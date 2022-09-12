Read full article on original website
Former Flyer puts his Haddonfield, NJ mansion on the market: Look inside
Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov has put his Haddonfield mansion on the market and it’s pretty stunning. It’s a five-bedroom, seven-bath custom build that boasts over 8,600 square feet. From the Zillow listing:. The heart of the home is located among the living room and kitchen areas...
Englewood, NJ house for sale has Rock Band stage in living room
I’m sure I’m one of many in New Jersey constantly searching real estate sites looking for the best deal and praying not to get outbid. It’s almost becoming impossible to find your dream home within your budget and it’s just a headache at this point. But...
Tommy Chong Hosts This 420 Friendly Event in Edison, NJ
Since marijuana has been legalized in New Jersey, there have been a lot of events like this one happening right in our area. This weekend, a huge celebrity is coming to the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison, New Jersey and you can probably take a good guess who it could be.
David Bradley Chocolatier Opening in Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrence, NJ
Did you know today (Tuesday, September 13) is International Chocolate Day? Oh yeah. The perfect excuse to grab some of your favorite chocolate treats today. It's also the perfect day to give you some great news. David Bradley Chocolatier, headquartered off of Route 130 in Windsor, is expanding this year...
Three Mercer County, NJ Cheesesteaks Named Among Best in State
If you're a fan of cheesesteaks, Mercer County, NJ is a great place to live. This news is making my mouth water. Three cheesesteak hotspots in Mercer County have been named among the best in the state, according to NJ.com's food guru Peter Genovese. Meatheadz Cheesesteaks in Lawrence Township is...
Haunt O’ Ween Is Coming To New Jersey This Spooky Season
This immersive Halloween experience is coming to New Jersey and tickets are on sale NOW!. Haunt O’ Ween is coming to the New Jersey area and it’s time to get all of your family, friends, and kids together to enjoy this spooky experience just in time for Halloween.
Mercer County, NJ Invites You to Camp Out Under the Stars
Registration is now open for the coolest event in Mercer County, according to the Mercer County Park Commission. Do you like camping? You and your family are invited to a big community camp out this fall. Doesn't that sound like fun?. It's happening Saturday, October 1st through Sunday, October 2nd...
Here Are 8 Places to Get Amazing Apple Cider Donuts in Central NJ
Now that fall is upon us, it's time to get to some of delicious smells and tastes it brings! The smell of fallen leaves, fall candles, pumpkin spice lattes, hayrides, candy apples, and.... Apple cider donuts!!. You can't very well have a perfect fall if you don't at least once...
The most ethnically diverse city in America is in New Jersey
Since New Jersey is known to be a very diverse state, it should come as no surprise that the most ethnically diverse city in America is in New Jersey: Jersey City (for the sixth year in a row) according to Wallet Hub. Wallet Hub compared 501 of the most populated...
The BEST Cheesesteak in The State Is In Cherry Hill NJ
Around here in the NJ/Philadelphia region, this is a hotly contested topic: Where can you get the absolute BEST cheesesteak around?. The tri-state area is undoubtedly the best corner of the world to get the juiciest, cheesiest, meatiest, most authentic cheesesteak you've ever tasted in your life. So there are literally dozens of amazing cheesesteak joints to choose from.
This Popular Halloween Themed Bar In Philadelphia, PA Opens Tomorrow
One of the best themed bars in Philadelphia, PA is back in business tomorrow just in time for the Halloween season! I’ve seen so many posts about this place over the last few years and it’s always themed for Halloween and Christmas time. The pop-up bar is called...
Is La La Lobster Coming to Morrisville, PA or Something Else?
I may have some really good news for you. It sounds like seafood restaurant, La La Lobster will be opening a new location in Morrisville, PA, but I could be wrong. If the clue I found turns out to be true, it will be taking over the spot where Friendly's restaurant was for over 40 years on West Trenton Avenue.
Carbon monoxide hospitalizes 4 adults and toddler in Trenton, NJ
TRENTON — Five people including a toddler were hospitalized after being exposed to a dangerous level of carbon monoxide Thursday night. First responders in Trenton were called to a rental house on North Olden Avenue about several people being sick, according to city spokesman Tim Carroll. A Hazardous Materials Team was brought in and measured an extremely high level of carbon monoxide of roughly 600 parts per million, according to Carroll.
Date Set for Halloween Trunk or Treat in Lawrence Township, NJ
It's that time of year again. Ready for some Halloween fun?. Save the date. I just saw on Facebook that the Lawrence Township Police Department is hosting a Trunk or Treat on Thursday, October 27th from 6pm - 8pm. Don't miss it. It's going to be a "Spooktacular Event" and...
All Aboard The Scariest Halloween Train Ride in New Hope, PA
Ready for some spooky fun? Tell all of your Halloween loving friends that the New Hope Railroad is hosting a Halloween event like no other. All aboard. You'll go deep into the woods on the Haunted Train Ride. Yikes. It's a 40-minute ride, which is plenty of time for lots...
Start Fall Off Right At Terhune Orchards’ Fall Weekend Festivals
Terhune Orchards in Princeton, New Jersey is a hot spot for some of the best fall events in Mercer County. Coming up this week, they have a fantastic fall festival series kicking off for the 2022 season that you will want to check out. Terhune Orchards is known for their...
Closings & Adjustments Of Restaurants in NJ & Philadelphia
We were talking to some friends from the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area recently. The pain of the COVID-19 pandemic era is still being felt in so many ways. We asked them for an example. Without hesitation they said: The Day by Day Brunch in Center City Philadelphia. This restaurant was owned...
WATCH: Creepy Westfield, New Jersey Home Inspires New Netflix Series
The owners of a turn-of-the-19th century home in Westfield, New Jersey did not feel welcome in their new neighborhood, and from the looks of it, neither do the characters in an upcoming Netflix series inspired by the home. Do you remember The Broaddus Family? About eight years ago, they purchased...
Trick or Treat at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark
Here's an idea for some safe Halloween fun. You won't want to miss out. You can Trick or Treat once again this year at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark. The team just announced that this very cool event will be happening right before Halloween on Thursday, October 27th from 4:30pm - 8:30pm.
The Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market is coming to Edison
Sure, it’s called the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market, but this time it’s going to be held in Edison at the New Jersey Expo Center on Sep. 10. It’s their “back to school jam” event. Typically, the TPRF is held at the Cure Arena in Trenton.
