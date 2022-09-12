Reward increased for missing Hamilton woman, Kara Hyde

A reward for a missing Hamilton woman has been raised to $4,000. Kara Hyde’s family hopes this could increase attention surrounding her disappearance.

"I really want to keep her story out there and keep people talking about her,” said Lisa Hyde, Kara's mother.

23-year-old Kara Hyde went missing in December . She was last seen at her mother’s house in Hamilton. Since her disappearance Kara’s mother has been organizing searches to look for her daughter.

A reward has gradually increased throughout the year. It started at $500, but her family and police have continued to add more.

In April, the reward was at $3,500. Hyde’s mother recently raised $500 and added it to the reward money.

" I did it because everything was dying down. It was getting quiet and I wasn't getting leads,” Lisa said. “I wasn't getting any information. I thought by raising the reward that would help.”

Lisa has made flyers and even turned her car into a mobile missing persons sign. She’s doing everything she can to bring her daughter home.

"My biggest fear is that we won't find her. That can't happen,” Lisa said.

Anyone with any information on the disappearance of Kara Hyde is encouraged to call the Hamilton Police Department at 513-868-5811.

