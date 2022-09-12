It'll be mostly clear Thursday night, with light and variable winds and lows in the low 30s to low 40s. A developing low-pressure center in the Gulf of Alaska will make its way southward along the British Columbia coastline over the next couple of days. It will bring partly cloudy skies Friday, along with cooler temperatures. Clouds will thicken Friday night, and we will see a 30-50% chance of rain showers through the weekend. We are not expecting thunderstorms with this system, so the showers and cooler temperatures should be helpful to our firefighters.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO