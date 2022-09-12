ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

Bohemian Bull to open second Upstate location

Bohemian Bull, a restaurant based in James Island, will open a location in Greenville. According to Dustin Tenney with Reedy River Retail at SVN Blackstream, the eatery will occupy the former Bacon Bros location at 3260 Pelham Road and is expected to open in late 2022. Once open, the restaurant’s...
GREENVILLE, SC
Rooftop restaurant to bring new views of downtown Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Anderson announced that a new rooftop restaurant is coming to the downtown area. Officials said UP on the Roof will open its third location in Anderson on top of the new public parking garage at South McDuffie and East Market Streets. The award-winning restaurant already has locations in Greenville, SC and Alpharetta, GA, but will now bring its regionally inspired menu to Anderson.
ANDERSON, SC
Glimpses of Greenville: City Hotel…the one that got away

Greenville residents in 2022 can certainly sense the incredible economic, population and building growth that is happening throughout the city — especially downtown. Cranes continue to dot the skyline and new projects seem to be announced every week or two. A drive along Academy Street in the West End reveals several huge new residential complexes. The $100 million Grand Bohemian Greenville hotel recently opened after years of construction. Along University Ridge the beginnings of a $1 billion mixed-use development are happening. Exactly one hundred years ago in 1922, similar changes and growth were happening in the midst of the textile industry boom.
GREENVILLE, SC
County Council files objection to closing road near Waterloo

Laurens County has filed an official objection to a request before the SC Department of Transportation to close Cedar Grove Church Road near Waterloo. Three of the six people who spoke during public comments at the Sept. 13 council meeting expressed opposition to closing the road. They told council that the land owner that wants the road closed lives in North Carolina, and that person’s desire should not supersede the people who live there. The county’s objection cites emergency medical and law enforcement travel concerns for the area.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Lewis Barbecue officially opens in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Lewis Barbecue began a new chapter, officially opening its Greenville location Wednesday morning. The restaurant is located along Rutherford Street at the former site of Tommy's Country Ham House, a longtime Greenville staple. The opening day line stretched outside the building. Anna Picone of Simpsonville and...
GREENVILLE, SC
Greenwood County Awarded $38 million for Highway 246 Widening Project

Greenwood, S.C. – Greenwood County was awarded $38 million from the South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank for the widening of S.C. Highway 246 South. In a meeting yesterday, State Transportation Infrastructure Bank members voted unanimously to approve Greenwood County’s grant application for the Highway 246 widening project. This...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
Highway 14 bridge closed by South Carolina Department of Transportation

GREER, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation has closed the Highway 14 bridge in Landrum, according to the Gowensville Fire Department. This is the bridge just west (northbound toward Landrum) of Highway 414. "This was done very quickly with little notification," the fire department posted on Facebook.
GREER, SC
Clinton City Council adds policy after $3.5 millon overspent from RSA

Clinton City Council has stopped short of ordering a forensic audit, but it remains concerned about money that it thought it had but does not have in the Rate Stabilization Account. That money was supposed to keep electric rates stable when the city’s electricity supplier, Piedmont Municipal Power Agency, dissolves....
CLINTON, SC
Laurens Police Department unveils new uniform shoulder patch

The Laurens Police Department announced on Thursday the unveiling of a new uniform shoulder patch. New Police Chief Keith Grounsell, LPD officers and support staff collaborated over the last few weeks to design a new patch that represents their new brand and their vision for the future. "Our new uniform...
LAURENS, SC
Lexington District One announces new NPES assistant principal

Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees recently approved the promotion of Jennie S. King to assistant principal of New Providence Elementary School. King returns to NPES from Deerfield Elementary School, where she has served as the school’s literacy coach since 2021. An experienced educator of 23 years,...
LEXINGTON, SC
Celebrities in town for Euphoria festival in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Euphoria, a food, wine and music festival, in Greenville, South Carolina, kicks off Friday and continues through the weekend. The annual four-day event shines a spotlight on culinary excellence and the charm for which Greenville is known. (Video above: Throwback to 2016 when Weather Channel's Jim...
GREENVILLE, SC

