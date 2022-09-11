3 Thoughts ... on the Aztecs' 38-7 win over Idaho State

San Diego State's Jack Browning used his leg — and legs — in weekend win over Idaho State. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego State has a couple of scholarships available.

Which is convenient because a couple of players — both walk-ons — stepped up Saturday night who are deserving of them.

Here are three thoughts on SDSU’s 38-7 win over Idaho State at Snapdragon Stadium:

1. Walk-on I — Davaughn Celestine

Junior Davaughn Celestine said he learned Monday that he would be starting at safety in place of Cedarius Barfield.

Then Celestine went out and made the most of the opportunity, getting a game-high nine tackles (eight solo).

“When my time came, I didn’t miss a beat,” said Celestine, a walk-on from Orange County's El Dorado High, who added, “It was kind of nerve-wracking at the beginning. You’ve got to get the little jitters out, but after you make that first tackle it’s game on after that.”

Celestine had an opportunity to walk on at Oregon State and also considered going to a junior college before deciding to come to SDSU.

He redshirted in 2019 and was limited to special teams play for the Aztecs the past two seasons.

“I bet on myself and I came,” Celestine said. “I just put my head down and worked and worked my way up the depth chart, and here I am.”

Of Celestine, SDSU head coach Brady Hoke said, “Thought it was his opportunity. He’s a guy that in practice always comes to be his best and he does a great job there.

“He’s physical, and I thought he played a really good football game.”

Barfield was listed as the starter on the two-deep and dressed for the game, but stayed on the sideline.

Hoke was evasive when asked why Barfield didn’t play.

Isn’t Barfield the starter?

“Not today he wasn’t,” Hoke said.

Was he injured?

“He had something last week, he practiced (this week).”

Was it a punishment to not play today?

“What do you mean punishment?”

A violation of team rules.

“No. Nope.”

You just thought Celestine was the better player today?

“Davaughn earned that right.”

2. Walk-on II — Jack Browning

Junior Jack Browning didn’t take long to make an impact after taking over this season for Matt Araiza.

Browning, a walk-on from West Hills High, did something against Idaho State that even last season’s Ray Guy Award winner didn't accomplish in a game, dropping five punts inside the Bengals’ 10-yard line.

Those balls were downed or went out of bounds at the 7, 4, 3 and 1 (twice). Browning’s sixth punt? A fair catch at the 13.

He averaged 47.5 yards a punt, but what was more impressive is that Idaho State’s average starting field possession after the punts was the 5-yard line.

There aren’t many 95-yard scoring drives.

There were none for Idaho State.

Browning also made a 20-yard field goal, making him 3-for-3 for on the season. Also, six of his seven kickoffs went for touchbacks.

“I thought he did well,” Hoke said. "I thought he had a good night. ... The punts were awesome.”

3. Film study

One of Browning’s brightest moments came when he didn’t punt the ball.

SDSU faced a fourth-and-4 from its own 31-yard line late in the first quarter when Browning jogged out to punt.

Instead of kicking the ball away, however, Browning tucked it and ran.

It was his first opportunity to carry the ball since last season at Hawaii, when Browning ran with the ball out of a hold on a fake field goal. He rushed for a 13-yard touchdown.

Saturday’s fake punt was the payoff for hours of film study by SDSU special teams coordinator Doug Deakin.

Idaho State’s new head coach is Charlie Ragle, who had spent the previous decade coaching the special teams at first Arizona and then Cal.

On Monday, Hoke said Deakin came to him and informed him “they have a tendency.”

“Deak went all the way back to when (Ragle) was at Cal and when he was at Arizona,” Hoke said. “So he got all that film off our servers and went through all those plays, punt returns. Think how long that took.

“And (Deakin) said, Coach, if they line up like this, it’s there.

“They lined up like that.”

On the punt, Idaho State had five players lined up left of the ball at the line of scrimmage, with four others bunched together just right of the ball.

One player was out wide to jam the gunner.

And one player was stationed deep to return the punt.

That left no one assigned to the punter.

The ball was snapped and the nine players at the line were sealed off from the right side, the jammer ran downfield with the gunner and the punt returner was half a field away.

Browning ran untouched to the right until he was finally tackled 26 yards later.

SDSU was flagged for a holding penalty during the run, bringing the ball back to their own 47-yard line. It was still plenty enough for a first down as time expired in the opening period.

“Momentum that we needed at that time,” Hoke said.

On the first play of the second quarter, Jordan Byrd rushed for a 53-yard touchdown and a 21-7 lead.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .