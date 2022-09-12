Read full article on original website
Related
Two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep undergoes nose surgery after finding it ‘hard to breathe’ following US Open exit
SIMONA HALEP has undergone nose surgery after “finding it hard to breathe” following her US Open exit. The 30-year-old Romanian has enjoyed major success on the tennis court in the past, winning the French Open in 2018 and Wimbledon the year after. However, fans were shocked recently when...
Rafa Nadal shares classy message to Roger Federer about retirement
Rafa Nadal posted a note on social media Thursday in response to Roger Federer’s retirement announcement. Federer announced Thursday that he will retire from the ATP after the Laver Cup. The 41-year-old underwent another knee surgery last year and became unranked this year as he missed events. He last...
Look: Andy Roddick's Reaction To Roger Federer Goes Viral
On Thursday morning, the great Roger Federer announced that he's retiring from tennis. He'll compete at the Laver Cup in London next week before officially riding off into the sunset. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and...
Maria Sharapova Comments on Serena Williams’ Final US Open Performance & Venus Williams’ Long Fight for Equal Pay
Maria Sharapova has been retired from tennis since 2020, but that doesn’t mean she totally out of the game. Last week during New York Fashion Week, the athlete and entrepreneur sat down with fashion journalist Laura Brown, as part of the Glam Slam event series, the joint venture between IMG and Spring Studios in partnership with Chase Sapphire, to talk about the sport and style. There, Sharapova spoke about rising tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff, as well as the Williams sisters. Sharapova and Serena Williams have had a long and compelling history as competitors, with Serena taking an 18-2 record...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes
The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
Rory McIlroy on LIV golfers: 'I've said it a hundred times, I don't think any of those guys should be on the Ryder Cup team'
All summer long, four-time major champion Rory McIlroy has remained one of the most notable and staunchest critics of the LIV Golf Series and those who have made the move to the breakaway league. One week ago, when asked about his current relationship with former Ryder Cup teammates who have gone to LIV Golf, he said "I wouldn't say I've got much of a relationship with them at the minute" among other things.
GOLF・
golfmagic.com
Will Zalatoris makes HUGE prediction for PGA Tour vs LIV Golf
Will Zalatoris believes Tour pros will one day be able to compete on both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, following an interview with Graham Bensinger. Zalatoris confirmed he will remain on the PGA Tour despite recent speculation on social media that a World Top 10 player could soon be off to LIV Golf.
GOLF・
Tennis-Reaction to Federer announcing his retirement
Sept 16 (Reuters) - Following is a roundup of reaction to Roger Federer, a 20-times Grand Slam champion and former world number one, announcing his retirement from the sport at the age of 41 after the Laver Cup later this month. read more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Michael Redd Says Playing On The Redeem Team Was The 'Highlight Of His Career': "I Went From A Second-Round Pick To Being On The Redeem Team And Winning A Gold Medal With Kobe, Wade And LeBron."
The 2008 Redeem Team has been one of the hottest topics around the NBA recently, as LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are executive producers behind this documentary. That team landed in China with a lot of pressure on their shoulders after failing to win the gold medal in the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Used To Take 40-Mile Bike Rides In The Dessert To Motivate LeBron James And The 2012 Team USA: "And We Were Back In The Gym Working Out By 7:30 In The Morning.”
Kobe Bryant was always trying to inspire people both on and off the court, and there was no better example to do so than himself. Kobe would put his body through some intense workouts and routines to get better and show people why hard work always pays off. The Black...
NBA・
Comments / 0