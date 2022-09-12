Read full article on original website
Bicyclist struck in hit-and-run, Milton Police looking for SUV
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Milton Police Department is looking for an SUV they believe was involved in a hit-and-run. Milton Police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the shoulder of Caroline Street near Mayo Park. The SUV sped away from the crash, according to a Facebook post from the […]
Mobile Police investigate shooting at motel off I-65 Service Road, 1 injured
UPDATE (10:55 p.m.): Mobile Police arrested one man in connection to the shooting Wednesday afternoon at Extenda Suites. Myron Vail, 46, was charged with assault first degree and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Mobile jail log. Investigators believe Vail shot a man at the motel. Mobile Police said […]
House fire off Alba Street, no one injured: Mobile Fire-Rescue
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department confirmed they responded to a house with smoke visible in a bedroom at around 8:23 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. According to the release, MFRD responded to the 1000-block of Alba Street with reports of “smoke visible in a bedroom.” Neighbors and the homeowners reported “what they […]
2 arrested in Mother’s Finest shooting, victim has ‘life-threatening injuries’
UPDATE 6:10 p.m.: A 16-year-old and a 19-year-old have been arrested and transported to Metro Jail in connection to a shooting during a robbery at Mother’s Finest, a convenience store, Thursday morning at around 11 a.m.. According to the update from Mobile Police, the 16-year-old and 19-year-old Jalunnie Bradley entered the store, demanded money, shot […]
2 police chases, 2 arrests in Mobile overnight
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two suspects were taken into custody from two separate police chase incidents, one Wednesday night and the other Thursday morning, according to Mobile Police. Police said they arrested Damion Little, 26, after he lead officers on a pursuit, which ended when his car came to a stop at Craft Hwy […]
Business owner arrested for allegedly trafficking marijuana: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been charged with trafficking marijuana in Mobile, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. The Narcotics/Vice Unit and K-9 Unit executed search warrants, which is when officers arrested Truong Truong, 42, at his business. Truong is the owner of Hao’s BiDa on Government Boulevard where the first […]
Pensacola felon flees police, arrested with array of drugs: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for several drug charges after fleeing from police on two separate occasions this week, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Adrian Kiwane Hale, 25, was arrested for fleeing/eluding police, trafficking methamphetamine, hydrocodone and cocaine, possession of marijuana and driving while license suspended or […]
16-year-old arrested in Get Air shooting: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they have made an arrest in the shooting at Get Air Trampoline Park from Sept. 3. Officials said a 16-year-old was identified as one of the people involved. He was arrested and taken to Metro Jail on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to police. […]
Semmes teen dies from fentanyl overdose, deputies investigate startling tip from family
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ever since a Mobile teenager overdosed on Fentanyl, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has been addressing the issue of fentanyl distribution. Adrianna Taylor, 15, overdosed two weeks ago. The MCSO is investigating her death and how fentanyl is being spread through the community. A 17-year-old boy was charged in connection with […]
utv44.com
Teen arrested for shooting into Mobile business after disorderly theater juveniles call
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Through the course of the investigation, a 16-year-old male subject was identified as one of the subjects involved in a report of shots fired after police broke up a group of juveniles reported as disorderly. On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the male subject was arrested...
WALA-TV FOX10
Bystanders say convenience store owner shot on Mobile’s Houston Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heavy police presence today at the Mother’s Finest convenience store on Houston Street, where witnesses and residents at the scene told FOX10 News a shooting took place. The Mobile Police Department has not yet released information about what happened there. Bystanders tell...
WEAR
Man dead after possible shooting at Oakwood Terrace Apartments in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead after a possible shooting at the Oakwood Terrace Apartments in Escambia County Wednesday afternoon. Escambia County deputies were dispatched to the apartment complex on Truman Avenue at around 2:50 p.m. and found a man with a possible gunshot wound to the chest.
WEAR
Police: Fairhope man killed in single vehicle roll-over accident in Loxley
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- The Loxley Police Department is investigating a deadly single vehicle crash that happened in Baldwin County Monday night. According to police, the accident happened around 8:20 p.m. on County Road 68 in Loxley, Alabama. Investigators say the fatal crash involved a single 40-year-old Fairhope man who...
1 charged with attempted murder, nearly runs over Atmore firefighter, officer
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after almost running over two first responders, one an officer and another a firefighter on Sept. 12, according to Atmore Police. Norman Lambert, 34, was arrested after police were called to a property at South Road at around 9:15 p.m., which was also the site of a […]
Man arrested, fled traffic stop with child: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after police say he led them on chase down Dauphin Street Friday, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Billy Taylor, 41, was in the area of Dauphin Street and Florida Street when officers attempted to pull him over. Taylor refused to stop the vehicle […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Two victims identified in fatal crash on I-65 Service Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:25 a.m., police officers responded to a traffic accident on East I-65 Service Road North near Main Street. According to Police when they arrived they discovered an accident involving two vehicles with two female victims deceased inside one of...
2 women found dead in car after crash in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said two women have died after being involved in a crash that took place Sunday at around 1:25 a.m. According to officials, officers responded to the scene of the crash on East I-65 Service Road near Main Street, where they found two females dead inside […]
Abandoned sailboat in south Alabama river causing concern
Abandoned boats are a frequent problem along our part of the gulf coast .but a man in Bon Secour has been dealing with an abandoned 30-foot sailboat for more than a year and he wants something done.
Causes of flood in Merchants Plaza determined
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — New details were released after one million gallons of water flooded the basement of Merchants Plaza Tuesday, Sept. 13 in downtown Mobile. Jason Scott is an asset manager for Sterling Properties, the company managing Merchants Plaza. Scott said a six-inch fire main pipe in the basement busted, causing the lower level […]
