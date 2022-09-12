ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

Related
piedmontnewsonline.com

Wood takes unofficial visit to OU

Piedmont’s Cannon Wood had a busy weekend. Wood on Friday night helped Piedmont to a 28-13 win at Blanchard, rushing for 150 yards and two touchdowns while also anchoring the middle of the ‘Cats defense at linebacker. Then on Saturday, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior took an unofficial visit...
PIEDMONT, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
TULSA, OK
ocolly.com

Come get Slapped!

Upon first being greeted by the dynamic duo of Kevin Douglas, the writer, and David Weber, the director, there was a feeling of excitement at the rehearsals for "Slapped," the upcoming production from the Performing Arts department. As the performers arrived and began their various stretch routines to the tune...
STILLWATER, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Stillwater, OK
Government
State
Arkansas State
City
Stillwater, OK
oknursingtimes.com

SWOSU is One of Oklahoma’s Best Universities

By any measure, Southwestern Oklahoma State University with campus locations in Weatherford, Sayre and Yukon is considered by many to be the home of one of Oklahoma’s best universities. SWOSU is known for its quality programs having 14 nationally accredited academic programs—most among the senior regional universities in Oklahoma.
WEATHERFORD, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Sept. 1-13

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Sept. 1-13 include:. William Allen, 61, trespassing on private farm land. James Andrew Ashley, 54, Violation of Oklahoma Rental Purchase Act. Deven Ray Baker, 21, assault and battery. Michael Warren Bartlett, 34, assault...
KAY COUNTY, OK
Houston Chronicle

Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery

OKLAHOMA CITY - The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris's son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Person
Bobby Ross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Bar#Live Music#Boone Pickens Stadium#Bottled#Linus College#West University Commons#Pet Posse#Iron Monk Brewery#Bingo College Bar#The Student Union
blackchronicle.com

DANGEROUS, Record-Breaking Heat Returns | KFOR.com Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. We will see sunny skies, breezy winds and highs today in the 100’s with record-breaking heat for parts of Oklahoma. The Heat Index for Oklahoma City will climb to 110° this afternoon....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

National Indian Taco Championship

Lunch is served Oct. 1 because the National Indian Taco Championship is back in Pawhuska. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The day is filled with vendors, music, Indian Dance, a drum contest and more. All Indian tacos are sold by the contestants. If you cannot cook an Indian Taco...
PAWHUSKA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTUL

Oklahoma Highway Patrol to conduct saturation patrols in Mayes County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be conducting saturation patrols in Mayes County during the Born and Raised Festival this weekend. From Friday Sept. 16 through Sunday Sept. 18, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Pryor Police Department and Mayes County Sheriff's Office to conduct saturation patrols.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

AT&T offers $5k reward for information on Green Country copper thieves

AT&T announced it will offer a $5 thousand reward for information that leads to convictions of copper thieves in Northeast Oklahoma. The phone company said they are requesting information for copper cable thefts in Tulsa, Muskogee, Pittsburg, Osage, Rogers, McAlester and Washington counties dating back to January. Local authorities have investigated numerous copper thefts over the years.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy