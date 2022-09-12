Read full article on original website
Related
Kanye West Admits Kim Kardashian Raises Their Kids ’80 Percent Of The Time’: I Still Give Her ‘Advice’
Kanye West, 45, opened up about the co-parenting situation between himself and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, in a new interview. Ye appeared on the Sept. 15 episode of the Alo MIND FULL podcast, where he revealed that the reality star raises their children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, “80 percent of the time.” But Kanye did take some credit for how he’s influencing their kids.
David Beckham joins queue of thousands who are waiting up to 8 hours to pay tribute to the Queen as she lies in state
It's unclear whether the football star will get to skip the line or if he will have to wait for hours alongside the public.
Brittany Matthews Takes Daughter, 1, On The Football Field For 1st Time To Visit Patrick Mahomes: Photos
Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes’ daughter, Sterling Skye, got a chance to go onto the football field to see her dad play. Brittany, 27, took Sterling, 1, onto the field at Patrick’s, 26, Kansas City Chiefs game and she looked adorable in a red tutu and denim jacket with her dad’s name and jersey number on the back.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
60K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0