ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjluradio.com

Callaway County man seriously injured in rollover crash near Boonville

A Holts Summit man suffers serious injuries when he rolls his pickup truck in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Russell Cornelison, 36, was driving on I-70, just east of Boonville, on Wednesday afternoon when he traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says the front of Cornelison’s truck struck an embankment, then overturned multiple times.
BOONVILLE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Accidents
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
Cooper County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Cooper County, MO
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Boonville, MO
Cooper County, MO
Accidents
Boonville, MO
Crime & Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash Tuesday afternoon on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County left two people hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash about a half-mile south of Koechner Road around 5:15 p.m. Troopers said a car driven by George M. Simon, 39, of Kansas City, Missouri, tried to pass The post Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Two women killed in Gasconade County crash

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women were killed in a crash in Gasconade County on Wednesday morning. According to a crash report, the wreck happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Highway 19 near Highway 100. The women were in a 2005 Buick LeSabre traveling eastbound on Highway 100. Troopers said...
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Traffic#Traffic Accident
kmmo.com

FLORENCE MAN ARRESTED IN PETTIS COUNTY FOR THREE FELONIES

A Florence man was arrested in Sedalia for three felonies on Monday, September 12. According to a probable cause statement, Logan Lewis was arrested at 1525 East 6th Street by authorities at approximately 12:07 p.m. Lewis, who was wanted on a previous warrant was observed running into the residence. Authorities...
SEDALIA, MO
mykdkd.com

Cole Camp Man Charged with 1st Degree Murder

Caleb G. Self, 24 of rural Cole Camp, was served with a warrant for his arrest in the Murder of Matthew L. Reyburn, 24 of rural Lincoln on May 28, 2019. Self turned himself in, and offered his confession to authorities late yesterday afternoon, Tuesday September 13th and was placed on a twenty four hour hold until the warrant could be obtained. Self is charged with Murder 1st degree and is being held in the Benton County Jail without bond. Thank you to the Missouri State Highway Patrol for the hundreds and hundreds of man hours that were invested into this case. A search warrant was obtained and executed with the help of the dive team on the Self’s lake just a couple months ago. This case, the Garrett case, and Echo Lloyd as well as other cases are worked when we develop a new lead, tip, or even gossip. The person who has knowledge of Echo should follow the example set by Self and turn yourself in so the family can get some closure and you can stop living in fear. Benton County Sheriff’s Department is still looking, interviewing, and following every new tip. You will be brought to justice.
COLE CAMP, MO
kjluradio.com

Eldon man sentenced to probation for breaking into house in Cole County, stealing car

An Eldon man is sentenced to probation after breaking into a house and running from deputies in Cole County. Jesse Scott, 33, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing a motor vehicle and resisting arrest Tuesday. He was sentenced to five years of supervised probation. If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces 10 years in prison.
COLE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man hurt Monday night after motorcycle crash in Gasconade County

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash in Gasconade County on Monday night left a man with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Route Y near Route A around 9:45 p.m. Troopers said the motorcycle driven by Joshua A. Johnson, 41, of Bland, Missouri, flipped over after he lost control. The post Man hurt Monday night after motorcycle crash in Gasconade County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Marceline man injured when big rig overturns on Highway 11

The Highway Patrol reports a Marceline man sustained minor injuries due to a Peterbilt truck overturning six miles west of New Boston on Tuesday morning, September 13th. A private vehicle took 43-year-old Lucas Wright to the Pershing Memorial Hospital of Brookfield. The truck traveled north on Highway 11 before running...
MARCELINE, MO
kjluradio.com

Car-semi crash near Fortuna sends KC woman to hospital with serious injuries

A Kansas City woman suffers serious injuries when the car she’s riding in sideswipes a semi in Moniteau County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident happened Tuesday evening on Highway 5, just north of Fortuna. April Stillman, 31, of KC, was riding with George Simon, 39, also of KC, when Simon attempted to pass the semi, only to discover oncoming traffic. When Simon attempted to swerve back into his lane, he struck the semi’s driver side. Simon’s car then traveled off the road and overturned.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boy hurt in crash on Highway 42 in Miller County

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-vehicle crash in Miller County on Sunday morning left a 4-year-old Iberia boy hurt. The crash happened on Highway 42 at Route C just after 11:45 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a minivan driven by Elaine K. Steen, 67, of Iberia, made a left turn The post Boy hurt in crash on Highway 42 in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy