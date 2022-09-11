ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Controversial new voting law tested Brevard elections officials and voters during primary

By Eric Rogers, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TIhNq_0hrRGaBA00

Please consider subscribing to FLORIDA TODAY for a limited time offer of $1 for 6 months of unlimited digital access to local news coverage.

By all accounts, the Aug. 23 primary election was a successful test run of Brevard County elections under a contentious new statewide voting security law put in place earlier this year by the Florida Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

But the sudden announcement of Brevard Supervisor of Elections Lori Scott's pending resignation has raised questions over whether the new law could further complicate the November general election amid a rapid transfer of power just weeks before voters hit the polls.

Scott has hinted that Senate Bill 90 was a major reason for the timing of her Oct. 4 retirement, which comes in the middle of election season. Critics worried the law could impact voters and bog down local elections with a host of new requirements.

Scott said she delayed her resignation in order to ensure that didn't happen.

"With the primary being the biggest election we’ve conducted since the significant election law changes passed during the 2021 and 2022 legislative sessions, I was not comfortable retiring before the August Primary," Scott wrote in a Sep. 3 Facebook post.

DeSantis is expected to appoint Scott's replacement in the coming weeks, and Scott and her team have sought to reassure Brevard voters that the primary showed they have things well in hand for the Nov. 8 election.

But while officials say they are prepared on their end, others say the new law has impacted voters in other ways, including making it harder for some residents to cast their votes — which they say could forecast a larger issue come November.

No issues 'foreseen' with Nov. election

The future of S.B. 90, which remains under legal challenge from a host of voting rights groups, is uncertain.

Its more controversial changes included a restriction on the availability of ballot drop boxes; more stringent requirements on updating voter registration and requesting mail ballots; and restrictions on ballot collecting, making the possession of more than two ballots other than your own or those of immediate family a misdemeanor crime.

The law was put into place amid false claims of widespread voting fraud, made by former President Donald Trump in the wake of his 2020 election loss and pushed relentlessly by many of his Republican supporters.

Key provisions of the law were initially struck down in March, with a federal court ruling the law discriminated against Black voters. The provisions were reinstated when an appellate court issued a stay on the ruling in May after the case was appealed.

There were concerns whether the whiplash rulings would prove disruptive to local supervisors of elections and burden them with additional costly mandates just three months before the election.

Kimberly Boelzner, a spokesperson for Scott, said the office was able to accommodate the changes and still ensure the primary went off without a hitch.

"(Scott) was pleased with how the primary went and she doesn't foresee any issues with the general election," Boelzner said.

She echoed Scott's reassurances that voters can expect a similarly smooth experience in November, even with Scott's pending departure.

"She has done an exemplary job of teaching all of us what we need to know and giving us the tools we need," Boelzner said. "And she has an incredibly strong team in place that knows what their role and function is in conducting these elections."

Despite new challenges, the biggest issue for voters this year is an old one, she said: ensuring their voter information was up to date. That's especially important for those who use mail ballots, which have to be verified by signature, Scott said in a statement.

"If a signature doesn’t match, my office will attempt to notify a voter by using the contact information listed in their voter registration record by: email, text, telephone, first class mail," Scott said.

"The most recent signature from a voter’s record is used to verify their mail ballot so it is essential that voters who choose to vote by mail have a current signature on file."

Local Dem: Problems for working voters

For many in Brevard, especially on the Republican side, the law's changes passed by mostly unnoticed, said Josiah Gattle, president of the Space Coast Young Republicans. Potential voters rarely mentioned the issue during door-knocking sessions ahead of the primary, he said.

"I didn't hear anything that really changed significantly for the voter experience," he said.

For other residents, though, the new law may have made it more difficult to make sure their votes were counted.

Pam Castellana, chair of the Brevard Democrats, said the biggest challenge she heard from primary voters was the restriction of the availability of drop boxes, which are now accessible only during regular business or voting hours. Previously the boxes outside the supervisor of elections offices were available around the clock.

That proved a barrier to many people who work during the day and can't get away to drop off their ballots, let alone on election day and most early voting days, she said.

"Limiting drop boxes to regular office hours ... made it far harder for working people to vote," Castellana said.

The limitation on ballot collecting also threatened to make it harder for people who lack transportation or those who due to illness or other reasons are unable to leave their homes, and who often rely on campaign volunteers to run their ballots for them.

That put additional strain on voting assistance efforts, which had to ensure there were enough people on hand to stay within the law, Castellana said.

"We were prepared with extra people to carry ballots for homebound (voters) so we could accommodate the ... new limit on how many people can be assisted by any single person to two," she said.

Castellana said elections officials could turn back some of S.B. 90's impact on working voters by increasing the number of early voting days. Currently early voting in Brevard runs for eight days, the minimum required under state law.

She complimented Scott for adapting to the new law but expressed concern about future elections under her eventual replacement.

Scott's successor until the term expires in 2024 will be appointed by DeSantis, who Castellana said has used the unfounded claims of widespread fraud to his own benefit. That included the passage of S.B. 90, Castellana said, which she felt was intended to make it harder for Democrats to vote in Florida.

"Lori Scott has run her office with integrity and transparency. She's kept politics out of the office, and I've had the fullest confidence in our elections with her at the helm," Castellana said.

"I do have concerns in that continuity with a DeSantis appointment, as he has proved himself to create distrust of any election that doesn't serve him."

Eric Rogers is a watchdog reporter for FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Rogers at 321-271-9291 or esrogers@floridatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter: @EricRogersFT.

Please consider subscribing to FLORIDA TODAY for a limited time offer of $1 for 6 months of unlimited digital access to local news coverage.

Comments / 2

Related
click orlando

Florida’s Fourth Estate examines Gov. DeSantis’ voter fraud investigation

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced 20 people were charged with election fraud in Florida. Investigative Reporter Louis Bolden covered the announcement. Then, he took things one step further. Bolden reached out to some of the Central Floridians involved in the investigation. [TRENDING: Professional dancer loses...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

“Fed Up Every Time You Fill Up? You Need a Governor Focused on You” Charlie Crist Tells Florida Voters in New TV Advert

On September 13, the campaign team behind Democrat Charlie Crist's challenge of Ron DeSantis for Florida governor, released a new advert. In keeping with his previous adverts and much of his publicity campaign on Twitter, the advert calls out many of what Crist sees as failures and poor decisions made by the Republican DeSantis during his first term.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brevard County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
County
Brevard County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Action News Jax

Florida voters decide tax breaks, fate of commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As they elect a governor, a U.S. senator and numerous state and local officials, Florida voters in November will decide whether to approve two property-tax measures and the fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. Lawmakers placed three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, including...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

LGBTQ+ groups back Charlie Crist, pledge to mobilize voters

Crist called DeSantis a 'nightmare' and called him out for an anti-equality agenda. A coalition of LGBTQ+ advocacy groups is endorsing Charlie Crist for Governor as he seeks to unseat incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. The groups, Equality Florida, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus and Safeguard...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Toby Hazlewood

Democrat Charlie Crist Takes a Swipe at Ron DeSantis for Refusing To Debate – Is the Republican Governor Scared?

Or is he playing it smart and refusing to be drawn?. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 12, Democratic challenger for the position of Florida's Governor - Charlie Crist - took to Twitter once again to vent his annoyance at the incumbent Republican Governor Ron DeSantis. Crist has taken issue with DeSantis refusing to take part in the only gubernatorial debate that was due to be broadcast statewide.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Here are the 3 Florida amendments that will be on the ballot this November

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As they elect a governor, a U.S. senator and numerous state and local officials, Florida voters in November will decide whether to approve two property-tax measures and the fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. Lawmakers placed three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, including...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Early Voting#Election Local#Election Law#Election Fraud#The Florida Legislature#Brevard Supervisor#Senate
Orlando Weekly

'Don't Say Gay' opponents ask judge for ability to gather information as law is implemented in Florida schools

Plaintiffs challenging a Florida law restricting instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in schools are asking a judge to reverse an order stalling their ability to gather information in the case, arguing that the law is being used throughout the state to "censor any positive or supportive reference to LGBT people." LGBTQ-advocacy organizations Equality Florida and Family Equality, parents, students and a teacher filed the lawsuit in March, shortly after the Republican-dominated Legislature passed the law. The plaintiffs allege the law violates constitutional free-speech and equal-protection rights.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Video Surfaces: Charlie Crist calls Gov. Ron DeSantis 'DeSatan'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Video of Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Charlie Crist calling the governor “DeSatan” during a volunteer event back in March surfaced this week. The video was posted on Twitter on Monday afternoon and looks to be recorded on someone’s phone. It shows Crist...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
floridapolitics.com

Former Florida GOP congressional nominee using illegal drugs again, ex-wife says

Jason Mariner earned the GOP nod in the CD 20 Special Election, despite his background as a felon. The convicted felon who lost a congressional Special Election earlier this year as the Republican nominee in South Florida has relapsed into using illegal drugs, and his behavior is threatening the safety of his two young sons, his ex-wife said in a new court pleading.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

When it comes to Florida developers and water board chair, grease is the word

Quality Journalism for Critical Times I love music — as the O’Jays put it so well, “any type of music, as long as it’s grooving.” I’ve long been a fan of such big-voiced belters as Aretha Franklin and Linda Ronstadt. I’ve even tapped my toes to a few musicals, such as “Singin’ in the Rain” and “Chicago.” But there’s a […] The post When it comes to Florida developers and water board chair, grease is the word appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
franklincounty.news

District Three state senate race heats up

Stakes are high in a North Florida contest between a scion of a prominent Democratic political family and a former football star who is a “huge fan” of Gov. Ron DeSantis, in one of the state Senate’s most closely watched races this year. Incumbent Sen. Loranne Ausley,...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Today

Florida Today

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
598K+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy