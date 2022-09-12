Read full article on original website
2 arrested in burglary of California congresswoman's home
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police arrested two men in connection with a burglary at the Los Angeles home of a California congresswoman last week where only two guns were stolen, authorities said Wednesday. The men were arrested Tuesday after investigators saw them get into a vehicle that had been...
Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot in Los Angeles restaurant
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper PnB Rock was fatally shot during a robbery at a South Los Angeles restaurant where police believe a social media post may have tipped the assailant to his location. The Philadelphia artist, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was gunned down Monday at a...
A police K-9 handler got pregnant. She was put on desk duty, lawsuit says.
When Officer Daryn Glenn became a canine handler for the Redondo Beach Police Department in 2021, she made history, she says, becoming the first Black woman to achieve the coveted role at the California department. But once she became pregnant, everything changed, she alleges in a new lawsuit. The day...
