Ohio State RB, true freshman walk-on, becomes latest to shed black stripe
Ohio State has a new full-fledged running back, the program announced on Wednesday following practice. This time, it was RB TC Caffey, a true freshman out of Hubbard, Ohio. Caffey was a walk-on addition for the Buckeyes, but he has shed his black stripe to become a full member of the program.
Mickey Joseph reveals key change to Nebraska practices during Week 3
Mickey Joseph is assuming the task of trying to turn things around at Nebraska. After stepping into the interim role following Scott Frost’s firing, Joseph has already made some changes to how the Huskers do things. Earlier in the week, Joseph revealed he was making some tweaks to the...
Phil Parker, Iowa DC, generates buzz for image shared following Cy-Hawk defeat
Phil Parker, Iowa’s defensive coordinator, generated buzz on the internet with an image of him getting angry at an official during Iowa’s game against Iowa State on Saturday. The image showed a scowl on Parker’s face as a referee stood near Iowa’s sideline. Parker was visibly upset with...
Joel Klatt explains why Mickey Joseph's debut will be a challenge on different levels
Joel Klatt explained why Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph will have a challenging start to his new job against Oklahoma. Joseph will make his debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach in a massive home game for Nebraska. It will be a hard task for Joseph to bring a team together in a game against one of the best teams in the country.
Bob Stoops weighs in on head coaching vacancy at Nebraska
Who will be the next coach at Nebraska? Will former Bob Stoops be a front-runner for the position following his success in Norman?. Stoops, 62, might be considered a favorite given the fact he’s been coaching in the XFL and looks to remain active. For now, that’s all he hopes to accomplish in his coaching career until further notice (Via 247 Sports).
Greg McElroy weighs in on B1G teams that could challenge Michigan prior to The Game
Greg McElroy likes the position that Michigan is in so far. The Wolverines are 2-0, and haven’t faced a B1G team yet. While Michigan is off to a good start, it’s worth noting that its 2 wins are against Colorado State and Hawai’i. UConn should reveal some things now that J.J. McCarthy is QB1.
Mickey Joseph confirms Nebraska defenders are starting with a 'clean slate' in regards to Blackshirt status
Mickey Joseph – Nebraska’s interim coach – making a few changes following the firing of Scott Frost. One of the biggest? The “re-earning” of the Blackshirts for every defensive player. The Blackshirts, a tradition started in 1964 when then-coach Bob Devaney differentiated the defensive starters...
Urban Meyer weighs in on Nebraska coaching search, lauds fan support of the Huskers
Urban Meyer is one of the latest figures in college football to give his take on the Nebraska coaching search. He was very complementary of Nebraska’s fanbase per Nick Kosko of 247Sports. Meyer grew up watching the legendary Tom Osborne’s Nebraska teams. He admitted that when he was at...
Kirk Ferentz confirms key Iowa DB will miss entire 2022 season
Kirk Ferentz updated the media on the status of Jermari Harris on Tuesday. It’s not looking good for the Iowa DB per Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register. Ferentz confirmed that Harris will be missing the rest of the season. Harris missed the season opener after getting suspended for an OWI arrest back in April.
Mickey Joseph receives praise from Charles Thompson ahead of Nebraska debut
Mickey Joseph received praise from Charles Thompson a few days before his debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach. The 2 players who called Thompson were wide receiver Marcus Washington and linebacker Ochaun Mathis. With Scott Frost’s departure, the program’s future is uncertain and everyone in the program will have to make a decision on their future.
Chris Fowler gives his pick for best home-field advantage in the B1G
Home-field advantage might be considered underrated to some, but to others, it could be the difference between a win and a loss. ESPN commentator Chris Fowler recently gave his thoughts on which team has the best home-field advantage in the B1G. While programs like Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State have stadiums such as “The Big House” or “The Horseshoe,” few atmospheres compare to Beaver Stadium in Penn State’s annual White Out game.
Black Stripe Alert: Buckeye WR becomes latest to officially join program
Ohio State receiver Kojo Antwi has become the latest Ohio State Buckeye to shed his black stripe, therefore officially joining the Ohio State brotherhood. For those who do not know, the shedding of the black stripe is a tradition for Ohio State. An incoming player cannot earn to bear his scarlet stripe until he has shown, through hard work and dedication, that he deserves to truly be a member of the team. Antwi is the 10th freshman to do so this season.
Nebraska football announces promotion to member of Mickey Joseph's staff
Nebraska football is going through some changes. The program announced Mickey Joseph’s replacement at receivers coach now that he will be the head coach until further notice. The team’s former offensive analyst, Mike Cassano, will now be the receivers coach in Lincoln. This season is his 5th season at...
Greg McElroy weighs in on Mickey Joseph's Week 3 Nebraska debut, potential 'new energy' for the Huskers
Greg McElroy gave his thoughts on Mickey Joseph’s debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach heading into the Week 3 matchup against Oklahoma. This will be a challenging game for Joseph, as he will be taking on a top 10 team in his first game. Joseph assumed the role as the interim head coach following Scott Frost’s exit on Sunday. Frost was fired after Nebraska’s latest loss to Georgia Southern.
Russell Wilson weighs in on late decision-making in Denver Broncos loss
Russell Wilson made his season debut – and Denver Broncos debut – in a Monday Night Football return to Seattle. Wilson took the field to a chorus of boos after beginning his career with the Seahawks. That game did not go well for Wilson. He did throw for...
Nebraska coaching search: Tim Brando says Nebraska needs to forget 'Urban Meyer nonsense'
Nebraska football has been struggling in close games and losing 10-straight to end former head coach Scott Frost’s tenure. Fox Sports broadcaster Tim Brando added his two cents on Twitter regarding the Nebraska coaching search. Saying in part, “Forget this Urban Meyer nonsense. The notion that ya gotta get...
Penn State football: Final thoughts and a prediction ahead of trip to Auburn
I’m not feeling the ’burn. Not any more than I was 12 months ago. Less, actually. Bryan Harsin’s train-wreck Auburn squad enters Saturday’s SEC-B1G showdown with No. 22 Penn State still sorting out offseason issues and trying to find a quarterback. That’s not to say it’ll...
4 B1G matchups land on ESPN analyst's list of most interesting Week 3 games
The B1G is looking for big results entering Week 3 of the college football season. One reporter is sold that the conference will have several must-see matchups on the docket. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg listed his top 10 games to watch for entering Saturday. Headlined by No. 11 Michigan State’s road trip to Seattle to face Washington, 3 other B1G programs were listed as top-tier games.
ESPN's FPI predicts Oklahoma-Nebraska matchup in Week 3
ESPN’s FPI is back for Week 3. Nebraska will be taking on Oklahoma in Lincoln. There is a new coach in Lincoln following Scott Frost’s firing on Sunday. Former WR coach Mickey Joseph will be the interim head coach for the rest of the season. Joseph has already made some changes to the coaching staff as well.
ESPN's FPI predicts Michigan State's Week 3 road trip to Washington
ESPN’s FPI is predicting all the action of Week 3, and Michigan State’s road trip to Washington is particularly of interest. The two programs have 3 all-time meetings in the series with the most recent matchup coming in the 1997 Aloha Bowl. Nick Saban was the head coach as the Spartans took a 51-23 loss at the hands of the Huskies.
