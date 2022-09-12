Michael Jordan pays tribute to Tom Brady in ‘Sunday Night Football’ intro

“Sunday Night Football” featured one GOAT talking to another.

Michael Jordan was in the pregame promo for Buccaneers-Cowboys, speaking on Tom Brady’s return from retirement. Brady announced following last season that he would be leaving the sport, a commitment that lasted all of a handful of weeks before he decided to come back and play at age 45.

“I was away from the game for almost two years. He didn’t make it two months,” Jordan said. “But you know what that tells me? How much he wants it. How much he needs it.”

Sunday Night Football promo featuring Michael Jordan hyping up Tom Brady 🐐 pic.twitter.com/VoNj0wPhrL — TB12  (@TomBradyEgo) September 11, 2022

Jordan left basketball twice, first to play baseball in the White Sox organization and then in what seemed to be an actual retirement following the 1998 title. But he eventually returned to play two seasons with the Washington Wizards.

Brady, who will reportedly retire for good following this season, has been putting more of a priority on his family life this year. An NFL Network report Sunday morning indicated that his extended absence during training camp was to vacation in the Bahamas with family to fulfill a promise he made to his wife, Gisele Bundchen, to vacation with them in August.

Still, the competitive fire is still fueling Brady, and Page Six reported his decision to end his retirement has caused a rift in his marriage with Bundchen .

Tom Brady (12) looks to throw a pass during the Buccaneers’ game against the Cowboys on Sunday. Getty Images

Brady’s run in Tampa has been far more successful than Jordan’s return, though it remains to be seen whether that will continue after his abbreviated retirement.

“Greatness like this doesn’t come around that often,” Jordan said.