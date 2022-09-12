Read full article on original website
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— As the soft roar of police motorcycles and thumping of ceremonial drums broke what felt like an eternity of intense silence Thursday morning in Tompkinsville, the funeral procession of Port Authority Police Officer Anthony Varvaro rolled slowly past hundreds of stone faced officers standing firmly at attention.
This story is part of a series about Willowbrook State School, which became a national symbol of the cruel warehousing of developmentally disabled children and adults during the 20th Century. The institution, which opened in the 1930s, was a place where the borough’s most vulnerable residents were abused, starved and neglected. Staten Island Advance reporter Jane Kurtin, along with photographer Eric Aerts, documented these horrors, which led to drastic changes over time in the way developmentally disabled people are treated in the U.S.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was just weeks ago that Sherylyn Bailey was celebrating her 74th birthday. The two-time breast cancer survivor, teacher and Historic Richmond Town board member received hundreds of well wishes — but one stood out. “Happy Birthday, Mommy!!” wrote Mauri Belarmino, her daughter, on...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman was seriously hurt in an alleged hit-and-run crash in New Dorp Thursday afternoon that sparked a large police search and, according to witness accounts, sent screams piercing throughout the neighborhood. The victim, an off-duty FDNY EMT, suffered “traumatic injuries” in the incident, an...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 30-year-old Brooklyn mother charged with drowning her three young children in Coney Island has been ruled not mentally stable enough to handle an arraignment, according to the Brooklyn district attorney. Erin Merdy has been hospitalized at NYU Langone Brooklyn’s psychiatric ward since Monday morning...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A pair of Staten Island City Councilmen allocated $350,000 to a New Springville middle school to refurbish its gym, the duo announced Thursday. City Councilman David Carr (R-Mid-Island) allocated $200,000 and City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-South Shore) allocated $150,000 as part of their capital funding this year to renovate the gymnasium at I.S. 72, The Police Officer Rocco Laurie Intermediate School.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – North Shore or South Shore? Oceanfront or in the “Hills?” There’s always been an unofficial (and rather opinionated) debate among borough residents about which section of Staten Island is most desirable and which neighborhoods have the biggest lure. Want an older, charming...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of an NYPD cop who leapt off the Throgs Neck Bridge was recovered Thursday, according to a report. Police sources identified the individual as Officer Scott Cohn, who worked at the 90th Precinct in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the New York Daily News reported. Cohn...
A Sussex County, N.J., family is in mourning following the death of their 9-year-old dog, Chester, a week after a violent encounter with a porcupine left barbed quills inside and outside of the pitbull-mix’s body. “They said at the animal hospital they have never seen quills that bad in...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A favorite old-time eating establishment, of most late called, Karl’s Klipper in St. George, served its final meals and drinks on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. “The time has come for Karl’s Klipper to close our doors. It was a great ride filled with tons of...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The circumstances surrounding Sherylyn Bailey’s death are beginning to come to light since the arrest of her 40-year-old daughter and a criminal complaint detailing their complicated relationship. With court proceedings ongoing, here’s a rundown of what’s known about the incident and the mother and...
Here are some of the fun ways to spend this fall weekend on Staten Island. Have an upcoming event you’d like to share? Email the details with your contact information to community@siadvance.com. FRIDAY. Decorate tote bags and discuss sociocultural issues at Young Adult Fridays: “Arts and Revolution!” Free. 3...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Renee Kroeker’s yoga journey began more than 25 years ago when she stumbled upon an advertisement for classes at a local community center. “I felt a sense of immediate gratification in the afterglow of my first class that got me hooked right away,” recalled the Castleton Corners resident.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In 2001, Julie Herrnkind, along with her husband, brutally killed their 3-year-old daughter, Sylena Herrnkind, in their Stapleton home after the child had soiled herself. Now, more than two decades later, the mother, 45, who is serving a 25-year manslaughter sentence, stands on the cusp...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This week’s Best Dressed is another back-to-school photo slideshow! A brand new school year is upon us, to the delight of parents from all shores on Staten Island, excited to get the kiddos back on a routine. What’s more, students returned to school maskless, without coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A new study revealed that Staten Island is the New York City borough with the lowest coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine rates among students, with only 38% vaccinated. A recent report in the journal JAMA Network Open examined data from more than 1,500 NYC schools with an average...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fall can present hidden dangers to pets. 1. Mushrooms: Wild mushrooms thrive during the fall. The cool climate and damp leaves offer a perfect place for them to grow. Before you let your pet out, take a quick look and pull any that they could eat.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For nearly 100 years, Staten Islanders have driven over the Outerbridge Crossing, but if the borough’s elected officials get their way, residents could be driving under it in the years to come. On Wednesday, a group of Staten Island elected officials, led by Councilman Joe...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Brooklyn man traveled multiple times over the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge onto Staten Island this year to peddle cocaine, prosecutors allege. And those trans-borough journeys could lead to a long trip upstate for Richard Barrett.
With big eyes, wagging tails and dreams of a life beyond shelter walls, 56 dogs from Louisiana and Alabama arrived at Morristown Airport Tuesday morning in what would be the first stop on the road to the rest of their lives. After being offloaded at the small Morris County airport,...
