Air 4 Adventure: Let’s ride over Grand Coulee and Moses Coulee

CENTRAL WASHINGTON: If you are looking for a change in scene and a little adventure, we have the place for you.

About 100 miles west of Spokane are two geographical wonders — Grand Coulee and Moses Coulee.

Carved by Ice-Age floods, the areas offer miles of hiking trails and views of what was once the world’s largest waterfall.

