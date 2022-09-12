Read full article on original website
Man Punched, Kicked and Bitten on Train Following Dispute at Astoria Beauty Store
A 48-year-old man was punched, kicked and bitten while on a train at the Steinway Street station last week—after a dispute at a beauty store near the entrance to the station became violent. The incident began when the victim got into an argument with a woman inside Hello Beauty,...
Man attempts to rape woman in Bronx apartment building
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man approached and attempted to rape a woman in a Bronx apartment building on Thursday morning, police said. He exposed himself to the woman around 9:50 a.m and removed her pants, trying to rape her, police said. The man fled when a person walked by. The woman left […]
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Nelson Cabreja, 36, Arrested
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 0216 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 42nd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Nelson Cabreja. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. aggravated unlicensed operator. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
NYC robber tries to rape woman he knocked out with chokehold
Police are searching for a sexual predator who tried to rape an unconscious woman who he put into a chokehold on a Bronx street this week.
MURDER: Man Dies Months After Being Stabbed By Woman In Jersey City, Prosecutor Says
A 28-year-old Jersey City woman has been charged with murder after the man she's accused of having stabbed in February died of his injuries over the summer, authorities announced. Sykirrah Kirkland stabbed Omar Boatwright, 29, who was found with injuries at 67 Lexington Ave., around 8:05 the morning of Saturday,...
Police: 2 people shot at Claremont apartment complex
The NYPD is currently searching for a suspect who shot two people at Claremont Franklin Houses on Thursday afternoon.
New York teen treated at Jersey City hospital for gunshot wounds
A New York teen was treated at a Jersey City hospital for two gunshots wounds late Wednesday night, authorities said. The 19-year-old Brooklyn man walked into Christ Hospital at 10:40 p.m. with a graze wound to his left finger along with a gunshot wound to the inner left knee area, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. He is in stable condition.
Police: Suspects break into Bronx apartment, steal $25,000
Two suspects are wanted for breaking into a Bronx home and stealing thousands of dollars, police say.
Corrections officer charged for selling cocaine out of Manhattan apartment
A corrections officer for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision is facing charges for selling cocaine out of his East Harlem apartment, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Thursday.
Man fatally shot on Brooklyn street, police say
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 30-year-old man died after he was shot four times on Brooklyn street Wednesday, police said. The victim was struck in the chest and knees near 765 Stanley Ave. in East New York at around noon, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. The suspect […]
Manhattan brick assault: Man hit in face in random Chelsea attack
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant bashed a man’s face with a brick at random on a Chelsea street in broad daylight, leaving the victim severely injured, police said Wednesday. Without any apparent provocation, the attacker struck the victim, 18, in the face on West 20th Street near 10th Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Monday, according […]
NBC New York
$40,000 Worth of Cocaine Found in Corrections Officer's Manhattan Home: DA
A 47-year-old New York state corrections officer has been accused of dealing cocaine out of his East Harlem apartment and allegedly had $40,000 worth of the drug stashed at the residence, Manhattan prosecutors said Thursday. Alex Toro, a Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DCCS) corrections officer at the Fishkill...
Bronx armed mugger fleeing NYPD falls between subway cars, electrocuted by third rail
An armed mugger fleeing cops on a Bronx subway train died early Tuesday when he fell between cars and was electrocuted by the third rail, police said. The crook and three teenage accomplices had just robbed a 46-year-old man at gunpoint on a No. 2 train when cops alerted to the robbery stopped the train at the E. 180th St. station about 5:30 a.m., police said. The cops quickly apprehended the ...
NYC bodega owner sends message to Biden as felony assaults soar: 'Jump in our shoes for a day'
A bodega owner in New York City is speaking out after a shocking video reveals another assault of a store owner in the Big Apple as felony assaults continue to soar. Brooklyn bodega owner Carmelia Bello joined "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday to discuss the need for additional policing and her message for the Biden administration as crime continues to cripple city streets.
He came from Brooklyn to sell cocaine on Staten Island, say cops. Now, he faces heavy drug charges.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Brooklyn man traveled multiple times over the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge onto Staten Island this year to peddle cocaine, prosecutors allege. And those trans-borough journeys could lead to a long trip upstate for Richard Barrett.
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment of Corrections Officer for Dealing Drugs in East Harlem
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the indictment of ALEX TORO, 47, a Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (“DOCCS”) Corrections Officer at the Fishkill Correctional Facility, for selling cocaine out of his apartment in East Harlem. TORO is charged in a New York State...
Police find missing Bronx girl, 16
Update: The teen was found in safe condition, police said late Tuesday. After she was found, PIX11 removed her name and photo from this post. THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police are searching for a Bronx teen who has been missing since Friday, officials said on Tuesday. The 16-year-old girl was last seen leaving her home […]
Woman slashed with razor blade inside NYC subway: police
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) – A woman was slashed in the face with a razor blade at a New York City subway station, police said. The slashing happened inside a Chelsea subway station at Eighth Avenue and West 23rd Street on Sept. 10 at 8:40 a.m., NYPD officials said. The 30-year-old victim was walking down the […]
NBC New York
Armed NYC Subway Robber Dies in Track Leap, 3 Teenagers in Custody: Cops
One of four people involved in an armed robbery on a Bronx subway early Tuesday after jumping between train cars onto the roadbed and coming into contact with the third rail, two NYPD officials said. The group committed a robbery at gunpoint on a northbound 2 train at 174th Street...
After bizarre behavior in court, psychological exam ordered for Staten Island woman accused of strangling mother
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A judge ordered a psychological examination for a 40-year-old Huguenot woman accused of strangling her mother after the defendant displayed unusual behavior in a bizarre court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Mauri Belarmino, who faces charges of second-degree murder and first-degree strangulation, audibly greeted the courtroom as...
Fox News
