Controversial new voting law tested Brevard elections officials and voters during primary

Please consider subscribing to FLORIDA TODAY for a limited time offer of $1 for 6 months of unlimited digital access to local news coverage.

By all accounts, the Aug. 23 primary election was a successful test run of Brevard County elections under a contentious new statewide voting security law put in place earlier this year by the Florida Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

But the sudden announcement of Brevard Supervisor of Elections Lori Scott's pending resignation has raised questions over whether the new law could further complicate the November general election amid a rapid transfer of power just weeks before voters hit the polls.

Scott has hinted that Senate Bill 90 was a major reason for the timing of her Oct. 4 retirement, which comes in the middle of election season. Critics worried the law could impact voters and bog down local elections with a host of new requirements.

Scott said she delayed her resignation in order to ensure that didn't happen.

"With the primary being the biggest election we’ve conducted since the significant election law changes passed during the 2021 and 2022 legislative sessions, I was not comfortable retiring before the August Primary," Scott wrote in a Sep. 3 Facebook post.

DeSantis is expected to appoint Scott's replacement in the coming weeks, and Scott and her team have sought to reassure Brevard voters that the primary showed they have things well in hand for the Nov. 8 election.

But while officials say they are prepared on their end, others say the new law has impacted voters in other ways, including making it harder for some residents to cast their votes — which they say could forecast a larger issue come November.

No issues 'foreseen' with Nov. election

The future of S.B. 90, which remains under legal challenge from a host of voting rights groups, is uncertain.

Its more controversial changes included a restriction on the availability of ballot drop boxes; more stringent requirements on updating voter registration and requesting mail ballots; and restrictions on ballot collecting, making the possession of more than two ballots other than your own or those of immediate family a misdemeanor crime.

The law was put into place amid false claims of widespread voting fraud, made by former President Donald Trump in the wake of his 2020 election loss and pushed relentlessly by many of his Republican supporters.

Key provisions of the law were initially struck down in March, with a federal court ruling the law discriminated against Black voters. The provisions were reinstated when an appellate court issued a stay on the ruling in May after the case was appealed.

There were concerns whether the whiplash rulings would prove disruptive to local supervisors of elections and burden them with additional costly mandates just three months before the election.

Kimberly Boelzner, a spokesperson for Scott, said the office was able to accommodate the changes and still ensure the primary went off without a hitch.

"(Scott) was pleased with how the primary went and she doesn't foresee any issues with the general election," Boelzner said.

She echoed Scott's reassurances that voters can expect a similarly smooth experience in November, even with Scott's pending departure.

"She has done an exemplary job of teaching all of us what we need to know and giving us the tools we need," Boelzner said. "And she has an incredibly strong team in place that knows what their role and function is in conducting these elections."

Despite new challenges, the biggest issue for voters this year is an old one, she said: ensuring their voter information was up to date. That's especially important for those who use mail ballots, which have to be verified by signature, Scott said in a statement.

"If a signature doesn’t match, my office will attempt to notify a voter by using the contact information listed in their voter registration record by: email, text, telephone, first class mail," Scott said.

"The most recent signature from a voter’s record is used to verify their mail ballot so it is essential that voters who choose to vote by mail have a current signature on file."

Local Dem: Problems for working voters

For many in Brevard, especially on the Republican side, the law's changes passed by mostly unnoticed, said Josiah Gattle, president of the Space Coast Young Republicans. Potential voters rarely mentioned the issue during door-knocking sessions ahead of the primary, he said.

"I didn't hear anything that really changed significantly for the voter experience," he said.

For other residents, though, the new law may have made it more difficult to make sure their votes were counted.

Pam Castellana, chair of the Brevard Democrats, said the biggest challenge she heard from primary voters was the restriction of the availability of drop boxes, which are now accessible only during regular business or voting hours. Previously the boxes outside the supervisor of elections offices were available around the clock.

That proved a barrier to many people who work during the day and can't get away to drop off their ballots, let alone on election day and most early voting days, she said.

"Limiting drop boxes to regular office hours ... made it far harder for working people to vote," Castellana said.

The limitation on ballot collecting also threatened to make it harder for people who lack transportation or those who due to illness or other reasons are unable to leave their homes, and who often rely on campaign volunteers to run their ballots for them.

That put additional strain on voting assistance efforts, which had to ensure there were enough people on hand to stay within the law, Castellana said.

"We were prepared with extra people to carry ballots for homebound (voters) so we could accommodate the ... new limit on how many people can be assisted by any single person to two," she said.

Castellana said elections officials could turn back some of S.B. 90's impact on working voters by increasing the number of early voting days. Currently early voting in Brevard runs for eight days, the minimum required under state law.

She complimented Scott for adapting to the new law but expressed concern about future elections under her eventual replacement.

Scott's successor until the term expires in 2024 will be appointed by DeSantis, who Castellana said has used the unfounded claims of widespread fraud to his own benefit. That included the passage of S.B. 90, Castellana said, which she felt was intended to make it harder for Democrats to vote in Florida.

"Lori Scott has run her office with integrity and transparency. She's kept politics out of the office, and I've had the fullest confidence in our elections with her at the helm," Castellana said.

"I do have concerns in that continuity with a DeSantis appointment, as he has proved himself to create distrust of any election that doesn't serve him."

Eric Rogers is a watchdog reporter for FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Rogers at 321-271-9291 or esrogers@floridatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter: @EricRogersFT.

Please consider subscribing to FLORIDA TODAY for a limited time offer of $1 for 6 months of unlimited digital access to local news coverage.