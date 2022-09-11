ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears opens up about strained relationship with sons: 'A huge part of me has died'

By Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

For Britney Spears , distance doesn’t make the heart grow fonder.

In a series of audio messages posted to Instagram Saturday, the pop princess addressed her strained relationship with sons Jayden and Sean Preston Federline after Jayden opened up about his relationship with Spears in a recent interview.

"I used to have my kids at one point way more than (ex-husband Kevin Federline)," Spears said. "From when they were 6 to 9 years old I had them 70% of the time, and in the course since they've been gone, I've honestly felt like a huge part of me has died and like I have no purpose anymore. They were my joy; they were my everything."

She continued: "I looked forward to seeing them. That was what I lived for, and then all of a sudden they were gone and I was like, 'Did my heart just stop beating?' And honestly, I don't understand how it's so easy for them just to cut me off like that."

'Deeply saddens me': Britney Spears reacts to son Jayden Federline defending Jamie Spears, family

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LHftQ_0hrRQ7DY00
In a series of audio messages posted to Instagram on Sept. 10, the pop princess addressed her strained relationship with sons Jayden and Sean Preston Federline after Jayden opened up about his relationship with Spears in a recent interview. Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Britney Spears and the empowerment of taking back your narrative

Earlier this month, Spears' 15-year-old son Jayden sat down for an interview with filmmaker Daphne Barak, published in the Daily Mail and aired in part on ITV in the U.K. In the interview, Jayden defended grandfather Jamie Spears, who headed Spears’ controversial conservatorship for 13 years until its termination in November, as well as grandmother Lynne Spears.

"They are not bad people," Jayden said. "They know what we are going through now. They want our future to be what we want it to be. They just want to watch over us."

Spears offered a swift rebuttal to her son’s comments on Instagram.

"If you can honestly sit back and say with your sensible brilliant mind what memaw and paw paw did to me was fine and call them not bad people ... then yes I have failed as a mother and hopefully that's a chat for you and your father to sit face to face and try to learn WHAT'S GOOD," Spears wrote at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lmVd0_0hrRQ7DY00
Britney Spears, center, with sons Sean Federline and Jayden James Federline arrives at the world premiere of "The Smurfs 2" at the Regency Village Theatre on July 28, 2013, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

'They treated me like nothing': Britney Spears shares revelations from 13-year conservatorship

Jayden also chimed in on his mother’s recent social media posts, many of which have consisted of nude photos of Spears as well as lengthy tirades against her family.

"It's almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention," he said. "This has gone on for years and years and years, and there's a high chance that this will never stop, but I'm hoping for me that she will stop."

Britney Spears' nude Instagrams are sparking concern. But they may be a form of empowerment, experts say.

In one of her audio messages posted Saturday, Spears spoke directly to Jayden’s claim that "she wants attention" and seemingly drew a line on the future of their relationship.

"I do want to be heard and I'm angry, and I kind of subconsciously want to offend people because I've been so (expletive) offended," Spears said. "But I'm afraid to inform you guys I'm not willing to see you until I feel valued."

"I gave you guys so much attention it was pathetic," Spears continued. "All I know is my love for my children is more than anything, and I'm sorry if I ever hurt you guys in any way."

Britney Spears, Elton John hit the dance floor with synths and Auto-Tune for 'Hold Me Closer'

Britney Spears hits back after ex Kevin Federline claims their sons are 'not seeing' her

Contributing: Charles Trepany, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Britney Spears opens up about strained relationship with sons: 'A huge part of me has died'

Comments / 3

Related
Popculture

Meghan Markle's Half-Brother Reportedly Looking to Put Father Thomas Into Conservatorship Like Britney Spears

Meghan Markle's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. is reportedly looking to put their father, Thomas Markle Sr., under a conservatorship. The elder Markle, 78, is recovering from a stroke, and the conservatorship would grant Thomas Jr., 55, oversight of Thomas Sr.'s legal and business affairs. Conservatorships are meant for this purpose, although Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears oversaw the pop star's affairs for over a decade until a judge finally ended it last fall.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears’s son says mother’s conservatorship went on for ‘a little too long’

Britney Spears’s youngest son Jayden said his mother’s conservatorship went on for “a little too long” in a new interview with ITV News.Jayden also defended his grandfather Jamie, who was Spears’s conservator for 13 years.“At first, he was just trying to be like any father letting her pursue her daughter’s dream of becoming a superstar, but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long,” the 15-year-old said.Spears reacted to her son’s comments, saying: “It deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up his expectations of a mother…”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam AsghariBritney Spears’ fiance responds to fans calling for star to get prenupBritney Spears reassures fans after deactivating Instagram account
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Anna Nicole Smith's 16-Year-Old Daughter Dannielynn Looks Just Like Her Mom in This Moving Birthday Tribute

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn turned 16 on Tuesday and her father, Larry Birkhead, penned a sweet tribute to his teen. The proud dad shared photos of his daughter growing up, including snapshots that featured her late mom cradling the little one. Birkhead acknowledged all of the pain Dannielynn went through in her early years — from losing Smith to an accidental overdose in 2007 to a very public court battle over the identity of her father. “Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” he wrote. “Through tragedy, turmoil...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Daphne Joy
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Lynne Spears
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Part Of Me
HollywoodLife

Liza Minnelli, 76, Seen Walking Without Wheelchair Amid Health Concerns: Photos

Liza Minnelli was spotted on Sept. 1 walking without a wheelchair as she left the popular Hollywood restaurant, Craig’s. The EGOT winner, 76, appeared to be in good spirits as she was helped to her car by two men from her team in photos obtained y the Daily Mail, which can be seen here. The iconic singer even spoke to the Daily Mail, who was on the scene, and greeted them with an enthusiastic “Hi guys!” When they asked if she plans to release new music, she energetically replied, “I’ve been coming out with new songs since I was born!”
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Scott’s New GF Is 20 Years Older Than His Exes—Meet Who He’s Dating Now

As one of Hollywood’s most famous playboys, fans have always been curious about Scott Disick’s girlfriend and who he’s dating now. Scott became an overnight celebrity 2007 when he made his reality TV debut as Kourtney Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Scott and Kourtney—who share three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign—went on to date on and off for nine years before their final breakup in 2015. Kourtney went on to get engaged to her longtime neighbor, Travis Barker, while Scott went on to date several models almost half his age. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Trace Cyrus Shows Off Body Transformation After Being 'Mentally Destroyed'

Trace Cyrus has revealed a dramatic body transformation, and in the process he's taken care of something that was "destroyed" last year. His mindset. Miley Cyrus' older brother took Twitter earlier this week and posted before and after photos. In the picture on the left, Trace said it's what he looked like at the end of last year. The picture on the right shows what he looks like today, slimmer and toned. Trace said he was "mentally destroyed" and that also resulted in also letting his body go.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

After Dropping Post About Elton John, Britney Spears Abruptly Deleted Her Instagram Account

We are on the cusp of a historic moment, as Britney Spears is about to release her first new music since 2016 — her first anything since her conservatorship ended —and she’s doing it with the legend Sir Elton John. It will be a huge step personally for the former pop star as well, as she continues to enjoy her freedom after 13 years under her family’s control. But after the “Baby One More Time” singer took to Instagram in teasing the duet of “Hold Me Closer” — which is set to be released Friday, August 26 — Spears has now deleted her account altogether.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson, 24, Sweetly Holds Hands With Brother Prince, 25, At Charity Gala: Photos

Siblings Paris Jackson, 24, and Prince Jackson, 25, stepped out for a night on the town together on August 19. The two were spotted sweetly holding hands at the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala on Friday evening, held at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel. Michael Jackson‘s oldest kids both looked very sharp as they got dressed up for the event, while Prince smiled big for the cameras.
CELEBRITIES
People

Viola Davis's Daughter Genesis, 12, Hits Red Carpet with Mom at 'The Woman King' TIFF Premiere

The actress shares her 12-year-old daughter with husband Julian Tennon Viola Davis had her daughter's support at the world premiere of her latest film. Over the weekend, the 57-year-old actress was joined by daughter Genesis, 12, and husband, Julian Tennon, on the red carpet for the premiere of The Woman King at the Toronto International Film Festival. Both mom and daughter looked chic for the special event, Davis wearing a hot pink and orange strapless dress that featured a band of large flowers on top. Genesis looked all grown up in...
MOVIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

599K+
Followers
65K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy