College Sports

saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph reveals key change to Nebraska practices during Week 3

Mickey Joseph is assuming the task of trying to turn things around at Nebraska. After stepping into the interim role following Scott Frost’s firing, Joseph has already made some changes to how the Huskers do things. Earlier in the week, Joseph revealed he was making some tweaks to the...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt explains why Mickey Joseph's debut will be a challenge on different levels

Joel Klatt explained why Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph will have a challenging start to his new job against Oklahoma. Joseph will make his debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach in a massive home game for Nebraska. It will be a hard task for Joseph to bring a team together in a game against one of the best teams in the country.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Bob Stoops weighs in on head coaching vacancy at Nebraska

Who will be the next coach at Nebraska? Will former Bob Stoops be a front-runner for the position following his success in Norman?. Stoops, 62, might be considered a favorite given the fact he’s been coaching in the XFL and looks to remain active. For now, that’s all he hopes to accomplish in his coaching career until further notice (Via 247 Sports).
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz confirms key Iowa DB will miss entire 2022 season

Kirk Ferentz updated the media on the status of Jermari Harris on Tuesday. It’s not looking good for the Iowa DB per Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register. Ferentz confirmed that Harris will be missing the rest of the season. Harris missed the season opener after getting suspended for an OWI arrest back in April.
AMES, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph receives praise from Charles Thompson ahead of Nebraska debut

Mickey Joseph received praise from Charles Thompson a few days before his debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach. The 2 players who called Thompson were wide receiver Marcus Washington and linebacker Ochaun Mathis. With Scott Frost’s departure, the program’s future is uncertain and everyone in the program will have to make a decision on their future.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Chris Fowler gives his pick for best home-field advantage in the B1G

Home-field advantage might be considered underrated to some, but to others, it could be the difference between a win and a loss. ESPN commentator Chris Fowler recently gave his thoughts on which team has the best home-field advantage in the B1G. While programs like Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State have stadiums such as “The Big House” or “The Horseshoe,” few atmospheres compare to Beaver Stadium in Penn State’s annual White Out game.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Black Stripe Alert: Buckeye WR becomes latest to officially join program

Ohio State receiver Kojo Antwi has become the latest Ohio State Buckeye to shed his black stripe, therefore officially joining the Ohio State brotherhood. For those who do not know, the shedding of the black stripe is a tradition for Ohio State. An incoming player cannot earn to bear his scarlet stripe until he has shown, through hard work and dedication, that he deserves to truly be a member of the team. Antwi is the 10th freshman to do so this season.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football announces promotion to member of Mickey Joseph's staff

Nebraska football is going through some changes. The program announced Mickey Joseph’s replacement at receivers coach now that he will be the head coach until further notice. The team’s former offensive analyst, Mike Cassano, will now be the receivers coach in Lincoln. This season is his 5th season at...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Greg McElroy weighs in on Mickey Joseph's Week 3 Nebraska debut, potential 'new energy' for the Huskers

Greg McElroy gave his thoughts on Mickey Joseph’s debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach heading into the Week 3 matchup against Oklahoma. This will be a challenging game for Joseph, as he will be taking on a top 10 team in his first game. Joseph assumed the role as the interim head coach following Scott Frost’s exit on Sunday. Frost was fired after Nebraska’s latest loss to Georgia Southern.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

4 B1G matchups land on ESPN analyst's list of most interesting Week 3 games

The B1G is looking for big results entering Week 3 of the college football season. One reporter is sold that the conference will have several must-see matchups on the docket. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg listed his top 10 games to watch for entering Saturday. Headlined by No. 11 Michigan State’s road trip to Seattle to face Washington, 3 other B1G programs were listed as top-tier games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts Oklahoma-Nebraska matchup in Week 3

ESPN’s FPI is back for Week 3. Nebraska will be taking on Oklahoma in Lincoln. There is a new coach in Lincoln following Scott Frost’s firing on Sunday. Former WR coach Mickey Joseph will be the interim head coach for the rest of the season. Joseph has already made some changes to the coaching staff as well.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts Michigan State's Week 3 road trip to Washington

ESPN’s FPI is predicting all the action of Week 3, and Michigan State’s road trip to Washington is particularly of interest. The two programs have 3 all-time meetings in the series with the most recent matchup coming in the 1997 Aloha Bowl. Nick Saban was the head coach as the Spartans took a 51-23 loss at the hands of the Huskies.
EAST LANSING, MI

