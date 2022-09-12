Read full article on original website
Emporia State releases mens basketball schedule
The Emporia State men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season has been released. The Hornets open their season on November 11th and 12th in Weatherford, Oklahoma playing Arkansas Tech and Southwestern Oklahoma State. They will play their home opener on November 16th against Rockhurst. They will host Truman on...
Emporia High boys soccer and volleyball on Thursday schedule
On Thursday’s local schedule the Emporia High boys soccer team hosts Valley Center. The Spartans take a 5-1 record into the match. Kickoff for the varsity match is set for 6:15 pm at Emporia High School. The Emporia High volleyball team travels to Salina to play Salina South and...
Emporia High boys soccer defeats Hayden, 4-2
The Emporia High boys soccer team held its home opener Tuesday against Topeka-Hayden. The Spartans improved to 5-1, 1-0 in Centennial League play with a 4-2 victory over the Wildcats. Gio Garcilazo gave EHS a 1-0 advantage in the 27th minute and Kevin Magana made it 2-0 in the 32nd...
Emporia High girls golf team takes first at Newton
It was another first-place finish for the Emporia High girls golf team on Tuesday. The Spartans won the Newton Invitational with a score of 175 in the 9-hole tournament. Olivia Eckert was the individual champion with a round of 36. She had a birdie on the first playoff hole to be named the individual champion.
Emporia High gymnasts compete at Olathe South Invitational
The Emporia High girls gymnastics team finished in 7th place at the 9-team Olathe South Invitational Tuesday. Individually Journey Walburn placed 8th on the Vault, 11th on the Balance Beam, 13th on the Floor Exercise, and 18th All-Around. Laney Cooper placed 10th on the Vault, 16th on the balance beam,...
EMPORIA STATE: Face-to-face meetings lead to terminations; Regents approve demolition plan for Butcher Education Center
Terminations started at Emporia State on Thursday after university administrators got approval from the Kansas Board of Regents to reshape its programs — and, as a result, its employee base. Affected staffers — those to be “suspended, dismissed or terminated” — were called in for face-to-face meetings through Thursday....
EMPORIA STATE: Seven percent of staff to receive suspension, dismissal or termination notices by Friday
Emporia State University’s Workforce Management Framework Policy has been given the blessing of the Kansas Board of Regents. And with that, seven percent of Emporia State’s total workforce will receive notices of their suspension, dismissal or termination no later than Friday. Regents members voted unanimously to approve the...
EMPORIA STATE: Chamber, Main Street looking short-term and long-term ways to help terminated staff
Emporia State is in the process of notifying certain faculty and staff their times at the university are coming to an end. ESU has not confirmed the total employee number or the number of personnel cuts after the Kansas Board of Regents approved the university’s Framework for Workforce Management on Wednesday, but the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas says the university listed 745 workers in its most recent survey. Given that number, a seven-percent cut means over 50 employees are affected.
Kansas Board of Regents approves Emporia State University framework Wednesday
Emporia State University’s Workforce Management Framework Policy has been given the blessing of the Kansas Board of Regents. Regents members voted unanimously to approve the framework as part of their regular meeting Wednesday afternoon. The decision came following comments from ESU President Ken Hush and Interim Provost Brent Thomas.
Embers related to welding project apparently lead to possible fire call at Flint Hills Lanes
Emporia Fire went to Flint Hills Lanes on Thursday afternoon, but not to do any bowling. Fire crews were dispatched to the bowling alley shortly after 4 pm for a possible structure fire. Early indications, according to Battalion Chief Tony Fuller are some embers developed under a lane as part of a welding project.
Boil water advisory for Cottonwood Falls, Strong City and Rural Water District 1; no school Thursday for USD 284 Chase County
Chase County officials are determining the scope of a reported water main break between the county’s two biggest communities. The break was reported shortly before 10 pm between Cottonwood Falls and Strong City. The Cottonwood Falls Facebook page says a 16-inch line broke between the towns, eliminating water pressure to all of Cottonwood Falls. The water pressure situation in Strong City has not been confirmed.
Emporia State professor posts online petition asking for restart on re-envisioning process with Board of Regents vote possible Wednesday
With the Kansas Board of Regents set to vote Wednesday on Emporia State University’s Workforce Management Policy framework, professors have organized a last-minute petition to draw more attention to concerns tenure may be paused, if not eliminated. Professor Michael Smith posted the petition on www.change.org with the title “To...
Water main repaired, but boil water advisories still up for Cottonwood Falls, Strong City, Chase County RWD 1
A large water main break in Chase County has been fixed, but water flow issues remain. A 16-inch water main broke Wednesday night alongside Kansas Highway 177 between Cottonwood Falls and Strong City, eliminating water pressure to all of Cottonwood Falls and sharply reducing pressure in Strong City. Even though the line has been repaired, Cottonwood Falls is still mostly without water pressure, and that may not be fully restored until late in the day. Pressure was also low in Strong City at last word.
UPDATE: Cooking accident cited as cause of apartment fire in north Emporia
Emporia Fire says the cause of a fire inside of a northern Emporia apartment complex was deemed accidental. Fire crews were called to an apartment complex at 1100 Constitution just before 5:40 pm. According to Battalion Chief Tony Fuller, smoke was visible from the complex upon arrival and fire was found inside of unit 6.
Manzano attends preliminary hearing in Emporia home invasion robbery case
A pretrial hearing is on the docket for Jonathan Manzano, charged in connection with an alleged home invasion robbery in Emporia this past spring. Manzano had his preliminary hearing Wednesday. The pretrial is now coming Oct. 14. Manzano faces single counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, drug possession...
Local artists come together to shed a light on suicide prevention Tuesday evening with first Emporia Words Save Lives event
Words matter and words helped make a difference to several residents at the Lyon County Fairgrounds Bowyer Community Building Tuesday night. The Bowyer Building hosted Emporia’s first Words Save Lives performing arts event where poets, musicians and comedians took the stage to share a powerful message. Amongst them was Kansas Poet Laureate Huascar Medina.
USD 253 Board approves 2022-23 budget; Superintendent responds to requests for details on Emporia High School investigation Wednesday
The 2022-23 budget is set for USD 253 Emporia Public Schools following the board of education’s recent meeting Wednesday evening. Following a pair of public hearings, one on the budget itself and a second for the district’s intention to exceed the revenue-neutral rate, the board approved a pair of resolutions finalizing both actions. The final budget totals just over $42.8 million which is a decrease of $2.1 million from the prior fiscal year.
Court proceeding schedules slightly different for suspects in Emporia Eastgate Plaza shooting case
Two defendants in an alleged shooting in southeast Emporia had their preliminary hearings delayed to next month during hearings this week. Shedrick Williams, 27, and Keno Hopkins, 21, were in court Wednesday. Both have preliminary hearings Oct. 26. Williams also has a review hearing Oct. 11. Both Hopkins and Williams...
Lyon County Commission poised to approve 2023 budget, Bowyer Building projects at Thursday meeting
Lyon County commissioners could put the county budget to bed at their action meeting Thursday. Commissioners have the 2023 budget and the revenue-neutral rate on the agenda as separate action items. There will be public hearings before both votes. Other business Thursday includes a bid for repairing the stairs and...
2022-23 budget to lead busy agenda for USD 252 Southern Lyon County board
Budgetary matters will lead the agenda for USD 252 Southern Lyon County with its board meeting Wednesday. Board members are poised to adopt the 2022-23 budget and a document certifying the district’s revenue-neutral rate in separate items. There will be time for public comment ahead of both votes. Once...
