Clemson, SC

clemsontigers.com

Don Kelley | Record-Setting Performances

Note: The following appears in the Louisiana Tech football gameday program. Editor’s Note – For each program in 2022, Tim Bourret chronicles a great individual performance in Clemson history. Today is the second installment. This is an unusual story, at least from a records standpoint. It is unusual...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Match Day Central: No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 16 Syracuse

Top-Ranked Clemson Hosts No. 16 Syracuse on Friday Night. 📝 Clemson Notes (PDF)| 📝 Syracuse Notes (PDF) 📍 Clemson, S.C. (Historic Riggs Field) 🗓 Friday, Sept. 16 • 7:00 p.m. 📺 ACC Network. 📊 Live Stats. CLEMSON, S.C. — The No. 1 Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Colleen Finney || Successful Summer

Colleen Finney’s exceptional performance on the court every day for Clemson Volleyball does not go unnoticed, but some may overlook the success Finney has had in the professional world. This past summer, Finney collected several once-in-a-lifetime experiences to prepare her for her future. In late May, Finney was one...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

ACC Releases 2022-23 Slate of Men’s Basketball Games

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference released its league-wide schedule Tuesday. Clemson’s home slate is highlighted by four teams that qualified for the NCAA Tournament. Season tickets are available beginning tomorrow by calling 1-800-CLEMSON or by visiting ClemsonTigers.com. Game times and network designations will be announced at...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Tigers Finish Second at Cougar Classic

Charleston, S.C. – Thanks in large part to a 67 (-4) final round from Annabelle Pancake, Clemson women’s golf finished with the lowest team round of the day for a second-place finish at the Cougar Classic. Pancake fired off a bogey-free final round, for Clemson’s best single-round performance...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Tigers Earn 2-0 Win with Brilliant Second Half Performance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ousmane Sylla’s fourth goal of the season proved decisive for the No. 1 Clemson Tigers in a 2-0 win on the road against UAB (2-3) on Tuesday night. The Tigers advanced to 6-0 with the victory and Sylla extended his streak of recording at least one point in each match this season.
CLEMSON, SC

