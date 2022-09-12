This story is part of a series about Willowbrook State School, which became a national symbol of the cruel warehousing of developmentally disabled children and adults during the 20th Century. The institution, which opened in the 1930s, was a place where the borough’s most vulnerable residents were abused, starved and neglected. Staten Island Advance reporter Jane Kurtin, along with photographer Eric Aerts, documented these horrors, which led to drastic changes over time in the way developmentally disabled people are treated in the U.S.

