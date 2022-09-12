ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Wilmot Cancer Institute holds 10th annual Warrior Walk

By George Gandy, Emma Colling
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4342IA_0hrRHf3e00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds of cancer survivors, along with family and friends, participated in the Wilmot Cancer Institute’s 10th annual Warrior Walk on Sunday.

Officials said the event was meant to celebrate and remember those whose lives were impacted by cancer and to raise money for cancer research.

Wilmot Cancer Institute opens cancer center in Webster

Angela Uttaro is a cancer survivor who volunteered for the walk. She explained how the institute made a positive impact on many people.

“I’m alive because I had a wonderful primary care physician, wonderful surgeon, and wonderful oncologist,” said Uttaro. “So all the way through, there’s been people helping me with my journey so I’m grateful.”

The walk featured a 5K walk and a one-mile walk. After the walks, there was a celebration with food and resources available for participants.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge Leaving WHAM-TV: Where Are the Rochester Anchors Going?

People of Rochester have been watching the WHAM-TV anchors Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge since 1990. They are 13 WHAM News’ longest-running anchor duo with huge followers. When the people of Rochester learned about Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge leaving WHAM-TV, they were naturally sad. The anchors announced their decision to depart from the station recently. Here’s what the anchor duo said about their decision.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Society
Rochester, NY
Health
Webster, NY
Sports
City
Rochester, NY
City
Webster, NY
Webster, NY
Society
Rochester, NY
Sports
iheart.com

Lonsberry: WHY IS ROCHESTER SO VIOLENT?

More specifically, why is Rochester so much more violent than cities which are demographically, economically and culturally similar to it?. What is the variable? What is different about Rochester that leads to this anomalous outcome?. And it is anomalous. Yes, urban America is a killing field. There is a national...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Survivors#Charity#Wilmot Cancer Institute#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
vegnews.com

Why Rochester, New York Is The Best Small City in America for Vegans

What if I told you there was a vegan-friendly city located in an area of the country where long-term climate change projections were relatively promising, everything you needed was a ten-minute drive away (or a short walk, depending upon your neighborhood), and houses were still comparatively affordable?. If you think...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy