Minor injuries after small plane crash near Horsetooth Reservoir

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A small plane crashed west of Horsetooth Reservoir on Sunday.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said they received reports of a plane that had crashed around 7 p.m. in the area of Sawmill Trail. Poudre Fire Authority and LCSO rangers responded to the scene.

According to LCSO, responders reached the crash site at 7:16 p.m. They discovered two adult occupants who had safely made it out of the plane and only appeared to have minor injuries. Both occupants were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Now, LCSO is assisting the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration with the investigation. They are seeking the public’s help.

Anyone with photos or videos of the plane before, during, or after the crash is asked to send them to the Larimer County evidence team .

