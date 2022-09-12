Read full article on original website
New development would bring hotel, hundreds of apartments to downtown Greenville
A new development planned for Greenville is expected to add hundreds of new apartments to downtown, along with a hotel.
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System hosts hiring event
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will host a hiring event on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Bohemian Bull to open second Upstate location
Bohemian Bull, a restaurant based in James Island, will open a location in Greenville. According to Dustin Tenney with Reedy River Retail at SVN Blackstream, the eatery will occupy the former Bacon Bros location at 3260 Pelham Road and is expected to open in late 2022. Once open, the restaurant’s...
FOX Carolina
Rooftop restaurant to bring new views of downtown Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Anderson announced that a new rooftop restaurant is coming to the downtown area. Officials said UP on the Roof will open its third location in Anderson on top of the new public parking garage at South McDuffie and East Market Streets. The award-winning restaurant already has locations in Greenville, SC and Alpharetta, GA, but will now bring its regionally inspired menu to Anderson.
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: City Hotel…the one that got away
Greenville residents in 2022 can certainly sense the incredible economic, population and building growth that is happening throughout the city — especially downtown. Cranes continue to dot the skyline and new projects seem to be announced every week or two. A drive along Academy Street in the West End reveals several huge new residential complexes. The $100 million Grand Bohemian Greenville hotel recently opened after years of construction. Along University Ridge the beginnings of a $1 billion mixed-use development are happening. Exactly one hundred years ago in 1922, similar changes and growth were happening in the midst of the textile industry boom.
Lewis Barbecue opens in place of former Tommy’s Country Ham House
After much anticipation, Lewis Barbeque, in Greenville, opened its doors to customers Wednesday.
golaurens.com
County Council files objection to closing road near Waterloo
Laurens County has filed an official objection to a request before the SC Department of Transportation to close Cedar Grove Church Road near Waterloo. Three of the six people who spoke during public comments at the Sept. 13 council meeting expressed opposition to closing the road. They told council that the land owner that wants the road closed lives in North Carolina, and that person’s desire should not supersede the people who live there. The county’s objection cites emergency medical and law enforcement travel concerns for the area.
greenvillejournal.com
Simpsonville City Council Notes: Contract renewal with TRZ Management to continue managing CCNB Amphitheatre approved
Simpsonville City Council on Sept. 13 approved plans to sign a new four-year contract with TRZ Management to continue management of the CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park. TRZ has managed the venue for almost five years and works with LiveNation, an events promoter and venue operator, to book entertainers. The...
greenvillejournal.com
Greer City Council Notes: Development with 158 townhomes, 67 single-family houses advances
Greer City Council on Sept. 13 gave initial approval to a rezoning request for over 42 acres on Gin House and Kist roads. The applicant, Edwards Road Investments LLC, plans to develop a project consisting of up to:. 67 single-family detached homes. 158 townhomes. The planning commission for a public...
$27 million attainable housing project in works for Spartanburg Co.
The need for attainable housing in the Upstate is growing and Spartanburg County has a $27 million plan.
WYFF4.com
Lewis Barbecue officially opens in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Lewis Barbecue began a new chapter, officially opening its Greenville location Wednesday morning. The restaurant is located along Rutherford Street at the former site of Tommy's Country Ham House, a longtime Greenville staple. The opening day line stretched outside the building. Anna Picone of Simpsonville and...
gsabizwire.com
Greenwood County Awarded $38 million for Highway 246 Widening Project
Greenwood, S.C. – Greenwood County was awarded $38 million from the South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank for the widening of S.C. Highway 246 South. In a meeting yesterday, State Transportation Infrastructure Bank members voted unanimously to approve Greenwood County’s grant application for the Highway 246 widening project. This...
FOX Carolina
West Greenville apartment development on pause, residents continue fight against it
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Neighbors in West Greenville are fighting back against plans for a new development- The city council gave the initial approval for a 5-story apartment project called “Woven” a few weeks ago. Since the project was first proposed it’s been turning heads. West...
greenvillejournal.com
Weekly Dish: Sully’s Steamers opens in Mauldin; LTO Burgers & Bites announces re-opening
New vegan bakery in West Greenville to open. Sully’s Steamers in Maverick Station opened. LTO Burgers & Bites announces re-opening. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Sept. 8. basta to open in Village of West Greenville Sept. 22. basta, purposely spelled with...
WYFF4.com
Highway 14 bridge closed by South Carolina Department of Transportation
GREER, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation has closed the Highway 14 bridge in Landrum, according to the Gowensville Fire Department. This is the bridge just west (northbound toward Landrum) of Highway 414. "This was done very quickly with little notification," the fire department posted on Facebook.
golaurens.com
Clinton City Council adds policy after $3.5 millon overspent from RSA
Clinton City Council has stopped short of ordering a forensic audit, but it remains concerned about money that it thought it had but does not have in the Rate Stabilization Account. That money was supposed to keep electric rates stable when the city’s electricity supplier, Piedmont Municipal Power Agency, dissolves....
golaurens.com
Laurens County participating in pilot program to combat unemployment
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SC DEW) is beginning a pilot program in Laurens County in which they will connect qualified unemployed individuals with a job, or multiple job options, that fit their specific needs. “For those who had a job in 2019 and filed an unemployment...
golaurens.com
Laurens Police Department unveils new uniform shoulder patch
The Laurens Police Department announced on Thursday the unveiling of a new uniform shoulder patch. New Police Chief Keith Grounsell, LPD officers and support staff collaborated over the last few weeks to design a new patch that represents their new brand and their vision for the future. "Our new uniform...
Columbia Star
Lexington District One announces new NPES assistant principal
Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees recently approved the promotion of Jennie S. King to assistant principal of New Providence Elementary School. King returns to NPES from Deerfield Elementary School, where she has served as the school’s literacy coach since 2021. An experienced educator of 23 years,...
WYFF4.com
Celebrities in town for Euphoria festival in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Euphoria, a food, wine and music festival, in Greenville, South Carolina, kicks off Friday and continues through the weekend. The annual four-day event shines a spotlight on culinary excellence and the charm for which Greenville is known. (Video above: Throwback to 2016 when Weather Channel's Jim...
