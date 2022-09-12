ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

South Carolina stressing run defense ahead of Georgia

In the South Carolina football operations building, there are signs plastered all over the walls with the simple messaging of run the ball and stop the run. Shane Beamer talks vociferously about the ability to stop the run being a key to winning games, something South Carolina didn’t do last week against Arkansas.
COLUMBIA, SC
Georgia football injury report for South Carolina

Georgia is two games into its National Championship defense and it has won both of those contests (against Oregon and Samford) by a combined score of 82-3. Saturday, however, will present a bigger test. The Bulldogs will play their first true road game of the season at South Carolina. They’re...
ATHENS, GA
Louisiana Tech at Clemson: How to watch, storylines to follow

Clemson returns to action Saturday night against Louisiana Tech for a final tune up before getting into the meat of its schedule. The Tigers will face an air raid passing attack, which could be beneficial before taking a trip to Wake Forest to face Sam Hartman and company. Louisiana Tech...
CLEMSON, SC

