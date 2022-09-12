ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Coulee, WA

Air 4 Adventure: Let’s ride over Grand Coulee and Moses Coulee

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 4 days ago
CENTRAL WASHINGTON: If you are looking for a change in scene and a little adventure, we have the place for you.

About 100 miles west of Spokane are two geographical wonders — Grand Coulee and Moses Coulee.

Carved by Ice-Age floods, the areas offer miles of hiking trails and views of what was once the world’s largest waterfall.

ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

