Metairie, LA

Local adoption movie hits nationwide theaters

By Marsanne Golsby
 4 days ago

The movie Lifemark is being released nationwide in theaters this weekend. It tells the story of Metairie native David Scotton, whose birth mother changed her mind on the abortion table and gave him up for adoption. David’s adoptive mother Susan says actor Kirk Cameron produced the movie after seeing a documentary about the Scottons.

“He saw it as sharing the beauty of adoption. His wife is adopted. They have four adopted children. It was honoring to birth mothers everywhere and portrays a great perspective on all the angles of adoption,” Susan Scotton says.

The 2018 documentary on the Scotton’s is called I Lived on Parker Avenue . It was produced by Louisiana Right to Life. Susan Scotton says she’s amazed that the adoption of David has turned into a movie.

“I just wanted to create a family and we were just blessed that Melissa chose us,” she says, and adds that she thinks the move is especially timely after the overturning of Roe vs Wade.

“It is extremely important and valuable and the timing just couldn’t be better,” she says.

David Scotton is in his twenties now. He has met his birth mother, and Susan says that the two mothers exchange periodic texts, especially on Mother’s Day.

