10 Cars Worth More Used Than New
We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
Solar-Powered EV With 1,000-Mile Range Coming Next Year
Electric vehicles such as the new Cadillac Lyriq are often touted as the way forward. Thanks to advancements in technology, the latest slew of battery-powered cars are capable of traveling hundreds of miles on a single charge, all while providing adequate performance and zero tailpipe emissions. But not all EVs are made equal - some aren't as eco-friendly as you'd expect.
Old Kia EV Batteries Earn A New Lease On Life Powering Rail Travel Industry
One day, when your Kia EV6 has reached the end of its life, there's a very good chance its battery may end up with a new role. The European subsidiary of the South Korean firm has teamed up with Deutsche Bahn (DB), Germany's railway service, to repurpose used lithium-ion batteries for green energy storage.
Tesla Sitting On EV Credit Goldmine Worth Billions
Elon Musk is sitting on a metaphorical goldmine, and this time he doesn't even have to lift a finger to gain access to even more billions to add to the $270.7 billion he already has. Tesla is exceptionally fortunate, as it makes a great deal of profit from selling electric car credits. These credits will become more valuable now that the state of California has passed the Clean Cars II Act.
This new sand battery may just change the energy game
YouTuber Matt Ferrell is renowned and beloved for his videos featuring explanations of today's most pressing issues in science and technology. You may remember this clip where he discussed whether solar panels are worth it after four years and this video where he claimed that graphene may be the key to solving our concrete problems.
2024 Ford Mustang Unveiled With New Looks, V8 Power And Jet-Inspired Cockpit
Over the past couple of weeks, Ford has shifted focus to the launch of the seventh-generation (internal codename S650) Mustang, teasing us with glimpses of new design elements and short clips of the V8 engine. We've also been treated to the noise of the new GT3 racer, but that's not important right now.
Defective Fuel Pump Settlement Will Cost Toyota $180 Million
Toyota is on the verge of settling a class-action lawsuit for the infamous low-pressure fuel pump recall. The recall affected 3.36 million Lexus and Toyota models made from 2013 to 2020, including the entry-level Corolla and high-end Lexus LS 460. The recall was issued once Toyota discovered that the fuel...
We Have Bad News About The Ram 1500 Diesel
After Ford stopped offering the Power Stroke engine in the F-150, General Motors and Ram were the last two automakers to offer full-size trucks with a diesel powertrain. While Chevy has doubled down on the Silverado's diesel engine, Ram is taking the opposite approach by discontinuing its 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6. The 2023 Ram 1500 will no longer offer the diesel engine option after January 2023, but that still gives customers some time to order it.
Gasoline-Powered Hyundais Are Here To Stay
Earlier this year, BMW CEO Oliver Zipse said something rather brave (and refreshingly honest): he warned against a premature ban on ICE engines, noting "It would be harmful to simply give up a technology in which you have a global market position. I don't think that would help the climate or anyone else."
What Is Ferrari's Superuniversale Trademark For?
Early this morning, CarBuzz discovered a new trademark filed with both the Instituto Nacional da Propriedade Industrial (INPI), Argentina's trademark and intellectual property office, and the Saudi Arabian equivalent. The trademark was applied for on Friday, 9 September, by Ferrari and concerns the name "Superuniversale," which isn't too difficult to translate. The trademark specifically concerns vehicles or parts thereof and is therefore assumed to be aimed at some sort of new car from the Maranello-based automaker. But what could it be?
Ferrari Can't Keep Up With Demand For Purosangue's V12
Yesterday, Ferrari finally revealed the Purosangue, its first production four-door four-seater ever. Electrically operated doors (the rear of which are rear-hinged) open to reveal a luxurious cabin designed to be occupied by no more than four people. It's an unconventional thing, the idea of a four-door Ferrari, but the magicians in Maranello have certainly created something that stands apart from what else is available at this end of the economic scale.
Mercedes Insists There's Still Room For V8s Beyond 2030
Mercedes-Benz is ready for the inevitable change from internal combustion to electrification. Last year it announced that it wants to be an all-electric manufacturer by 2030, with the first primary goal set for 2025. Earlier this year, the German brand stated that it wanted 50% of all sales to be PHEV or EV. On the manufacturing side, it wants dedicated EV factories in operation by the decade's second half.
Limited Edition Chrysler 300C Sold Out In Under 12 Hours
Joni Mitchell famously sang that you don't know what you got till it's gone. This is art imitating life perfectly, as illustrated by the limited edition Chrysler 300C, which made its debut three days ago. Chrysler set up a dedicated microsite to sell the car, and all customers had to do was select one of three colors, pay a deposit and wait.
LEAKED: Toyota's Next Baby SUV Is A Real Looker
Toyota has filed a design patent for a new small crossover with the Australian Government's Intellectual Property department. If the face seems familiar, it's because you've likely seen it before. It has the same basic design DNA as the Toyota Crown, which will be available in several flavors. We've already seen the Crown-based SUV, and this is not it. Besides, it's too small. Instead, it looks almost identical to the Toyota Small SU EV concept that was shown as part of 16 electric vehicles for the future in 2021. The only problem is that this new design isn't for an EV, as it features a traditional grille behind which it'll hide a combustion powertrain.
All-New Mustang Dark Horse Is A 500-HP Track-Ready Superstar
Track-ready Mustang variant features a 500-horsepower Coyote V8 and standard six-speed manual gearbox. Carbon fiber wheels available for the first time on a non-Shelby Mustang. Track-honed suspension, braking, and cooling systems. After months of torturous waiting and endless teasers, Ford finally revealed the seventh-generation Mustang at the Detroit Motor Show....
Here Are The Names Of Every New Electric Volvo
A month ago, we reported on the new Volvo XC90. We also discussed a new naming structure for the brand's big flagship SUV and its electrified version. Volvo has previously said that the SUV will continue as the brand's halo model, gaining new styling and a new electrified version. While previously this was thought to be called the Embla, we know now it'll be called the EXC90, and it appears that the naming structure will extend to the rest of Volvo's lineup.
Aston Martin Is Still Taking Deposits For Valhalla
Originally codenamed the AM RB 003, the Aston Martin Valhalla is an upcoming supercar that will slot below the $3 million Valkyrie but above the long-delayed mid-engined Vanquish. The Valhalla was initially expected to use an in-house V6 hybrid powertrain but will dump that setup in favor of a bespoke...
Ram Wants A Small Truck To Fight The Ford Maverick In America
With the evergreen Ram 1500 and explosive Ram 1500 TRX, the US carmaker traditionally does battle with rivals such as Ford and Chevrolet in the full-size truck market. But as the competition starts venturing into the mid to small-size truck world, Ram is looking to benefit by making the same move. There have been whispers in the past of a midsize Ram truck, and we know that an EV version of the 1500 is coming soon. In a recent interview with Ram CEO Mike Koval Jr., Autoblog discovered a few interesting facts about Ram's plans, including details on some tasty new reveals.
GM Taps Lotus Elise Designer To Make Beautiful Cars For Europe
General Motors sold Opel and Vauxhall to Stellantis in 2017, leaving it without a volume brand in Europe. Sure, Chevrolet tried, but it was a halfhearted attempt and was eventually given up on. But GM hopes to rectify the situation by building an all-new GM Advanced Design Studio as it seeks to re-enter the tough-to-crack Euro market.
