Emporia State is in the process of notifying certain faculty and staff their times at the university are coming to an end. ESU has not confirmed the total employee number or the number of personnel cuts after the Kansas Board of Regents approved the university’s Framework for Workforce Management on Wednesday, but the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas says the university listed 745 workers in its most recent survey. Given that number, a seven-percent cut means over 50 employees are affected.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO