St. Patrick’s to hold annual Fall Festival
Fall is in the air, and on Sept. 16 and 17 St. Patrick’s, located at 300 Main St. in Owego, will hold their annual Fall Festival. Admission is free, and both days will feature live entertainment, festival food, adult beverages, games and prizes, raffles, a bounce house, Touch-A-Truck, and much more.
Elephant Ear Studio featured in Artist Studio Tour
In conjunction with Tioga Arts Council’s (TAC) and Cloud Croft Studios (CCS) juried regional exhibition, Everyday Life, Every Day Art (ELEDA), four artists have opened up their unique studios – one each Saturday in September – and invite visitors to enjoy a free tour of the space as well as a presentation about their art, motivation, and process.
Chamber Stakes planned for September 24
On Sept. 24, with a registration beginning at 11:30 a.m., The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce will present the Chamber Stakes, a trackside event offered at Tioga Downs Casino in Nichols, N.Y. that celebrates the launch of the Tioga Chamber of Commerce Foundation and presents the annual awards. During the...
Schoolhouse Market opens in Newark Valley
On Saturday, Sept. 3, Peggy and Ken VanVorce welcomed the public to help them celebrate the opening of their new venture, the Schoolhouse Market. After renovating the schoolhouse, the couple moved their product in and prepared for the Labor Day Weekend opening. Built in 1821, the old school house now...
Massive End of Summer Yard Sale To Benefit Chenango County Habitat for Humanity
It sure is hard to wrap our heads around that the summer season has just about come to an end and with it, it will take the roadside yard sales that we just can't help but pull over to check out. As yard sale season winds down, one yard sale...
Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week
Hi, we are two sad little black kittens, Montgomery and Madison. We just heard a vicious rumor that black kitties are supposed to be bad luck. That is just not true! We don’t think we are bad luck! How could that even be possible?. We’re good luck for a...
Experts say autumn could look different this year
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) -Experts are predicting a shorter season to see the colors of fall. Arthur DeGaetano is a Professor of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at Cornell and an expert on climate data . He’s also the director of the Northeast Regional Climate Center. He says the dry summer will take a toll.
Flying Circles Around Cayuga
Cayuga Lake is a birding mecca for those in the know. Visitors with an interest in all things avian may make the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (159 Sapsucker Woods Road, https://www.birds.cornell.edu/home) their first stop—with good reason since it is a world-renowned facility and a great day trip on its own—but local birders know there are a dozen other incredible sites circling Cayuga that offer opportunities to see a large variety of migratory, breeding, and nesting birds, every season. Here are the twelve must-go spots, for birding around Cayuga Lake this fall. We’ll start in Ithaca and make our way up the east side of the lake and then down the west side. One quick note before we start off: many of these sites have information kiosks where you can obtain more birding information than we’re able to provide here.
Bad News For The Fall Colors In The Binghamton, New York Area
Now that it's the end of summer and fall is just days away, thoughts turn to the fall foliage season. Those of us who live in the Northeastern part of the country are fortunate that our area is one of the best in the country to marvel at the colors of leaves all around us.
Nicholas G. Vanderveer – September 8, 2022
Nicholas G. Vanderveer, 38, of Auburn, passed away on September 8, 2022, unexpectedly at home. Born in Auburn, NY, he was the son of George and Deborah (Cleary) Vanderveer of Oswego. Nick worked as an Ironworker for Union #3 in Pittsburgh. He attended Cayuga Community College. Nick loved basketball, going...
CNY marching band director honored with spot in 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Baldwinsville marching band director Casey Vanderstouw has been selected to join a select group of peers from across the country in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Saluting America’s Band Directors parade entry will convey its theme, “America’s band directors: We teach music. We teach...
Silver Queen Farm: A passion project decades in the making
Gordie Gallup, owner of Silver Queen Farm in Trumansburg, has decades’ worth of experience in farming, which has been poured into the business that he’s been growing in the community for over 10 years. As he explained, farming is a longtime passion for him, and he’s glad so many community members welcome that passion and come back to Silver Queen year after year.
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Aug. 29, 2022, property located at 48 Lounsbury Lane, Town of Barton, from Cody and Katrina Thorpe to Jacob Howland and Rebecca Bouyea for $174,999. On Aug. 29, 2022, property located at 531 Glen Mary Dr., Town of Owego, from Bernadette Brown as Trustee to Verbier NYC LLC for $100,000.
Adam Sandler to perform at Turning Stone Resort and Casino in October
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Comedian Adam Sandler will bring his act to Turning Stone on October 25 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale for Turning Stone Rewards members Thursday, September 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available to the public beginning Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m. Head...
Auburn car show raising money for Golisano Children’s Hospital
(WSYR-TV) — It’s time for that second annual Car, Truck, and Bike show in Auburn to benefit Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital. Keeping the cars in tip-top shape is a great way for car lovers to express their passion. Now, it’s also benefiting a good cause. The...
It’s back to school time!
Students in the OA School District returned to school on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Although it was a rainy morning, Owego Elementary students still flashed their bright smiles, and a few even skipped their way into the front entrance. A “Welcome Back 2 School” sign welcomed students and families as they approached the entrance to the school.
Readers’ Column for the week of September 11, 2022
You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message. Dear people of Owego, have you seen some of these sidewalks right here in town? I’ve literally tripped myself. It...
Byrne Dairy Selects Town of Chenango Site for New Store
Several properties are under contract for a potential new Byrne Dairy convenience store in the Nimmonsburg section of the town of Chenango. The Syracuse-based company has been expanding rapidly in recent years. It opened its first Broome County shop in Endicott less than four months ago. New stores also are planned in Endwell and Whitney Point.
New Deli from NYC in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Lucky 7 Deli is open and ready to serve the Elmira community. Coming from Brooklyn, the New York City Deli brings many different snack and food options to the twin tiers. Lucky 7 Deli, located at 900 Walnut St. Elmira, NY 14901, is open Monday – Saturday from 6:00 A.M. to […]
Structure fire at Ernie Davis Academy
Update: The Elmira City School District announced that Ernie Davis Academy will be closed on September 13th, and will reopen on Wednesday, September 14th. Late last night, at Ernie Davis Academy, a fire broke out on the roof above the boiler room. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and we will know […]
