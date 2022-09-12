ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towner County, ND

valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Woman arrested after releasing raccoon in ND bar

MADDOCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) — UPDATE: Erin Christensen, owner of the raccoon, says her family found the raccoon three months ago, and they had been caring for it ever since. She says her family is torn apart by the loss. ----------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: A woman has been arrested...
kfgo.com

Accused ex-hitman tied to Mexican cartel extradited to North Dakota

FARGO – An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal...
FARGO, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Cando, ND
County
Towner County, ND
Fox News

Texas cold case murder suspect arrested after arriving in California on flight from China

A man accused of killing a family of four in Texas, including two children, in 2014 was arrested in San Francisco over the weekend after arriving on a flight from China. Feng Lu, 58, was taken into custody Sunday by the San Francisco Police Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection and is being held in a Northern California jail pending his extradition to Texas, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cool 98.7

Major Bust In ND: 19 Firearms, Meth, and Paraphernalia Confiscated

On Monday, September 12th, the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation issued a press release saying a major bust had occurred when parole officers were doing a probation search. During the search, officers found nineteen firearms, a substance consistent with methamphetamine and several paraphernalia items. Arrests. Two men were...
DICKINSON, ND
KX News

Minnesota man killed in head-on collision in Grand Forks county

GRAND FORKS, ND (KXNET) — A 42-year-old Minnesota man is dead after a 20-year-old driver, also from Minnesota, crossed the centerline on 6th Avenue NE approximately 6 miles east of Thompson and struck the 42-year-old head-on early Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 20-year-old driver was headed east […]
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
Bring Me The News

New trial for man convicted in fatal St. Paul road rage shooting

A man who was convicted of murder charges in a St. Paul road rage incident in 2020 will get a new trial after having his conviction reversed. The Minnesota Court of Appeals issued an opinion Monday that will reverse the second-degree murder conviction for Anthony Trifiletti in the killing of Douglas Lewis. He was to serve a 12½-year prison sentence as a result, but that will be scrapped for a new trial.
Fox News

Texas parole board denies George Floyd posthumous pardon

The Texas parole board denied George Floyd a posthumous pardon for a drug case almost a year after recommending one for him. On Thursday, the Board of Pardons and Paroles told Floyd’s lawyer they "have reconsidered their initial decision concerning your client’s application for a Full Pardon and/or Pardon for Innocence," according to CBS news.
TEXAS STATE
Bring Me The News

Rabies alert after woman brings raccoon into North Dakota bar

Public health officials in North Dakota issued a rabies alert Tuesday after learning someone brought a captive raccoon inside a bar in the small town of Maddock. The North Dakota Department of Health & Human Services is advising anyone who may have been bitten or had contact with the raccoon's saliva to speak with a health care provider.
MADDOCK, ND
riviera-maya-news.com

Man wanted in North Dakota on criminal organization charges extradited to U.S.

Mexico City, Mexico — A Mexican national wanted in North Dakota has been extradited to the United States. The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) says that Juan S was handed over to U.S. authorities from the Mexico City International Airport for transfer. He has been wanted by American authorities...
valleynewslive.com

Sendoff for ND National Guard members in Fargo

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Wednesday, 155 North Dakota National Guard members were honored in a sendoff ceremony. The soldiers from the Fargo-based 191st Military Police Company come from 35 communities across North and South Dakota and Minnesota. Last March, the soldiers were alerted about a possible deployment overseas for...
FARGO, ND
US 103.3

Most Popular Baby Names Trending In North Dakota

Let's be real when becoming a parent one of the hardest, most stressful items on the checklist for getting prepared to raise a child is the task of assigning and choosing a name for that special bundle of joy. Being more of a rural lifestyle here in North Dakota... We...
Fox News

Fox News

