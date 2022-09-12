ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cris Collinsworth surprises viewers with raspy voice on SNF: ‘Playing hurt’

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cris Collinsworth is having a rough night.

The “Sunday Night Football” analyst is doing the NBC broadcast with a raspy voice and sounds as though he’s ill.

Cris Collinsworth on his voice: "I feel great."

Mike Tirico: "You feel fine, it's just… two games, three days, red-eyes, a bunch of travel… my man's playing hurt!" pic.twitter.com/rdCiPGzurC

— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 12, 2022

Mike Tirico took note of his partner’s issues on the broadcast, attributing it to calling his second game of the week — the pair was also on Thursday’s Rams-Bills broadcast — and the flights associated with the busy schedule.

“My man is playing hurt,” Tirico said.

Collinsworth has called the Thursday and Sunday night openers regularly in recent years, though, and has dealt with it fine.

Cris Collinsworth
Exactly what’s bothering him isn’t completely clear, but hopefully he sounds better next week.

In the meantime, a cough drop could be a suitable solution.

