Callaway County man hurt in Interstate 70 crash
Callaway County man seriously injured in rollover crash near Boonville
A Holts Summit man suffers serious injuries when he rolls his pickup truck in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Russell Cornelison, 36, was driving on I-70, just east of Boonville, on Wednesday afternoon when he traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says the front of Cornelison’s truck struck an embankment, then overturned multiple times.
Fulton teen seriously injured while walking on highway in extreme NE Missouri
A Fulton teenager is seriously injured when he’s hit by a car while walking on a highway in the northeast tip of Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Austin Holtke, 19, was walking on Highway 136, a mile east of Kahoka in Clark County, just after midnight this morning, when he was hit by a car.
Suspect in death investigation in Benton County, Mo., turns himself in
WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - A man wanted in a death investigation in Benton County, Mo., is behind bars. Caleb Self, 24, of Cole Camp, Mo., turned himself into the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Self is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Matthew Reyburn near Lincoln in 2019.
Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash Tuesday afternoon on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County left two people hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash about a half-mile south of Koechner Road around 5:15 p.m. Troopers said a car driven by George M. Simon, 39, of Kansas City, Missouri, tried to pass The post Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sheriff’s office identifies man electrocuted in southern Boone County
The Boone County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday identified the Hallsville man who died early Monday when he was electrocuted by a downed power line. The post Sheriff’s office identifies man electrocuted in southern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two women killed in Gasconade County crash
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women were killed in a crash in Gasconade County on Wednesday morning. According to a crash report, the wreck happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Highway 19 near Highway 100. The women were in a 2005 Buick LeSabre traveling eastbound on Highway 100. Troopers said...
Man arrested after report of burglary with knife east of Columbia
Deputies arrested a man who might have been impaired by drugs or alcohol after he walked into a home with a knife east of Columbia on Tuesday, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office. The post Man arrested after report of burglary with knife east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FLORENCE MAN ARRESTED IN PETTIS COUNTY FOR THREE FELONIES
A Florence man was arrested in Sedalia for three felonies on Monday, September 12. According to a probable cause statement, Logan Lewis was arrested at 1525 East 6th Street by authorities at approximately 12:07 p.m. Lewis, who was wanted on a previous warrant was observed running into the residence. Authorities...
Cole Camp Man Charged with 1st Degree Murder
Caleb G. Self, 24 of rural Cole Camp, was served with a warrant for his arrest in the Murder of Matthew L. Reyburn, 24 of rural Lincoln on May 28, 2019. Self turned himself in, and offered his confession to authorities late yesterday afternoon, Tuesday September 13th and was placed on a twenty four hour hold until the warrant could be obtained. Self is charged with Murder 1st degree and is being held in the Benton County Jail without bond. Thank you to the Missouri State Highway Patrol for the hundreds and hundreds of man hours that were invested into this case. A search warrant was obtained and executed with the help of the dive team on the Self’s lake just a couple months ago. This case, the Garrett case, and Echo Lloyd as well as other cases are worked when we develop a new lead, tip, or even gossip. The person who has knowledge of Echo should follow the example set by Self and turn yourself in so the family can get some closure and you can stop living in fear. Benton County Sheriff’s Department is still looking, interviewing, and following every new tip. You will be brought to justice.
Suspect arrested in Columbia street shooting
A man suspected of shooting another man on a Columbia street last month has been booked into the Boone County Jail. The post Suspect arrested in Columbia street shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Eldon man sentenced to probation for breaking into house in Cole County, stealing car
An Eldon man is sentenced to probation after breaking into a house and running from deputies in Cole County. Jesse Scott, 33, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing a motor vehicle and resisting arrest Tuesday. He was sentenced to five years of supervised probation. If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces 10 years in prison.
Large amount of cocaine discovered during early morning bust in Sedalia
Numerous drug and weapon charges are pending against a Sedalia man following an early morning drug bust. The Sedalia Police Department reports it served a search warrant around 6 a.m. this morning at a home in the 300 block of W. 5th Street as part of an ongoing drug investigation.
Charges dropped in deadly 2021 Lake of the Ozarks Shooting
Charges against a Hickory County man accused in a deadly shooting at a bar in Lake Ozark in 2021 appear to have been dropped, although prosecutors will not confirm that or comment on the case.
Armed burglary suspect flees after resident holds him at gunpoint; Surrenders to K9 Unit
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Boone County Deputies arrested a man who they say entered a residence with a large knife with the intent to burglarize the occupants. At around 12:30 p.m. on September 13, a caller alerted Boone County Dispatch regarding a burglary in progress. The 911 caller stated...
Man hurt Monday night after motorcycle crash in Gasconade County
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash in Gasconade County on Monday night left a man with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Route Y near Route A around 9:45 p.m. Troopers said the motorcycle driven by Joshua A. Johnson, 41, of Bland, Missouri, flipped over after he lost control. The post Man hurt Monday night after motorcycle crash in Gasconade County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boonville PD to add extra patrols for joggers following concerns from residents
The Boonville Police Department announced it would increase patrols on Main Street, after residents raised concerns following attacks on joggers across the nation. The post Boonville PD to add extra patrols for joggers following concerns from residents appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Marceline man injured when big rig overturns on Highway 11
The Highway Patrol reports a Marceline man sustained minor injuries due to a Peterbilt truck overturning six miles west of New Boston on Tuesday morning, September 13th. A private vehicle took 43-year-old Lucas Wright to the Pershing Memorial Hospital of Brookfield. The truck traveled north on Highway 11 before running...
Car-semi crash near Fortuna sends KC woman to hospital with serious injuries
A Kansas City woman suffers serious injuries when the car she’s riding in sideswipes a semi in Moniteau County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident happened Tuesday evening on Highway 5, just north of Fortuna. April Stillman, 31, of KC, was riding with George Simon, 39, also of KC, when Simon attempted to pass the semi, only to discover oncoming traffic. When Simon attempted to swerve back into his lane, he struck the semi’s driver side. Simon’s car then traveled off the road and overturned.
Boy hurt in crash on Highway 42 in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-vehicle crash in Miller County on Sunday morning left a 4-year-old Iberia boy hurt. The crash happened on Highway 42 at Route C just after 11:45 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a minivan driven by Elaine K. Steen, 67, of Iberia, made a left turn The post Boy hurt in crash on Highway 42 in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
