Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

Bicyclist struck in hit-and-run, Milton Police looking for SUV

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Milton Police Department is looking for an SUV they believe was involved in a hit-and-run.  Milton Police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the shoulder of Caroline Street near Mayo Park. The SUV sped away from the crash, according to a Facebook post from the […]
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

House fire off Alba Street, no one injured: Mobile Fire-Rescue

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department confirmed they responded to a house with smoke visible in a bedroom at around 8:23 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. According to the release, MFRD responded to the 1000-block of Alba Street with reports of “smoke visible in a bedroom.” Neighbors and the homeowners reported “what they […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 police chases, 2 arrests in Mobile overnight

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two suspects were taken into custody from two separate police chase incidents, one Wednesday night and the other Thursday morning, according to Mobile Police. Police said they arrested Damion Little, 26, after he lead officers on a pursuit, which ended when his car came to a stop at Craft Hwy […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Business owner arrested for allegedly trafficking marijuana: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been charged with trafficking marijuana in Mobile, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. The Narcotics/Vice Unit and K-9 Unit executed search warrants, which is when officers arrested Truong Truong, 42, at his business. Truong is the owner of Hao’s BiDa on Government Boulevard where the first […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola felon flees police, arrested with array of drugs: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for several drug charges after fleeing from police on two separate occasions this week, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Adrian Kiwane Hale, 25, was arrested for fleeing/eluding police, trafficking methamphetamine, hydrocodone and cocaine, possession of marijuana and driving while license suspended or […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

16-year-old arrested in Get Air shooting: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they have made an arrest in the shooting at Get Air Trampoline Park from Sept. 3. Officials said a 16-year-old was identified as one of the people involved. He was arrested and taken to Metro Jail on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to police. […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Bystanders say convenience store owner shot on Mobile's Houston Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heavy police presence today at the Mother’s Finest convenience store on Houston Street, where witnesses and residents at the scene told FOX10 News a shooting took place. The Mobile Police Department has not yet released information about what happened there. Bystanders tell...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Police: Fairhope man killed in single vehicle roll-over accident in Loxley

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- The Loxley Police Department is investigating a deadly single vehicle crash that happened in Baldwin County Monday night. According to police, the accident happened around 8:20 p.m. on County Road 68 in Loxley, Alabama. Investigators say the fatal crash involved a single 40-year-old Fairhope man who...
LOXLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested, fled traffic stop with child: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after police say he led them on chase down Dauphin Street Friday, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Billy Taylor, 41, was in the area of Dauphin Street and Florida Street when officers attempted to pull him over. Taylor refused to stop the vehicle […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Two victims identified in fatal crash on I-65 Service Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:25 a.m., police officers responded to a traffic accident on East I-65 Service Road North near Main Street. According to Police when they arrived they discovered an accident involving two vehicles with two female victims deceased inside one of...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 women found dead in car after crash in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said two women have died after being involved in a crash that took place Sunday at around 1:25 a.m. According to officials, officers responded to the scene of the crash on East I-65 Service Road near Main Street, where they found two females dead inside […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Causes of flood in Merchants Plaza determined

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — New details were released after one million gallons of water flooded the basement of Merchants Plaza Tuesday, Sept. 13 in downtown Mobile. Jason Scott is an asset manager for Sterling Properties, the company managing Merchants Plaza. Scott said a six-inch fire main pipe in the basement busted, causing the lower level […]
MOBILE, AL

