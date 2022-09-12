Read full article on original website
Related
Route 1 construction on entrance to future Veteran Affairs Clinic begins in Spotsylvania
Drivers can expect delays overnight on Route 1 in Fredericksburg from now until summer 2023 as construction work begins on a Route 1 entrance to a future Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic.
ffxnow.com
Inova gets green light for new Springfield hospital from Fairfax County
Construction on a new hospital next to Inova’s existing Franconia-Springfield HealthPlex is expected to begin late next year after the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning plan at a meeting yesterday (Tuesday). The board voted unanimously to bring 985,000 square feet of medical space to the 21-acre...
fredericksburg.today
Man charged with making Stafford school bomb threat arrested in Fredericksburg
Man charged with making Stafford school bomb threat arrested in Fredericksburg. Sergeant Ben Johnson assigned to the Fredericksburg Police Department Detective Division led an in-depth investigation into a 911 robo caller who made numerous calls, sometimes back-to-back, reporting gun violence at various locations in the City of Fredericksburg. The investigation led to the arrest of 35-year-old James Hash II of Fredericksburg, who was making false reports to law enforcement agencies throughout the Commonwealth.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closures, ‘No Parking’ zones for 2022 Run Richmond 16.19
Richmond drivers are asked to be wary of traffic changes and possible delays this Saturday as a result of road closures and "No Parking" zones implemented for Run Richmond 16.19, according to a release from the city's police department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect stole credit cards from Spotsylvania Home Goods, made purchases in Fredericksburg
The Spotsylvania County Sherriff's Office are looking for information about a woman who stole credit cards from a Home Goods in Spotsylvania and then used those cards the same day in Fredericksburg.
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
WTOP
Prince William Co. planning officials recommend data center proposal
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The first Battle of Pageland Lane ended in favor of landowners, but both sides will regroup before the final decisive battle. Early Thursday morning, the Prince William...
WTOP
Silver Diner signs deal for Chantilly location, continuing aggressive expansion
Rockville, Maryland-based Silver Diner has signed a lease for a new restaurant at Loudoun Crossroads in Chantilly, Virginia. The free-standing restaurant will be at 25575 Pleasant Valley Rd. The plan is to open in the summer of 2023. The new Loudoun Crossroads is being developed on the south side of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man killed in shooting in Richmond’s Southside
While they were at the scene, the officers were notified that a man with an apparent gunshot wound had arrived at a local hospital where he later died.
New program gives Louisa residents free car repairs and students more experience
Louisa County has launched a new program called Wheels for Work to help repair residents' cars without the hefty price tag that many can’t afford.
WTOP
Terrorism charge for man accused of threatening Stafford Co. school
A Fredericksburg, Virginia, man is now facing a terrorism charge, among many others, after allegedly threatening an elementary school. The phoned-in bomb threat caused a lockdown at Conway Elementary School, in Fredericksburg, and led to a large law enforcement response on Sept. 7. On Tuesday, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office...
WJLA
Virginia Board of Education votes to approve Mark Taylor's superintendent's license
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Virginia Board of Education voted Thursday to approve Mark Taylor for a superintendent's license in Spotsylvania County. Taylor is a controversial superintendent candidate in the Spotsylvania County school system. The decision came after hours of public comments from frustrated Spotsylvania County parents at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay Net
Charles County Fair Returns This Weekend
LA PLATA, Md. – It’s that time again… The Charles County Fair is this weekend! Gates open at 4p.m. on Thursday, September 15 and the event will run all weekend. Check out the Charles County Fair website for hours, directions, and ticket info: https://www.charlescountyfair.com/. Be sure to...
Inside Nova
Prince William supervisors advance new commuter garage
A new commuter garage in Woodbridge is one step closer to reality. Last week, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors authorized a public hearing on the final design for the Potomac-Neabsco Commuter Garage. The 1,400-space garage is planned to be built at 2501 Opitz Blvd., near Stonebridge at Potomac...
theweeklyringer.com
Project Mary garners attention of UMW Police following students’ concerns about party legitimacy and safety
Since Aug. 19, an Instagram account titled @UMWConnect has garnered over 1,300 followers, promoting their own party: Project Mary. The account and Project Mary spurred concern from the student body about the safety and validity of the event that eventually reached the UMW Police Department. Project Mary was held on...
Man steals work truck in Henrico, hits another vehicle with it and leaves the scene
Henrico Police wants your help in figuring out who swiped a work truck from someone who stepped away from it briefly earlier this month.
Two lanes of I-95 North closed in Caroline due to tractor-trailer fire
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a tractor-trailer carrying wood products is on fire at mile marker 102, about two and a half miles south of the Jericho Road exit. The northbound center and right lane are both closed, as well as the right shoulder.
NBC12
‘I’m really stressed’: Resident pleads for city’s help after home repeatedly struck by speeding vehicles
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - What looks more like a home under construction has been the recurring nightmare for Northside homeowner Marilynn Joyner. “You can’t feel comfortable in your own home; someplace that you’ve put a lot of time and memories in,” Joyner said. “I’m really emotionally distressed about all that has been going on.”
Dumfries father hit by school bus tire, charged with trespassing after fight with bus driver
A Dumfries father was hit in the leg with a moving bus tire and charged with attempted trespassing after an argument with a school bus driver went wrong on Tuesday afternoon.
fox5dc.com
Waterfront Wednesdays in Old Town Alexandria
For a limited time, Old Town Alexandria has more to offer then just great food and drinks! FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado tells us all about the new Waterfront Wednesdays event.
Comments / 0