Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 03:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-16 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis AREAS OF DENSE FOG CONTINUE TO AFFECT SOUTHERN ST. LOUIS COUNTY AND CARLTON COUNTY THIS MORNING Areas of locally dense fog are resulting in reduced visibilities on roadways for the morning commute today in southern St. Louis and Carlton counties. Visibilities of 1/2 to 1/4 mile are occurring and are expected to improve over the next few hours. When traveling this morning, reduce your speed and use low-beam headlights in these foggy areas.
Hurricane Local Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 07:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-16 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS AND HEAVY RAINS EXPECTED TO REACH THE LEEWARD ISLANDS LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest, Ponce and Vicinity, San Juan and Vicinity, Southeast, Southwest, St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John...and Adjacent Islands, Vieques, and Western Interior * STORM INFORMATION: - About 510 miles east-southeast of San Juan PR or about 420 miles east-southeast of Saint Croix VI - 15.8N 58.8W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement West or 270 degrees at 15 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ A Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Tropical storm conditions are possible as early as Saturday morning. At 8 AM AST (12 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Fiona was located about 175 miles east of Guadalupe. The current forecast track still brings the center of Fiona just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday into Sunday. The main threat with this system remains the rainfall, with totals in excess of 8 inches expected for some portions of the local islands. This amount of rainfall will result in life-threatening flash and urban flooding, as well as mudslides or rockfalls and river flooding. The greatest threat for these dangerous flooding conditions is Saturday through at least Monday. Marine and coastal conditions are also forecast to deteriorate, starting as early as today. Seas building to around 12 feet are forecast, continuing through the weekend. Maximum sustained winds to near 50 mph with higher gusts are expected for portions of the forecast area. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across eastern and southern sections of Puerto Rico. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across eastern sections of Puerto Rico. * WIND: Prepare for dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Potential impacts in this area include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * SURGE: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. * TORNADOES: Prepare for a waterspouts having possible limited impacts across the local waters of Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated waterspouts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: If you are exceptionally vulnerable to wind or water hazards from tropical systems, consider voluntary evacuation, especially if being officially recommended. Relocate to a predetermined shelter or safe destination. If evacuating away from the area or relocating to a nearby shelter, leave early before weather conditions become hazardous. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to check your emergency plan and take necessary actions to secure your home or business. Deliberate efforts should be underway to protect life and property. Ensure that your Emergency Supplies Kit is stocked and ready. When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track as there are inherent forecast uncertainties which must be taken into account. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any orders that are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives of others. Visitors to the area should become familiar with nearby surroundings. If you are a visitor, know the name of the county or parish in which you are located and where it is relative to current watches and warnings. If staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their onsite disaster plan. Listen for evacuation orders, especially pertaining to area visitors. Closely monitor NOAA Weather Radio or other local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR around 11 AM AST, or sooner if conditions warrant.
Flood Watch issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 08:59:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 19:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: San Juan and Vicinity FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM AST THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands, including the following areas, in Puerto Rico, Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest, Ponce and Vicinity, San Juan and Vicinity, Southeast, Southwest, Vieques and Western Interior. In Virgin Islands, St Croix and St.Thomas...St. John...and Adjacent Islands. * WHEN...From 6 PM AST this evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms associated with Tropical Storm Fiona, which is forecast to pass by just south of the region late Saturday into Sunday, are forecast to reach Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as early as tonight. The risk for flash flooding is increased across most of the forecast area. Saturated soils further increase the risk for mudslides and rockfalls in areas of steeper terrain. Heaviest rainfall is currently forecast for Saturday through Sunday. Highest rainfall amounts are anticipated for eastern and southern Puerto Rico. In those areas, rainfall totals of 6 to 8 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts of around 12 inches. In the U.S. Virgin Islands, between 4 and 6 inches of rain are forecast. Elsewhere, rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches is expected. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Tropical Storm Watch issued for Ponce and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 06:02:00 Expires: 2022-09-16 14:15:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Ponce and Vicinity TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Ponce and Vicinity * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 55 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Saturday morning until early Sunday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: Complete preparations for storm surge flooding, especially in low-lying vulnerable areas, before conditions become unsafe. - ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for your area. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Eastern St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 05:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-16 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Lagrange; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Northern Kosciusko; Northern La Porte; Pulaski; Southern Kosciusko; Southern La Porte; Starke; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; Western St. Joseph; White; Whitley PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of fog, dense in spots, are expected through the morning commute. Motorists should plan on a few extra minutes for their morning drive. Upon encountering low visibility, motorists should take extra caution. Slow down, turn on your low beam headlights and leave extra space between you and the driver in front of you. Watch for children and stopped school buses.
