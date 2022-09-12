Read full article on original website
'HealthyHER' women's health series to initiate Sept. 19
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dress for Success Louisville and Anthem BlueCross BlueShield Kentucky Medicaid are collaborating to host a series of events that empower women in the Greater Louisville area. These events will provide women a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to thrive, officials said. Beginning...
SOS International hosts pep rally for Give for Good Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — SOS International kicked off Give for Good Louisville with a pep rally at their headquarters Wednesday. SOS is a global organization that works to address health disparities in Louisville by supporting the delivery of education, medical care and social services. Event organizers said the hope is...
Louisville has mixed emotions on Constitutional Amendment 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s more conversation around a new constitutional amendment that would ban abortions in the Commonwealth. Constitutional Amendment 2 would add text to the state constitution that would eliminate the right to an abortion in the state. An event in Louisville Wednesday evening armed attendees with...
'There's no difference between you and the people unhoused next door to you': Louisville sees controversy over houseless ordinance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Coalition for the Homeless called on Metro Council to oppose a new ordinance amendment aimed at changing how Louisville deals with people camping out and storing their property in public. In a press conference Thursday afternoon, activists with several organizations spoke on the topic, calling...
Indiana city settles with DOJ over ADA complaint
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Clarksville has reached a settlement with the Department of Justice Monday, in an Equal Employment Opportunity complaint filed in April 2022. The lawsuit claimed that, in 2015, the town's police department took away a job offer from a "qualified officer" because of his HIV diagnosis. The man, who has remained anonymous, worked for the police department as a volunteer reserve officer for more than a year before the department offered him a full-time position.
'I think this is absolutely wonderful': Smoketown celebrates legacy with food, music
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Smoketown hosted the seventh annual neighborhood celebration Thursday. Smoketown Family Wellness Center sponsored the event to celebrate the families of the Smoketown neighborhood. State Representative Attica Scott even presented a legislative citation honoring Smoketown’s history. Organizers said they wanted a fun event that the whole...
Give for Good Louisville: Local nonprofit makes sure every child has a place to sleep
SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — This Thursday, you have the chance to make a big impact on dozens of local organizations looking to change our community. "Give for Good Louisville," is dubbed the city's most generous 24 hours of giving. Among the numerous organizations looking for your support, one you...
The first Black woman to graduate from UofL Law School continues to lead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Laura Douglas is a trailblazer and a leader. Currently, she’s the interim president and CEO of the West End Opportunity Partnership, but that’s just the latest call to duty she’s received since she retired from LG&E and KU in 2017. In 2020, she...
Louisville family says a sitter they hired through Rover lost their dog
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angela and Michael Lawson were preparing for a trip out-of-state in August and looked for a sitter through Rover, a website that provides "pet sitters you can trust." The website promised sitters went through background checks and approval from a "team of sitter specialists." "I found...
Parents, be prepared | Louisville interstate closure may cause JCPS bus delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Parents, just as a heads up; a Louisville interstate closure may affect Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) buses for several days. In a press release, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said I-71 South between the Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway will be closed for 10 days starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 through Monday, Sept. 26 at 7 a.m.
Louisville organization works to stop vandalism after local park targeted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Our Place at Ben Washer Park got a new coat of paint after someone vandalized the building over the weekend. Employees with Codes and Regulations told WHAS11 that Monday was their eighth time covering graffiti on the building this year. Executive Director of Bridge Kids International, Stacy Bailey-Ndiaye said it's halting their project.
Elizabethtown Police integrating 'Flock' cameras to help solve crimes
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Another police department in Kentucky will be integrating a new surveillance system to help police officers solve crimes. Elizabethtown Police Department will soon place "Flock" cameras around the city, according to a press release. The Flock safety system can read license plates and identify missing or...
Upcoming book to capture history of Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An upcoming book will chronicle the history of Louisville’s Chickasaw neighborhood. According to the Chickasaw Book Project Committee, they are seeking submissions from families who may have lived in the neighborhood during the 1940s to the 1970s. The committee wants those who participate to share...
‘I just need answers’: Louisville father wants answers as to how toddler died
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The autopsy results for 21-month-old Lenix Stanciel left his father with more questions than answers. “The whole situation surrounding my son’s passing doesn’t sit right with me at all,” Leroy Stanciel said. Louisville Metro Police reported that Lenix suddenly died on March 21...
LMPD announces second impound lot amnesty period for vehicle owners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) announced today a second impound lot amnesty period for vehicle owners. As Louisville Metro Government continues to work towards mitigating tow lot overcrowding, the city will offer a second amnesty period which will begin on Sept. 19 and go until Sept. 23.
Industrial commerce company Inxeption opens new headquarters in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — State leaders have cut the ribbon on a new headquarters for an industrial commerce company in Louisville. Inxeption helps companies do business rapidly and more efficient online through supply chain digitization. Their headquarters will be located at the PNC Tower on South 5th Street downtown. The...
WKU student charged with terroristic threatening after fake bomb threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Western Kentucky University (WKU) student has been arrested after she admitted to police that she had sent in a fake bomb threat on campus. On Wednesday, authorities were responding to a possible explosive device that was discovered on near Cherry Hall. Nearby buildings were evacuated and classes were postponed while police investigated.
Dare to Care aims to ramp up food security efforts during Hunger Action Month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — September marks Hunger Action Month and the need is growing for food security support across the country, including Kentucky. Dare to Care is making sure they are meeting he needs of those across 13 counties it serves in Kentucky and southern Indiana. The organization holds grocery...
Louisville cyclists 'Bike to Beat Cancer'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cyclists took to the streets of Louisville to support beating cancer. The annual “Bike to Beat Cancer” brought out cyclists who rode distances between 5 and 100-miles Saturday morning. The annual bike ride, in its 14th year, raises money to provide research, prevention and...
Man injured in apparent Poplar Level drive-by shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured following an apparent drive-by shooting on an interstate in Louisville around midnight Thursday night. An off-duty Louisville Metro Police Department's Fifth Division officer was driving down I-264 East near the Breckenridge Lane Overpass when they were flagged down by a motorist, according to a press release.
