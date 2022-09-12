ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Pine, OR

KTVZ

Cooler temperatures and cleaner air

It'll be mostly clear Thursday night, with light and variable winds and lows in the low 30s to low 40s. A developing low-pressure center in the Gulf of Alaska will make its way southward along the British Columbia coastline over the next couple of days. It will bring partly cloudy skies Friday, along with cooler temperatures. Clouds will thicken Friday night, and we will see a 30-50% chance of rain showers through the weekend. We are not expecting thunderstorms with this system, so the showers and cooler temperatures should be helpful to our firefighters.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ News Channel 21

Oregon DEQ extends air quality advisory for Deschutes County, 6 others until Friday, possibly through weekend

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency extended an air quality advisory Wednesday for Baker, Deschutes, northern Klamath, northern Lake, eastern Lane, Union, and Wallowa counties due to smoke from the Cedar Creek fire near Oakridge and the Double Mountain fire near Imnaha. The post Oregon DEQ extends air quality advisory for Deschutes County, 6 others until Friday, possibly through weekend appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
mybasin.com

Air quality advisory extended for parts of central and northeast Oregon

Location: Baker, Deschutes, northern Klamath, northern Lake, eastern Lane, Union, Wallowa counties. End date: Friday, Sept. 16, with potential to extend through the weekend. Smoke source: Cedar Creek and Double Mountain fires. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency extended an air quality advisory Wednesday...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
City
Bend, OR
City
Sisters, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Sunriver, OR
City
La Pine, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Crooked River flows dropping to 10 cubic feet per second

Due to extreme drought and the end of irrigation season, water levels in the Crooked River near Prineville are falling fast. Reductions of flows to less than 10% of what they are today will continue through the weekend. There’s already a lot of exposed riverbed on the Crooked River and...
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ

Smoky for a while, but with cooler temperatures

An air quality alert is in place for Crook and Deschutes counties until 1 pm on Wednesday. Our skies will turn partly cloudy Monday night and the smoky conditions will stretch into tomorrow morning. Lows will be in the 40s, with calm winds. Smoke will stay in our forecast as...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality
KTVZ

Oregon’s last coal-fired power plant knocked down

BOARDMAN, Oregon (KPTV) — Oregon’s last coal-fired power plant is no more. Portland General Electric knocked down the facility in Boardman on Thursday. Around 10 a.m., demolition crews imploded the nearly 700-foot tall stack and boiler. It took just seconds for the facility to come tumbling down. The...
BOARDMAN, OR
bendsource.com

Cedar Creek Fire At 92,000+ Acres

The Cedar Creek Fire quadrupled in size over the past week, from 18,000 acres on Sept. 6 to over 92,000 acres on Sept. 13. The fire sparked during a lightning storm on Aug. 1 and has proved difficult to contain due to the steep and inaccessible terrain. On Sept. 9...
LANE COUNTY, OR
theportlandmedium.com

Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire

Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Quake off South Coast, Sept. 15

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the South Oregon Coast early Thursday, Feb. 15. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast west of Langlois in Curry County.
CURRY COUNTY, OR
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
cannonbeachgazette.com

Earthquake: Small undersea tremor off Oregon Coast

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reports a small earthquake occurred off the Oregon Coast early Thursday morning, Sept. 15. The USGS reports the 4.4 magnitude tremor occurred below sea at 10 kilometers approximately 100 miles west of Port Orford along the Southern Oregon Coast.
PORT ORFORD, OR
KVAL

Lane County wildfire threat increasing due to climate change

EUGENE, Ore. — Wildfire smoke has become a September staple. It's been scorching Oregon’s once green forests for the past several years. Orange skies and wicked flames have become common in the past few years. A swath of the Willamette Forest in Lane County has seen nearly 290,000...
LANE COUNTY, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Satellite Images Capture Ravages of Oregon Wildfires

The Oregon wildfires have now made national news as the Cedar Creek Fire, which has quadrupled in size, is one of 21 fires currently burning in Oregon. According to NPR, the Cedar ACreek Wildfire is said to be the largest currently ablaze. Space.com recently posted satellite views that capture massive...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Stronger Together’: Bend’s Eastside Safeway quietly, busily reopens, weeks after tragedy

Many shoppers and well-wishers were on hand to welcome the reopening of the Eastside Safeway in northeast Bend Wednesday morning with a full parking lot and long checkout lines, more than two weeks after it became the scene of a violent tragedy shook the community. The post ‘Stronger Together’: Bend’s Eastside Safeway quietly, busily reopens, weeks after tragedy appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Oregon Couple Killed in Southeast Idaho Plane Crash

PRESTON, Idaho (KLIX)-East Idaho authorities say an Oregon couple were killed in a plane crash Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement the two had departed Boise and were headed to Rock Springs, Wyoming when their plane reportedly went down Wednesday morning east of Preston. Recovery crews were working to retrieve the bodies and inform family members. The sheriff's office said the couple had plans to make several cross country flights. Investigators were expected on scene today.
PRESTON, ID

