The impact of a single COVID infection
This piece started out focusing on the impact of colds on our lives, particularly if COVID is now “just a cold.”. My husband and I escaped COVID until now by being very careful until we got vaccinated. Once vaccinated, we focused on living our lives safely – no eating at indoor restaurants (there are plenty of outdoor venues to choose from), masking indoors and testing when gathering with others. We did not live in fear but rather with informed caution. We did not live in “lockdown” (nor did anyone else in the U.S. … please ask someone from Shanghai if you want to understand what lockdown really means). We watched the local infection rates and adjusted our behavior accordingly. We attended plays, concerts, a wedding, and even the Final Four in New Orleans (where we were pretty much the only masked people in the 74,000-person arena). We stayed infection-free.
COVID-19 infection linked to neurologic, neuro-ophthalmic complications
A literature review documented manifestations of central and peripheral nervous system disease, including along afferent and efferent visual pathways, related to COVID-19 infection, according to data in the Journal of Neuro-Ophthalmology. “Acute and chronic neurologic and neuro-ophthalmic symptoms continue to be described and characterized as our understanding of infection and...
S.Africa reports two deaths linked to COVID vaccine
South Africa's medicines regulatory authority says it has recorded two fatal cases of the rare Guillain-Barre syndrome in people who had received a Johnson & Johnson COVID jab. The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) reported its first case in August and the second on Monday. "SAHPRA has been...
Experts say a horrible flu season is coming
After the COVID-19 pandemic made the last two flu seasons virtually non-existent, the influenza virus is poised to return this year with a vengeance. That's the word from health experts who are expecting a worse-than-normal flu season this winter. For proof, they point to Australia, where the flu season runs from May to September. The country recently saw its worse flu season in five years.
New omicron symptom can affect sleep, expert says
A new omicron subvariant is emerging in the United States as cases and deaths trend upwards, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. The BA.4.6 already makes up 9.2% of reported cases while BA.5 remains the dominant strain behind 87.5% of reported infections. These new omicron subvariants are highly contagious and evade immunity acquired through the vaccine or previous infections.
Poliovirus is spreading in New York. Here’s what you need to know
A particular kind of poliovirus is spreading in the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that the country now joins a list of around 30 other countries where circulation of the virus has been identified. Those countries include the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Yemen and around two dozen in Africa.
Polio-like Syndrome Alert Issued for Children
(Precision Vaccinations) — U.S.health officials recently issued an alert notifying doctors about an increase in enterovirus D68 (EV-D68) pediatric cases. This common virus can cause a polio-like syndrome in rare cases in children. The U.S. CDC Health Alert Network CDCHAN-00474, issued on September 9, 2022, confirmed various healthcare providers...
Signs of Unresolved Trauma
Unresolved trauma can cause a lot of disruption in our lives. No matter how old we are, trauma stays lodged in the body and nervous system and creates subtle signs that we may not understand fully. Many people think that unresolved trauma is a brain issue, but that’s not true. Trauma gets lodged in the nervous system, which is found in every corner of the body and not just the brain. As such, there are many body/mind symptoms of trauma that manifest as symptoms and behaviors.
Plastic may be making you obese, scientists warn
Scientists have warned that the presence of plastic in everyday items could be a factor responsible for obesity.The presence of certain chemicals known as “obesogens” in everyday items disturbs the normal functioning of human metabolism, upsetting the body’s ability to regulate its intake and expenditure of energy. Recent research says that obesogens directly boost the production of specific cell types and fatty tissues associated with obesity and are found in all sorts of items including plastic packaging, clothes, furniture, cosmetics, food additives, herbicides and pesticides.“Obesogens are certainly a contributing factor to the obesity epidemic,” Bruce Blumberg, an expert on...
CDC issues alert on new respiratory virus that can paralyze children
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has sent out a warning concerning an increase in the spread of a contagious virus that can cause permanent paralysis in children. The CDC said that hospitals and other healthcare providers told the agency during the course of last month that “pediatric...
End of the COVID-19 pandemic is in sight, says WHO chief
End of the COVID-19 pandemic is in sight, says WHO chief. Sept 14 (Reuters) – The world has never been in a better position to end the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, urging nations to keep up their efforts against the virus that has killed over six million people.
CT flu season 2022-23: What an epidemiologist predicts for the virus
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Fall, while promising to bring cooler temperatures and autumn foliage throughout the region, will also bring about the start of flu season. The Influenza virus, most commonly know as the "flu," runs from fall to the end of winter,...
What Are the Best Appetite Suppressants?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The best appetite suppressants can help you shed pounds by reducing your desire to eat and maintaining energy levels all day. We’ve reviewed some of the best appetite suppressants on the market, and PhenQ tops our list due to its comprehensive weight loss benefits.
The Uncanny Role of Herpes Simplex Virus 1 (HSV-1) In Triggering Alzheimer's Disease
On the infectious etiology of Alzheimer's disease (AD) When I was a third-year undergraduate student, one of my neurobiology assignments was writing a literature review. As I scoured the literature for a compelling issue to write about, I came across the uncanny link between herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD), the most common form of neurodegenerative disease that involves memory loss.
Negative Outcome Rates High in HBV Patients With COVID-19
Patients with both COVID-19 and HBV had a significantly higher in-hospital mortality rate and were more likely to develop severe disease compared to patients with only COVID-19 infections. With negative outcomes and mortality more likely to occur in patients with COVID-19 and hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections, more attention should...
Food Rx: A Longevity Expert Shares What She Eats in a Day
Can you eat your way to a longer life? It’s a question people often pose to experts like Laura L. Carstensen, PhD, a professor of psychology and the director of the Stanford Center on Longevity in Stanford, California — and more and more research suggests the answer may be yes.
What Does It Feel Like If You Have An Ovarian Cyst?
Maybe you've heard of someone who has had an ovarian cyst, or perhaps you've had one yourself. The ovaries attend to major functions involved in women's reproductive health. Cedars Sinai explains how they produce estrogen and progesterone, which are hormones involved in pregnancy and the menstrual cycle. An ovarian cyst is a pouch filled with fluid that can develop on or inside the ovaries. Women who are pregnant, have hormonal problems, or have a pelvic infection may be more likely to experience an ovarian cyst, the Mayo Clinic says.
Disturbing echo of Covid as health department releases a list of 'exposure sites' including a major shopping centre after state reports first measles case since 2020
NSW health authorities have responded to the state's first case of measles since February 2020 by issuing a list of 'exposure sites' in a move that brings back horrible memories of the measures used to stop the spread of Covid in Australia. The health department has traced the movement of...
