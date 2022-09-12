Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Cooler temperatures and cleaner air
It'll be mostly clear Thursday night, with light and variable winds and lows in the low 30s to low 40s. A developing low-pressure center in the Gulf of Alaska will make its way southward along the British Columbia coastline over the next couple of days. It will bring partly cloudy skies Friday, along with cooler temperatures. Clouds will thicken Friday night, and we will see a 30-50% chance of rain showers through the weekend. We are not expecting thunderstorms with this system, so the showers and cooler temperatures should be helpful to our firefighters.
KTVZ
The air quality alert has been extended, but showers are on the way
The air quality alert has been extended for Deschutes County until Friday at 1 pm. Our clouds will thicken Wednesday night, but we are not expecting rain. Lows will be in the mid-30s to mid-40s as winds become light and variable. Thursday will be a duplicate of Wednesday. The first...
Oregon DEQ extends air quality advisory for Deschutes County, 6 others until Friday, possibly through weekend
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency extended an air quality advisory Wednesday for Baker, Deschutes, northern Klamath, northern Lake, eastern Lane, Union, and Wallowa counties due to smoke from the Cedar Creek fire near Oakridge and the Double Mountain fire near Imnaha. The post Oregon DEQ extends air quality advisory for Deschutes County, 6 others until Friday, possibly through weekend appeared first on KTVZ.
mybasin.com
Air quality advisory extended for parts of central and northeast Oregon
Location: Baker, Deschutes, northern Klamath, northern Lake, eastern Lane, Union, Wallowa counties. End date: Friday, Sept. 16, with potential to extend through the weekend. Smoke source: Cedar Creek and Double Mountain fires. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency extended an air quality advisory Wednesday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
centraloregondaily.com
Crooked River flows dropping to 10 cubic feet per second
Due to extreme drought and the end of irrigation season, water levels in the Crooked River near Prineville are falling fast. Reductions of flows to less than 10% of what they are today will continue through the weekend. There’s already a lot of exposed riverbed on the Crooked River and...
4.4 magnitude quake recorded west of Coos Bay
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Oregon early Thursday morning.
KTVZ
Smoky for a while, but with cooler temperatures
An air quality alert is in place for Crook and Deschutes counties until 1 pm on Wednesday. Our skies will turn partly cloudy Monday night and the smoky conditions will stretch into tomorrow morning. Lows will be in the 40s, with calm winds. Smoke will stay in our forecast as...
KTVZ
Haystack Reservoir to be drained for gate maintenance; gamefish limits, gear restrictions lifted
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Due to the upcoming draining of Haystack Reservoir for gate maintenance, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has lifted all size limits and daily bag limits for all species of fish as well as gear restrictions from Friday, Sept. 16 through Nov. 30. Draining...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVZ
Oregon’s last coal-fired power plant knocked down
BOARDMAN, Oregon (KPTV) — Oregon’s last coal-fired power plant is no more. Portland General Electric knocked down the facility in Boardman on Thursday. Around 10 a.m., demolition crews imploded the nearly 700-foot tall stack and boiler. It took just seconds for the facility to come tumbling down. The...
bendsource.com
Cedar Creek Fire At 92,000+ Acres
The Cedar Creek Fire quadrupled in size over the past week, from 18,000 acres on Sept. 6 to over 92,000 acres on Sept. 13. The fire sparked during a lightning storm on Aug. 1 and has proved difficult to contain due to the steep and inaccessible terrain. On Sept. 9...
theportlandmedium.com
Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire
Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
oregontoday.net
Quake off South Coast, Sept. 15
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the South Oregon Coast early Thursday, Feb. 15. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast west of Langlois in Curry County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cannonbeachgazette.com
Earthquake: Small undersea tremor off Oregon Coast
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reports a small earthquake occurred off the Oregon Coast early Thursday morning, Sept. 15. The USGS reports the 4.4 magnitude tremor occurred below sea at 10 kilometers approximately 100 miles west of Port Orford along the Southern Oregon Coast.
Oregon wildfire growth slows, evacuation orders reduced, but smoke still thick in some communities
The power is back on and evacuation orders are being lifted across Oregon as easing winds and cooler, wetter weather help limit the spread of wildfires Monday, while leaving some communities blanketed in heavy, dense smoke. The state Department of Environmental Quality issued an “air quality advisory” for central, northeast...
KVAL
Lane County wildfire threat increasing due to climate change
EUGENE, Ore. — Wildfire smoke has become a September staple. It's been scorching Oregon’s once green forests for the past several years. Orange skies and wicked flames have become common in the past few years. A swath of the Willamette Forest in Lane County has seen nearly 290,000...
thatoregonlife.com
Satellite Images Capture Ravages of Oregon Wildfires
The Oregon wildfires have now made national news as the Cedar Creek Fire, which has quadrupled in size, is one of 21 fires currently burning in Oregon. According to NPR, the Cedar ACreek Wildfire is said to be the largest currently ablaze. Space.com recently posted satellite views that capture massive...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Like smoking 15 cigarettes’: Central Oregon air quality among world’s worst
Heavy wildfire smoke rolled into Central Oregon Monday, moving much of the region into the hazardous air quality territory. It ranked Central Oregon among the worst air quality levels in the world. There were signs of improvement on Tuesday. These were the air quality levels in Central Oregon cities Monday...
‘Stronger Together’: Bend’s Eastside Safeway quietly, busily reopens, weeks after tragedy
Many shoppers and well-wishers were on hand to welcome the reopening of the Eastside Safeway in northeast Bend Wednesday morning with a full parking lot and long checkout lines, more than two weeks after it became the scene of a violent tragedy shook the community. The post ‘Stronger Together’: Bend’s Eastside Safeway quietly, busily reopens, weeks after tragedy appeared first on KTVZ.
Double Creek Fire expands, threatens multiple structures
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Oregon's lone mega fire burning in the northeastern part of the state has surpassed 155,000 acres and is 15% contained, fire officials announced Monday.
Oregon Couple Killed in Southeast Idaho Plane Crash
PRESTON, Idaho (KLIX)-East Idaho authorities say an Oregon couple were killed in a plane crash Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement the two had departed Boise and were headed to Rock Springs, Wyoming when their plane reportedly went down Wednesday morning east of Preston. Recovery crews were working to retrieve the bodies and inform family members. The sheriff's office said the couple had plans to make several cross country flights. Investigators were expected on scene today.
Comments / 0