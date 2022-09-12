ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AmpSurf honored the lives lost in 9/11 at annual Paddle Out

By KSBY Staff
 4 days ago
AmpSurf held its annual Paddle Out to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11.

Surfers showed up at Pismo Beach to Paddle Out into the ocean and linked their hands to form a ring.

Memorial Paddle Outs are surfing's most hallowed ritual and are practiced by surfers around the world.

The circle surfers form represent the way the ocean brings people together.

Sunday's paddle out also honored everyone who has died since defending our country overseas and at home.

“We'll gather around holding hands, talk about say a few words, and there we'll splash at the end and it's just it's a really awesome event,” said Anthony Bustamante, who is the AmpSurf Lead Program Coordinator.

Surfers paddled out at 8:45 AM to a wreath placed in the ocean.

They splashed from 9:11 AM to 9:12 AM and had lights and sirens from emergency vehicles on the shore.

Cal Fire SLO was also one of the organizer a of this event.

AmpSurf plans on hosting this event every year in honor of 9/11.

