someone vandalized the building over the weekend. Employees with Codes and Regulations told WHAS11 that Monday was their eighth time covering graffiti on the building this year. Executive Director of Bridge Kids International, Stacy Bailey-Ndiaye said it's halting their project.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Upcoming book to capture history of Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An upcoming book will chronicle the history of Louisville’s Chickasaw neighborhood. According to the Chickasaw Book Project Committee, they are seeking submissions from families who may have lived in the neighborhood during the 1940s to the 1970s. The committee wants those who participate to share...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WKU student charged with terroristic threatening after fake bomb threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Western Kentucky University (WKU) student has been arrested after she admitted to police that she had sent in a fake bomb threat on campus. On Wednesday, authorities were responding to a possible explosive device that was discovered on near Cherry Hall. Nearby buildings were evacuated and classes were postponed while police investigated.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville cyclists 'Bike to Beat Cancer'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cyclists took to the streets of Louisville to support beating cancer. The annual “Bike to Beat Cancer” brought out cyclists who rode distances between 5 and 100-miles Saturday morning. The annual bike ride, in its 14th year, raises money to provide research, prevention and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Man injured in apparent Poplar Level drive-by shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured following an apparent drive-by shooting on an interstate in Louisville around midnight Thursday night. An off-duty Louisville Metro Police Department's Fifth Division officer was driving down I-264 East near the Breckenridge Lane Overpass when they were flagged down by a motorist, according to a press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
