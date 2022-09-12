ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

Reward increased for missing Hamilton woman, Kara Hyde

By Kendria Lafleur
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
A reward for a missing Hamilton woman has been raised to $4,000. Kara Hyde’s family hopes this could increase attention surrounding her disappearance.

"I really want to keep her story out there and keep people talking about her,” said Lisa Hyde, Kara's mother.

23-year-old Kara Hyde went missing in December . She was last seen at her mother’s house in Hamilton. Since her disappearance Kara’s mother has been organizing searches to look for her daughter.

A reward has gradually increased throughout the year. It started at $500, but her family and police have continued to add more.

In April, the reward was at $3,500. Hyde’s mother recently raised $500 and added it to the reward money.

" I did it because everything was dying down. It was getting quiet and I wasn't getting leads,” Lisa said. “I wasn't getting any information. I thought by raising the reward that would help.”

Lisa has made flyers and even turned her car into a mobile missing persons sign. She’s doing everything she can to bring her daughter home.

"My biggest fear is that we won't find her. That can't happen,” Lisa said.

Anyone with any information on the disappearance of Kara Hyde is encouraged to call the Hamilton Police Department at 513-868-5811.

Smitty Boss
4d ago

I hope and pray to God somebody knows where she's at or somebody knows something somebody needs to let her mother know something this is a big one on Long too far there's so many people missing that can't be found everybody needs to have say a prayer that everything is okay all these people who are lost and missing needs to be found or recovered or brought back to their families only God knows what happened only God knows what these people are all these families deserve peace in their life and answers to their children if this was your guy's child you guys would want to know too somebody needs to say something unless somebody know if you know where she's at let the parents know let the police know let somebody know something sending lots of prayers to the families my God bless you I hope you find peace in your life

Judy McQueen
3d ago

I worked with her brother at vva. If she is anything like him she is a very special person and needs to be found for the families sake. Someone has to know something. It might happen to you someday. Give family information so they can have peace of mind. My heart hurts for family.

