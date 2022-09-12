LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Clarksville has reached a settlement with the Department of Justice Monday, in an Equal Employment Opportunity complaint filed in April 2022. The lawsuit claimed that, in 2015, the town's police department took away a job offer from a "qualified officer" because of his HIV diagnosis. The man, who has remained anonymous, worked for the police department as a volunteer reserve officer for more than a year before the department offered him a full-time position.

