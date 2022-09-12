ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Minor injuries after small plane crash near Horsetooth Reservoir

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r7YW9_0hrRJrTY00

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A small plane crashed west of Horsetooth Reservoir on Sunday.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said they received reports of a plane that had crashed around 7 p.m. in the area of Sawmill Trail. Poudre Fire Authority and LCSO rangers responded to the scene.

Body recovered from state park lake

According to LCSO, responders reached the crash site at 7:16 p.m. They discovered two adult occupants who had safely made it out of the plane and only appeared to have minor injuries. Both occupants were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Now, LCSO is assisting the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration with the investigation. They are seeking the public’s help.

Anyone with photos or videos of the plane before, during, or after the crash is asked to send them to the Larimer County evidence team .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

2 men climb from wreckage after plane crashes into pond

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Two men climbed from the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into a pond near the Anthem Ranch Subdivision in Broomfield, North Metro Fire Rescue (NMFR) said. The crash occurred around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in a retention pond near the Aspen Lodge tennis/pickleball courts. That...
CBS Denver

2 walk away from plane crash near Horsetooth Reservoir

Two people involved in a plane crash were out and walking after the small aircraft they were in went down near Horsetooth Reservoir in Larimer County on Sunday night. According to Poudre Fire Authority, crews were being led by a witness to the crash via Towers Road on the west side of Horsetooth during the active response as of 7:30 p.m. Both people involved and who survived the crash were successfully reached by crews and taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. This portion of the reservoir was closer to the area of Masonville in southeastern Larimer County. Larimer County Sheriff's Office put out a press release asking anyone who might have any pictures or video of the plane during or after the crash to share them through an evidence portal with Larimer County. RELATED: Larimer County Sheriff's Office Evidence Submission Portal
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Larimer County, CO
Crime & Safety
Larimer County, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Denver, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
County
Larimer County, CO
OutThere Colorado

Plane crashes near popular reservoir in Colorado, officials seeking witnesses

Two people survived a plane crash with minor injuries on Sunday evening, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. At around 7 PM on Sunday, law enforcement began receiving reports of a downed aircraft located west of Horsetooth Reservoir in Larimer County. Crews from the sheriff's office, the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources, and Poudre Fire Authority responded to the scene.
CBS Denver

Pilot seen flying at boats in reservoir before crash

A pilot is being described as reckless and careless by aviation professionals after crashing their aircraft shortly after flying erratically around Horsetooth Reservoir. After a CBS News Colorado report highlighted the Larimer County Sheriff's Office's request for images of the flight before the crash several people started turning over their images and videos to investigators. One photographer, Stephanie Stamos, said she witnessed the erratic flying while trying to photograph a client's senior photos at the picturesque reservoir.  "I was up at Horsetooth doing a photo shoot for a high school senior," Stamos said. "All of a sudden I see this plane...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horsetooth Reservoir#Plane Crash#Traffic Accident#Poudre Fire Authority#Lcso#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Denver

Possible 'erratic flying' before plane crash

Investigators in Larimer County are asking for the public's help to determine what lead up to a plane crashing west of Horsetooth Reservoir on Sunday evening. Two people were injured after the aircraft crashed into the foothills west of Horsetooth Reservoir near Horsetooth Rock. But, now investigators are looking into the aircraft's flight to better determine what happened before the crash.  "We got some interesting reports about the aircraft," said Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith.  In partnership with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), LCSO is now seeking assistance from the public. Anyone who...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
freightwaves.com

Parents sue driver, Colorado towing company over fatal bridge strike

The parents of a woman killed last month after a trucker crashed into an overpass on Interstate 25 in Colorado have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the towing company and the driver. According to court documents, Megan Arneson, 32, of Weld County, Colorado, and her 10-year-old son, Joe Duenas,...
WELD COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy