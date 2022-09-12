ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Casper Ruud to win U.S. Open, first Grand Slam title

By Mike Santa Barbara
 4 days ago
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the championship trophy after his match against Casper Ruud in the men's singles final on Day 14 of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz won the Men's U.S. Open singles title, topping Casper Ruud in an exciting back-and-forth battle.

In front of a packed crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Alcaraz fended off a very game Ruud, winning 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3. The 19-year-old became the youngest male to win the U.S. Open since Pete Sampras did it in 1990.

"Well, this is something that I dreamed of since I was a kid," Alcaraz said after winning the U.S. Open. "It's something I worked really hard (for). It's tough to talk right now, a lot of emotions."

With the U.S. Open win, Alcaraz becomes the youngest male to be ranked No. 1 in the world. Alcaraz bests the previous record holder, Lleyton Hewitt, who was No. 1 in 2001.

