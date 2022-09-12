Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Woman arrested after releasing raccoon in ND bar
MADDOCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) — UPDATE: Erin Christensen, owner of the raccoon, says her family found the raccoon three months ago, and they had been caring for it ever since. She says her family is torn apart by the loss. ----------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: A woman has been arrested...
Pennsylvania murder suspect in drunken crash that killed 2 state troopers, man on I-95 released on bail
The woman facing homicide charges for the drunk driving crash that killed two Pennsylvania state troopers and a man on I-95 earlier this year was released on bond as of Thursday. Jayana T. Webb, 22, is accused of striking and killing Pennsylvania State Troopers Martin F. Mack III, 33, and...
Lori Vallow Daybell 'cult mom' case judge considers motion to ban cameras in courtroom during trial
The judge presiding over the Lori Vallow Daybell case considered a motion to ban cameras in the courtroom during the trial on Tuesday. Both prosecutors and Daybell's attorneys support the proposed ban of cameras in the courtroom during the trial, which begins in January, according to East Idaho News. Lori...
kfgo.com
Accused ex-hitman tied to Mexican cartel extradited to North Dakota
FARGO – An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man sentenced to 45 years for Socastee Taco Bell kidnapping, 3 others also sentenced
SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in prison for a 2020 kidnapping at a Socastee Taco Bell, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Shaquille Kayson Blakeley, 29, was found guilty by a jury of armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent […]
Texas cold case murder suspect arrested after arriving in California on flight from China
A man accused of killing a family of four in Texas, including two children, in 2014 was arrested in San Francisco over the weekend after arriving on a flight from China. Feng Lu, 58, was taken into custody Sunday by the San Francisco Police Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection and is being held in a Northern California jail pending his extradition to Texas, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Tuesday.
Major Bust In ND: 19 Firearms, Meth, and Paraphernalia Confiscated
On Monday, September 12th, the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation issued a press release saying a major bust had occurred when parole officers were doing a probation search. During the search, officers found nineteen firearms, a substance consistent with methamphetamine and several paraphernalia items. Arrests. Two men were...
Minnesota man killed in head-on collision in Grand Forks county
GRAND FORKS, ND (KXNET) — A 42-year-old Minnesota man is dead after a 20-year-old driver, also from Minnesota, crossed the centerline on 6th Avenue NE approximately 6 miles east of Thompson and struck the 42-year-old head-on early Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 20-year-old driver was headed east […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
New trial for man convicted in fatal St. Paul road rage shooting
A man who was convicted of murder charges in a St. Paul road rage incident in 2020 will get a new trial after having his conviction reversed. The Minnesota Court of Appeals issued an opinion Monday that will reverse the second-degree murder conviction for Anthony Trifiletti in the killing of Douglas Lewis. He was to serve a 12½-year prison sentence as a result, but that will be scrapped for a new trial.
Arkansas man called himself Jesus, Satan before cutting off own leg in front of child: affidavit
An Arkansas man who claimed to be both Jesus and Satan, amputated his own leg in front of his 5-year-old, according to court documents.
Texas parole board denies George Floyd posthumous pardon
The Texas parole board denied George Floyd a posthumous pardon for a drug case almost a year after recommending one for him. On Thursday, the Board of Pardons and Paroles told Floyd’s lawyer they "have reconsidered their initial decision concerning your client’s application for a Full Pardon and/or Pardon for Innocence," according to CBS news.
Rabies alert after woman brings raccoon into North Dakota bar
Public health officials in North Dakota issued a rabies alert Tuesday after learning someone brought a captive raccoon inside a bar in the small town of Maddock. The North Dakota Department of Health & Human Services is advising anyone who may have been bitten or had contact with the raccoon's saliva to speak with a health care provider.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
riviera-maya-news.com
Man wanted in North Dakota on criminal organization charges extradited to U.S.
Mexico City, Mexico — A Mexican national wanted in North Dakota has been extradited to the United States. The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) says that Juan S was handed over to U.S. authorities from the Mexico City International Airport for transfer. He has been wanted by American authorities...
Eliza Fletcher murder: Tennessee rape kit backlog comes to light in teacher slaying
Cleotha Henderson, the Memphis man charged with kidnapping and killing a jogging teacher earlier this month – then later linked to another abduction from nearly a year ago, could’ve been behind bars at the time of both attacks under a new Tennessee law that came into effect earlier this year.
Cause of triple murder suicide revealed
Robert had one fatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound and was in possession of the firearm that was recovered at the scene.
A Warning to Hunters in Eastern Montana, Especially Outsiders
Local law enforcement in at least one Eastern Montana county is pushing out an important warning to hunters. Here's what Phillips County Sheriff Jerry Lytle shared on Facebook recently:. Considering within the last 24 hours, we've had multiple hunter issues including lost hunters and overdue hunters because they didn't know...
valleynewslive.com
Sendoff for ND National Guard members in Fargo
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Wednesday, 155 North Dakota National Guard members were honored in a sendoff ceremony. The soldiers from the Fargo-based 191st Military Police Company come from 35 communities across North and South Dakota and Minnesota. Last March, the soldiers were alerted about a possible deployment overseas for...
Rhode Island middle school boys take down teacher who allegedly harassed their female classmates
A group of middle school boys in Rhode Island got fed up with a teacher's alleged creepy behavior toward their female classmates and started documenting his inappropriate actions in a "Pedo Database," which eventually led to him being placed on administrative leave. North Kingstown School Department Acting Superintendent Michael Waterman...
South Dakota DCI investigating death of toddler found in vehicle
The Attorney General's office says authorities were called to a vehicle inside the city limits of Clark on Tuesday, September 6 around 5 p.m.
Most Popular Baby Names Trending In North Dakota
Let's be real when becoming a parent one of the hardest, most stressful items on the checklist for getting prepared to raise a child is the task of assigning and choosing a name for that special bundle of joy. Being more of a rural lifestyle here in North Dakota... We...
Fox News
789K+
Followers
181K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1