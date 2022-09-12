ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA ABC-7

Celebrate Mexican Independence day here in the Sun City

EL PASO, Texas -- Mexican Independence day lands on September the 16th but El Paso wants to get the party started early. Happening today, you can celebrate the famous "Grito" right in the heart of downtown El Paso at the San Jacinto plaza. There will be food vendors, music and much more for you and The post Celebrate Mexican Independence day here in the Sun City appeared first on KVIA.
everythinglubbock.com

El Paso and Juarez to hold Mexican independence celebrations

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – El Paso and Juarez residents will be celebrating the 212th anniversary of Mexican Independence with events on both sides of the border this week. On Thursday, the Mexican consulate is inviting people to a 6 p.m. folkloric celebration at San Jacinto Plaza, 114...
KFOX 14

El Paso teen hospitalized asks girl to homecoming

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — She said, "Yes!" Lucas who is hospitalized at El Paso Children's Hospital asked a girl to homecoming. Standing in his hospital gown, he held a sign that read, " I'd flip out if you said yes to HOCO with me." Lucas and his partner...
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Video Series Shows Off A Unique Way To Recording Music

Using when an artist records music, it's usually inside a studio, with a separate room for recording & another person talking to them in a different room. Usually one wouldn't think to record outside. However a couple El Paso musicians have decided to create a music web series that shows musicians recording but in an environments that one would not consider as a "great recording spot".
