BREAKING: Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle Returning to Islands of Adventure
The Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle will be returning to Universal’s Islands of Adventure on select nights from September 16th through October 31st, 2022. From Universal: As darkness falls on Hogwarts™ castle, Dementors™, Death Eaters™ and other unspeakable creatures cloak the stone walls in sinister images and fiendish magic. Chaos erupts as the image of Lord Voldemort™ joins the fray, summoning his cruel legions to swarm the castle. Stare in awe at the castle’s takeover during this ominous spectacle of light and music.
New ‘Haunted Mansion’ Film Release Date Moved From March 2023
Disney has moved the release date for their new “Haunted Mansion” film, Deadline reports. “The Haunted Mansion” was previously scheduled to hit theaters on March 10, 2023. It will now be released on August 11, 2023. For more information on booking your next trip with our official...
Universal Studios Hollywood Adds Another Night to Halloween Horror Nights 2022
Universal Studios Hollywood has added another night of scares to Halloween Horror Nights 2022. Guests can experience more thrills on October 19, 2022. Tickets for the extra night are now available. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.travel. Read...
Jamie Lee Curtis Returns in ‘Halloween Ends’: Everything to Know About the Horror Sequel
The night he came home — again. Michael Myers is headed back to the big screen for one last ride in the upcoming sequel Halloween Ends. Following the success of 2018’s Halloween and 2021’s Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis and director David Gordon Green are teaming up again for the third installment in the series. “It’s going to make people very angry,” the Scream Queens alum told film blog The Illuminerdi in October 2021. “It’s going to stimulate people. People are going to be agitated by it. And it is a beautiful way to end this trilogy.”
Disney Removes ‘Rogue Squadron,’ Adds ‘Snow White,’ ‘Inside Out 2,’ and ‘Mufasa’ To Release Schedule
Disney has removed “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron” from its upcoming release calendar while adding new films announced at D23, Variety reports. “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron,” directed by Patty Jenkins, was originally slated for a Christmas 2023 release, but has been delayed. Kathleen Kennedy described it as a story that “will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride.”
BREAKING: Disney KiteTails Ending This Month at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Disney KiteTails at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is officially ending this month. The final performances will take place on September 30, 2022. “As you know, Disney KiteTails debuted at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park for the launch of the 50th Anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World Resort. After this first year, we will transition the entertainment on Discovery River Lagoon to the Flotillas. The last flight for Disney KiteTails will be September 30, 2022.
Journey Into Inebriation – Woman Sets Off Social Media with Drunken EPCOT Ejection Tour
Social media exploded yesterday with numerous videos of a woman’s loud, rowdy, and sometimes hilarious removal from EPCOT during the 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. The journey seems to start in the UK Pavilion, where an apparently drunken woman can be seen being restrained by other members of her party as she argues with Disney Security and Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies.
EPCOT Forever to Return in 2023
At last weekend’s D23 Expo, Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro announced that Harmonious, the nighttime spectacular that debuted at EPCOT for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, will be replaced next year by a new show. The 50th anniversary celebrations end on March 31, 2023, but an official...
TONIGHT on WDW News Tonight (9/15/22): SEASON PREMIERE – Yelling About D23 Expo Park Announcements, Match Game Returns
Tonight, don’t miss the internet’s only comedy show about Disney Parks! Join us at 9 p.m. ET for a recap of the latest news, The Fan-ly Feud, Disney Death Match, and more!. Hosted by Tom Corless and Nick LoCicero, WDW News Tonight is a live, weekly program that combines the latest headlines, comedy, trending vacation topics, games, and in-depth discussions to bring Disney fans a one-of-a-kind show covering the Disney Parks.
Sign Installed for Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets at Disneyland
Last weekend at D23 Expo, we got a special look at a new accessories and cookware shop headed to New Orleans Square and themed to “The Princess and the Frog”. Now the first signs have been installed for Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets!. The...
New ‘Coco’ Housewares Available at Disneyland Resort for Day of the Dead 2022
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is approaching, and Disneyland Resort is honoring the holiday with a new collection of “Coco” housewares. The merch features the main characters of “Coco”: Miguel, Héctor,...
New Walt Disney World Parks Starbucks Ornaments Arrive
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Do you want to show your love for Walt Disney World and Starbucks this holiday season? These Starbucks ornaments are part of the newest collection based on Walt Disney World theme parks. We recently reported that the Starbucks Magic Kingdom ceramic tumbler and ornament were released. Now, the ornaments for Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom have arrived at Disney Springs.
Center Street Curbs Reconstructed at Magic Kingdom
Work has begun on reconstructing the curbs of Center Street, an off-shoot of Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom. The street has been partially blocked off since May for refurbishment. The previous pavement and curbs were quickly removed and new weatherproof sheathing was added. Curbs have been reconstructed on both...
Hollywood Lounge Reopens With a New Look at Disney California Adventure
Last month we shared that the Hollywood Lounge would be undergoing a refurbishment. Today, we found that the Hollywood Lounge in Disney California Adventure has reopened with a new look. The beige and red façade, pictured below, has been swapped for white and teal. Eyecatching Hollywood Lounge logos have been...
New ‘Pinocchio’ Jiminy Cricket Shoulder Plush at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Always let your conscience be your guide thanks to this “Pinocchio” Jiminy Cricket shoulder plush from Disneyland Resort. We found Jiminy in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District. Jiminy Cricket Shoulder Plush – $19.99...
TRON 40th Anniversary Merchandise Now Available on shopDisney
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With the timeframe being announced for TRON Lightcycle / Run at D23 Expo 2022 in conjunction with the original film’s 40th anniversary, new TRON merchandise has been released on shopDisney. TRON 40th Anniversary Raglan T-Shirt –...
EPCOT Forever to Return in 2023, Disney KiteTails Ending This Month, More Halloween Treats Coming to Walt Disney World, and More: Daily Recap (9/14/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
Colorful Walt Disney World MagicBand+ Design Now Available
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new, colorful Walt Disney World MagicBand+ design debuted in the Emporium at the Magic Kingdom. Walt Disney World MagicBand+ – $44.99. The design is brightly colored and features a cast of favorite characters. The multicolored...
Next-Gen Storytelling May Use Disney+ to Bring Theme Park Experiences to Your Home
It’s no secret that The Walt Disney Company has been looking into a metaverse of their own. Earlier this year, they hired Mark Bozon (formerly of Apple Gaming) as the Vice President and Mark White as Senior Vice President for the new Next Generation Storytelling division with the explicit intention to turn “their metaverse strategy into executable plans.” In a recent interview with Deadline, CEO Bob Chapek dug a little deeper into those plans.
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 9/13/22 (Lots of New Merchandise, Hard Liquor Now Sold at Magic Kingdom, & More)
Good morning from Magic Kingdom! Today, we make our way around the castle before heading to Disney Springs and back again to try some new drinks!. We started out our day shopping at the Emporium as per usual, let’s see what we can find!. There’s a new Black Panther...
