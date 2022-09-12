Friends and family of Brad Hann are still trying to cope with the sudden death of the 51-year-old Davenport man, who helped and was close to so many in the Quad Cities. Hann passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Cathedral, 422 E. 10th St., Davenport. Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 15, from 4 – 8 p.m., at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. There will also be a second visitation before the Mass at 9 a.m.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO