Arkansas recreational marijuana advocates say it could be $1 billion industry
River Valley Relief in Fort Smith could add up to 150 jobs. Kansas City, Kan.-based Greenlight estimates adding 100 jobs in Arkansas with $2 million in new investment. They’re just two of many medical marijuana companies operating in Arkansas likely to add jobs and investment if voters approve recreational marijuana use for adults in November.
Rutledge Sues Northwest Arkansas Pool Construction Company
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced a lawsuit against David Tyler, who conducts business as Tyler Pools & Construction, of Fayetteville, for violating the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). The complaint alleges homeowners paid over $148,000 to Tyler for pool construction. The projects were never completed, and frustrated...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson states opposition to federal Title IX changes to include transgender protections
In a Thursday news conference, Gov. Asa Hutchinson made his, and his administration’s, position on transgender inclusion clear.
Cindy Gillespie to resign as Secretary of Arkansas Department of Human Services
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced that Cindy Gillespie will resign as Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services. “Cindy Gillespie has given the state of Arkansas her experience, management capabilities, and the right ideas that have led us in a great direction,” Governor Hutchinson said. “She is a great friend, and she is truly passionate about making a difference in the lives of Arkansans every day.”Secretary Gillespie issued this response reflecting on her time in public service for the State of Arkansas.
Interview with Democratic Candidate for Arkansas Governor Chris Jones
On his way to an event in Jonesboro, Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones talked over the phone to KASU News Director Johnathan Reaves about his campaign, the Biden administrations Title IX proposals, and what he is hearing from Arkansas voters. Click on the listen button for the entire interview. Johnathan...
Arkansas hospitals possibly facing closure as they struggle financially
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The economy has been struggling, and like many businesses, people are facing the hard reality of inflation and staffing shortages. This includes our hospitals, and the Arkansas Hospital Association said that some hospitals could face closure if something doesn't change. It's mostly the smaller hospitals...
Gas prices increase in parts of Northwest Arkansas
Ark. — Although the state of Arkansas is seeing a downward trend in gas prices, parts of Northwest Arkansas are seeing an increase in prices. According to AAA, the average price per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in Arkansas is $3.17. For the Fayetteville, Rogers, and Springdale area...
Arkansas small businesses take a hit due to inflation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Small business owners are growing concerned as inflation sweeps across the nation. According to the august inflation report, inflation has hit 8.3 percent, and small business owners are taking big hits. "Inflation has just hit us within the last 6 or so months where it's...
Hutchinson: Proposed Title IX changes violate Arkansas law
(The Center Square) – Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday a proposed change to the Title IX rule would "undermine" girls sports and "violate the letter of Title IX itself." The rule proposed by the U.S Department of Education in June would require K-12 schools and publicly funded colleges...
Arkansas EV charging infrastructure plan gets $54.1M federal green light
Arkansas will be receiving tens of millions in government funding for implementing its EV charging infrastructure.
Arkansas grocery stores raise prices to keep up with inflation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During the past year, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn't been affected by inflation, and if you were to take a look at downtown Little Rock, that can easily be seen. Luke Angelo, Assistant Manager at Stratton's Market explained that things have been...
Arkansas receives approval for $54.1 million EV grant
Along with 34 other states, Arkansas is now approved for the funding which will go towards installing charging along the Department of Transportation’s Designated EV Corridors. The plan by the DOT will have charging stations every 50 miles along interstates 30,40, and 49 with four charging ports per station....
What in the World is Being Spotted Underneath Arkansas Lakes?
It looks like something out of a science fiction movie. What is being spotted in lakes across Arkansas? You won't believe this!. Freshwater jellyfish! When I think of jellyfish, I think of oceans but did you know that there are jellyfish in the great state of Arkansas? That's right, and September is the best time for seeing these bell-shaped translucent primitive life forms on Arkansas lakes. The best lake to see the jellyfish is Lake Ouachita near Hot Springs because of its clear pristine waters. Jellyfish usually swim in swarms and can easily be seen floating just below the surface of the lake. They are easy to spot because they give off a whitish or greenish hue depending on the sunlight.
35,000th Diamond Found at Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park
It happened. The 35,000th diamond was found at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas. We've been waiting for the past few weeks and on September 6 the big milestone took place. The finder of the 35,000th diamond is Scott Kreykes of Dierks, Arkansas. He's been coming to the park...
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 5,569 over last 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 5,569 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down from the 5,897 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 795 new cases per day in the state,...
There Is No Way You Can Correctly Pronounce These Arkansas Towns
In my quest to find all things crazy in Arkansas I found a video of people trying to pronounce Arkansas towns, and I am positive you will not be able to pronounce most of them. The YouTube channel 'It's A Southern Thing' has a group of people that are from...
Arkansas to feel more than 100° as we near Fall
Now all signs are pointing toward a big warm-up with triple digits possible.
Gov. Stitt signs executive order to deliver drought relief to Oklahoma farmers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday signed an executive order to deliver emergency drought relief to farmers and ranchers. "I will always do everything in my power to support Oklahoma’s great farmers and ranchers who work hard every day to feed our state and our nation," Stitt said in a statement. "Whether it’s inflation or drought conditions, our agriculture producers have been dealing with some tough challenges this year so I am glad that with the help of the legislature we can help provide this relief."
Did an Arkansas Man Just Break a World Record Spearfishing?
Did an Arkansas man just land a world-breaking record for catching a huge paddlefish on an Arkansas lake?. Chris Cantrell of Berryville, Arkansas was doing what he loves to do on Saturday, floating on Beavers Lake when he noticed a huge-like shadowy figure nearby. He grabbed his spearfishing tackle and fired off a shot that landed him a 90-pound, 12-ounce paddlefish and wrestled him to the surface, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Facebook page. Authorities are saying this just may qualify as a spearfishing world record for a paddlefish.
Arkansas football: 5 reasons the No. 10 Hogs are where they are today
Don’t look now, but the Arkansas Razorbacks have taken their rightful place among the nation’s elite college football teams. In the latest AP Poll, the 2-0 Hogs are ranked No. 10, with a bullet. It’s just the start head coach Sam Pittman was hoping for as Arkansas gets...
