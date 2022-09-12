ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

Inova gets green light for new Springfield hospital from Fairfax County

Construction on a new hospital next to Inova’s existing Franconia-Springfield HealthPlex is expected to begin late next year after the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning plan at a meeting yesterday (Tuesday). The board voted unanimously to bring 985,000 square feet of medical space to the 21-acre...
Man charged with making Stafford school bomb threat arrested in Fredericksburg

Man charged with making Stafford school bomb threat arrested in Fredericksburg. Sergeant Ben Johnson assigned to the Fredericksburg Police Department Detective Division led an in-depth investigation into a 911 robo caller who made numerous calls, sometimes back-to-back, reporting gun violence at various locations in the City of Fredericksburg. The investigation led to the arrest of 35-year-old James Hash II of Fredericksburg, who was making false reports to law enforcement agencies throughout the Commonwealth.
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
VIRGINIA STATE
Terrorism charge for man accused of threatening Stafford Co. school

A Fredericksburg, Virginia, man is now facing a terrorism charge, among many others, after allegedly threatening an elementary school. The phoned-in bomb threat caused a lockdown at Conway Elementary School, in Fredericksburg, and led to a large law enforcement response on Sept. 7. On Tuesday, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office...
Charles County Fair Returns This Weekend

LA PLATA, Md. – It’s that time again… The Charles County Fair is this weekend! Gates open at 4p.m. on Thursday, September 15 and the event will run all weekend. Check out the Charles County Fair website for hours, directions, and ticket info: https://www.charlescountyfair.com/. Be sure to...
Inside Nova

Prince William supervisors advance new commuter garage

A new commuter garage in Woodbridge is one step closer to reality. Last week, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors authorized a public hearing on the final design for the Potomac-Neabsco Commuter Garage. The 1,400-space garage is planned to be built at 2501 Opitz Blvd., near Stonebridge at Potomac...
