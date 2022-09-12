ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Chesterfield Public Schools substitute teacher job fair on Tuesday

By Dina Weinstein
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HvYTd_0hrRHTPo00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is looking for substitute teachers.

People interested in substitute teaching can learn more and apply for positions at a job fair on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Monacan High School, which is located at 11501 Smoketree Drive in North Chesterfield.

The pay starts at $101.50 per day for a short term substitute and $203 per day for long term jobs and on high demand days and Fridays.

Police investigating shooting at Robious Hall Shopping Center in Chesterfield that left one injured
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qxezL_0hrRHTPo00

More information and more extensive job descriptions are available on the Chesterfield County Public Schools human resources website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
City
North Chesterfield, VA
Chesterfield County, VA
Sports
County
Chesterfield County, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Chesterfield County, VA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fair#Substitute Teacher#K12#Monacan High School#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Petersburg assisted living facility licensed renewal in jeopardy

On Monday, August 29, assisted living facility, Fillmore Place in Petersburg received a letter of intent to deny license renewal from the Virginia Department of Social Services. In December of 2021 the facility was issued a provisional license only after failing its license renewal inspection. A report on the Virginia...
PETERSBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy