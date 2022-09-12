Read full article on original website
Winter La Nina odds increase: What it means for Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The September monthly analysis of the El Nino/Southern Oscillation is in from the Climate Prediction Center and the NWS and the odds of La Nina continuing for a rare third consecutive winter are increasing. La Nina and El Nino conditions are defined by sea surface...
‘A disaster waiting to happen’: Hundreds oppose Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railway merger at public input meeting
In a last-ditch effort to try stopping the $31 billion Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railway merger, more than 100 people had arguments ready to go Tuesday night in front of Surface Transportation Board (STB) members who will vote on the merger at the end of September. The STB’s...
Iowa agriculture a factor in bad allergy season
DES MOINES – Fall seasonal allergies are causing more and more Iowans to seek out relief at their doctor’s office. A high pollen count in the air is to blame for seasonal allergies and according to pollen.com 22 of the past 30 days have had a high pollen count in Des Moines.
Girls in Aviation Day | Quad City international Airport
We were joined by PR and Marketing Manager Ashleigh Davis to talk about how the Quad Cities International Airport is teaching young girls airplane basics.
QC community mourns sudden loss of a giving, passionate soul
Friends and family of Brad Hann are still trying to cope with the sudden death of the 51-year-old Davenport man, who helped and was close to so many in the Quad Cities. Hann passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Cathedral, 422 E. 10th St., Davenport. Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 15, from 4 – 8 p.m., at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. There will also be a second visitation before the Mass at 9 a.m.
24 Iowa non-profit projects receive combined $40M
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Three Siouxland communities received grants towards their non-profit projects through a program announced by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. On Wednesday, Gov. Reynolds announced $40 million in grant funding for 24 projects through the Non-profit Innovation Fund. The program, originally announced as a $20 million grant program in May, doubles the investment in shovel-ready infrastructure projects that will enable Iowa non-profits to expand services or help more Iowans.
Skip-A-Long-Child Development Services | Quad City Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Janessa Calderon was back with Pat Allison to talk about how Skip-A-Long Child Development Services and the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce are joining forces to help families in their community thrive. For more information visit gqchcc.com.
Vets’ cross-country march reaches Iowa
AUSTINVILLE, Iowa — This week three Marine veterans are walking across Iowa, on a mission taking them all the way across America. The effort is called Team Long Road, where veterans help to raise funds to find and bring home the remains of some of those missing in action. Including WW II through all following conflicts, there are over 81,000 US soldiers still missing in action.
Top 10: Illinois high school football rankings
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:. Others receiving votes: York 13, Bolingbrook 10, Glenbard East 7, Palatine 7, Glenbrook South 4, Lyons 3, South Elgin 1, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1. Class 7A. School W-L...
Iowa veterans urged to file claims over toxic chemical exposure
DES MOINES, Iowa – The head of the nation’s Department of Veteran Affairs was in Des Moines Tuesday to encourage veterans to sign up for some of the new benefits available to them. The PACT Act allows veterans to seek treatment if they were exposed to toxic chemicals...
Board: Florida sheriff maybe lied about killing in his teens
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A major Florida sheriff who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after a high school massacre appears to have lied when he didn’t disclose in his job application that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 and that he had used LSD, the state ethics commission found Wednesday.
‘A real slap in the face’: State retiree health insurance plan finalized
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — “I feel like this is a real slap in the face to teachers,” retired Paxton-Buckley-Loda teacher Vicki Good reacted to Monday’s news that an Aetna Medicare Advantage plan will officially be the only health insurance option for roughly 140,000 retired state workers for the next five or more years. It’s an outcome seniors in Champaign and surrounding counties feared for months.
